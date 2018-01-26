Lady Storm fit for stage

Popular dancer-cum-musician, Lady Storm – real name Lyn Magodo – says she is fit to return to stage after giving birth to a baby girl in December last year.

She says she is targeting Valentine’s Day to make her return to showbiz.

In an interview, the 24-year-old she has been keeping herself fit despite nursing her daughter at home.

“I am targeting February 14 to return to my normal capability for the stage; mid-February was my target and I feel I am ready to do what I know best considering I am on maternity leave,” she said.

The dancer, who rose to fame as Eriza when she featured in Jah Prayzah’s video, said she was aware of demands which comes with motherhood and has never stopped exercising

“Considering the fact that I am breastfeeding, I am keeping myself fit by exercising and having a balanced diet.

“I exercise through dancing and jogging whenever I am free,” she said.

The talented entertainer said she was also ready to shoot videos and record a new album before the second half of the year. H Metro