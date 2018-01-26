Cabman, friend accused of raping girl (9)

By Timo Shihepo

A 34-year-old pirate taxi driver from Mverechena Village in Domboshava and his friend allegedly took turns to rape a nine-year-old school girl whom they waylaid on her way from school. Sonny Kaswaurere, who pirates around Westgate, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa facing charges of rape and was remanded in custody to February 10.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on January 19, the complainant knocked off from school at around 1pm, but could not immediately go home because the usual commuter omnibus which ferries her and her schoolmates home did not arrive on time.

The girl, together with five other schoolmates, decided to walk to Westgate roundabout and get transport to their respective homes.

While at the roundabout, the complainant was then called by Kaswaurere to his taxi, the court heard. It is alleged that when the juvenile approached Kaswaurere’s car, he and his accomplice dragged her into their vehicle.

They drove for about 800 metres heading in the direction of Chinhoyi before they parked along Lomangundi Road.

It is alleged that Kaswaurere and his accomplice took turns to rape the minor. They then dumped her and fled the scene.

The abuse was discovered by the complainant’s father who noticed that she was failing to sit properly when he ferried her on his bicycle. A report was made to the police, leading to the pair’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old Harare boy appeared in the same court for allegedly raping his three-year-old cousin at their Old Highfield home.

He was remanded in the custody of his mother. It is alleged that on January 22, the three-year-old minor woke up crying and went to the dining room where the accused person was.

The accused carried the complainant to his bedroom and locked the door before he removed her diapers and raped her once.

The complainant’s mother, who was outside, became suspicious of the complainant’s silence and she began calling her at the same time peeping through the bedroom window, the court heard.

It is alleged that she the boy with his shorts lowered. After noticing that he had been caught red-handed, the accused quickly dressed up and unlocked the door.

The complainant’s mother rushed to the bedroom, where she found her daughter alone and sitting on the bed half-naked. The three-year-old minor was interviewed and she revealed the sexual abuse. The Herald