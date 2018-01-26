Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chivayo slammed for sharing DNA test results

By Bongani Ndlovu

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo is in the eye of a storm after sharing pictures of a DNA test to prove the paternity of his week-old son, sparking a public outcry from people who say he publicly shamed his wife Sonja Madzikanda.

Wicknell Chivayo with his child
Sir Wicknell, as Chivayo likes to call himself, shared the picture on his Facebook and Instagram social media accounts yesterday morning. And the results from the paternity test conducted at DNA Diagnostics Centre in Ohio, America, prove that Sir Wicknell is 99.999997 percent the father of his son who he named John Chenjera Chivayo.

 

The paternity test seems to have been ordered by Sir Wicknell after he shared his bundle of joy last week and some on social media questioned the paternity of his child. While other people were congratulating Sir Wicknell, a number said they doubted that he was able to sire a child.

Rather than standing with his wife Sonja, Sir Wicknell appears to have buckled under public scrutiny and decided to have a DNA test to prove that he fathered the infant. 

Instead of applauding him, many took aim at Sir Wicknell saying what he did was irresponsible as he did not consider the impact of his actions on Sonja. Some said his decision suggested that Sir Wicknell believes his wife is untrustworthy and could have lied to him that the child was his.

“Of all the disgusting and disrespectful things you have done this takes the list. So you didn’t care enough about what this implies to your wife but you wanted to prove to people you have never met that indeed John is your child,” Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele posted on the comments of the picture of the paternity results.

Another Itai Marimbire said Sir Wicknell had humiliated his wife.

“I don’t know why he had to do paternity test and go on to publish them on social media. But I’m thinking how can a man stoop this so low, on your way up you have made many enemies but are they worth you denigrating your wife, emotionally undressing her on public platforms, certainly not,” said Marimbire on Facebook.

Others like Immaculate Dube Mashonganyika Saidi, pointed out that what Sir Wicknell had done would affect his child in the near future.

“So how do you think your son I going to feel after azoudzwa kuti (after he’s told) your ‘Dad’ had to do a DNA test to “prove” that u we’re really his? It’s none of my business but I just had to ask.” The Chronicle

  • Dai asri mwana wake vanhu vaiti chii. He is proud to be a father nothing wrong with that.

  • He bribed the doctors.

  • Dumbass !

  • Nekufutunuka kwake uku vanhu vaiti haazvare hee ane kadora kasingasvike kure. So aingoda kunyararidza vanhu chete. handimufarire hangu asi haana kutadza

  • Ngaadzidze kuita zvemumba make akanyarara. Vanhu vanoku destroya.

  • Obsession yenyu with this guy is tooo much now … He is nothing but a fraudster who is waiting for his day in court

  • which means he was suspicious about his wife, why going for the DNA testing when you know the child is yours or maybe he did it because the does not resemble him

  • he is right.the lifestlye of the rich is diff from the poor.

  • But guys the baby looks like Zuma😂😂😂

  • Atori correct manje ipapo vazhinji toda kuzoziva kuti mwana ndewedu tamboitiswa,pasiri right pamadhiri apa

  • John Chenjera 😂😂😂 asi ndera tateguru kani zita iri

  • Agara anopenga Chivhayo uyu

  • He should learn to live fir himself not to live for people.

  • Chivhayo usateedzera vanhu vemuZimbabwe unotoita benzi ndiwe

  • aaah akagona coz vanhu motaurisa..

  • Zviri pano soo Willard Weed-zo Svosve huya uone

  • Sonja madzikanda ,anooneswa nhamo gore rino mkadzi webenzi ,,,,

  • SIR W MAKAFAYA LOVE U CHERO NDISINA ZVANGU COIN

  • LEARN TO DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN WHAT IS PUBLIC AND WHAT IS PRIVATE.ACT LIKE A FATHER NOW NOT LIKE A BOY.THIS IS YOUR BEDROOM LIFE WHICH IS PRIVATE.Seek wisdom uchatinyadzisa….

  • saka iye anga asitorinawo sure kuterera public

  • How old is this Chivhayo inmaturity is catching up on him

  • Kkkkk….ko mvura iri kunayawo here ikoko?

  • Maybe chimoko chake chaishudisa beans 😂

  • Wick zidori remunhu

  • Archibald Gumbo

    Chivayo should be applauded and all men can only take a leaf from his book. This is a positive attitude for now and into the future.

    As for the mother of his child she is a rare person who will live the rest of her life with a clear conscience. Kudos to her and my prayer is can inspire many more women.

  • Haazvitembe anofaya mablanks

  • admin vanenge vanodawo nezvake