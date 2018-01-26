Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


InternationalNews

Hospital fire kills dozens in Miryang, South Korea

33 1

At least 41 people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, said the Yonhap news agency. The fire is thought to have started in the emergency room at Sejong Hospital, which specialises in cardiology,

The fire is South Korea’s deadliest in a decade

Around 200 patients were inside the building and adjoining nursing home at the time – many were safely evacuated.

It is South Korea’s deadliest fire in almost a decade and the toll is expected to rise.

Firefighters told the Yonhap news agency that the victims appeared to have died from smoke inhalation.

Several of the injured people were reported to be in a critical condition.

The victims appeared to have died from smoke inhalation

Fire chief Choi Man-woo told reporters the cause of the fire was not yet known.

“The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home. Some died on their way to another hospital,” AFP quoted him as saying.

According to Yonhap, 93 patients from the nursing home were safely evacuated.

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a hospital in Miryang, southeastern South Korea, 26 January 2018

The cause of the fire is not yet known

Scores of patients were inside the building and a neighbouring nursing home
South Korean President Moon Jae-in arranged an emergency meeting to discuss ways of dealing with the fire.

Miryang is about 270km (168 miles) south-east of the capital, Seoul.

The hospital has been operating since 2008. The nursing home and hospital between them have about 200 beds.

About 35 medical staff work at the hospital, according to South Gyeongsang Province officials.

The fire comes just a month after 29 people in the South Korean city of Jecheon were killed in a blaze at a public gym. BBC

  • FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGH!!
    My business had failed to take off. I could apply for Government tenders with no success, even big private companies could not give me contracts. I was swimming into huge debts as a result of accumulated costs.(paying my staff salary, office rent and maintenance). Life became difficult for me and my family as I failed to provide all the basics for my beautiful wife and kids. My house and cars were on the verge of being repossessed by the banks.
    One morning as I was reading through my mails, I saw a testimony by some lady who had gone through a similar situation like mine. He was testifying how Prof. Adams helped her. Same time I rang Prof. Adams and arranged an appointment.
    Upon visiting his place, I was introduced to real life. I was cleansed with the powerful OIL OF LIFE, performed some traditional rituals in an African way, had a powerful special prayers and ofcourse the extra strong muthi for success.
    From day one I visited Prof. Adams all my life changed for the best, my business is growing beyond the borders of Mzansi, am employing more than 150 young professionals, I paid all my accounts, My family and I are happy, no regrets whatsoever. The purpose of writing this piece is to say thank you Prof. Adams for making a mark in my life, I will always be grateful.
    And to those good people out there in need of financial breakthrough here is the contacts for the good Papa.
    Call/Whatsapp +27638406751