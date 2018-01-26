Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mkoba Teachers’ College hit with $250 000 lawsuit

By Mashudu Netsianda

A Gweru-based non-governmental organisation is suing Mkoba Teachers’ College for $250 500 in damages for potential revenue lost after the college forced the organisation to cancel its graduation ceremony at the eleventh hour.

Macronet International Association of Zimbabwe (MIAZ) had hired Mkoba Teachers’ College premises for use during its graduation ceremony, which was scheduled for April 28 last year.

MIAZ, through its lawyers Murambasvina Legal Practice, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Mkoba Teachers’ College as the defendant. In papers before the court, MIAZ said it made an application to Mkoba Teachers’ College on March 22 last year for the use of the tertiary institution’s facilities and the college agreed.

“The plaintiff (MIAZ) made an application to Mkoba Teachers’ College on 22 March 2017 for the use of the college’s facilities during a certification ceremony that was due to be held on 28 April 2017. Defendant granted the plaintiff application and charged $900 for the hall, public address system, kitchen,” said MIAZ’s lawyers.

However, on April 27 at around 4.45PM, staff members from MIAZ who were tasked to prepare for the ceremony were denied access despite full payment having been made.

“The principal told MIAZ staff members that the facilities were not available for use and this resulted in the cancellation of the event,” said MIAZ lawyers.

MIAZ said Mkoba Teachers’ College’s actions prejudiced them of potential revenue which they stood to generate from the graduation ceremony of 3 000 graduates. The Chronicle

