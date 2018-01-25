Zodwa Wabantu labelled a disgrace

The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety has come out guns blazing, slamming Zodwa Wabantu. Sizakele Nkosi–Malobane said Zodwa was a “disgrace to future generations.”

The confident Zodwa Wabantu, whose real name is Zodwa Libram, responded by saying all she does is entertain people. She said: “I am sorry if I offended anyone in the process.”

Nkosi–Malobane was quoted as saying:

“Zodwa Wabantu is misleading young women in our society.

“In her presence one cannot help but be in awe. She has made herself famous for being a pantyless queen, a Savannah fanatic and for cashing in R35 000 an hour for appearances at events.”

The MEC also reflected on Zodwa’s way of dressing, saying it was not acceptable.

Zodwa said she was only trying to live her life.

“I have realised that many people do not like what I do but this is how I like to live my life.

“My aim is not to offend anyone but merely to entertain because I make a living out of it.

“For example, I will be performing in Namibia soon and that is what I want to focus on.

“I know I have been criticised all over but other people still appreciate me and respect what I do.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry has announced that she will be performing in South Africa for the very first time as part of her WITNESS: The Tour.

The tour is produced by Big Concerts in partnership with 94.7 FM, M-Net and Channel 24.

Katy Perry will perform in Johannesburg on the 18th and 20th of July 2018 at the Ticketpro Dome.

The Tour is Katy’s first run since the sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour, which concluded in 2015 and was hailed by Rolling Stone as “a show to damage retinas and blow minds”. — DailySun