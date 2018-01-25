Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Gutu man in court for raping girl (5)

By Martha Leboho

A 25-year-old man from Gutu appeared in court for allegedly waylaying a Grade 5 girl on her way from school and raping her.

The man (who cannot be named to conceal the identity of the juvenile) of Chartsworth resettlement area under Chief Serima has since appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Takawira Mugabe facing rape charges.

He was not asked to plead by Mr Mugabe who remanded him in custody to February 2 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Mapope told the court that on October 12, 2017 at around 1400 hours the juvenile was walking home alone from school along a footpath in a bushy area near Zororo Business Centre. The accused appeared from the blind side and pounced on her.

He allegedly grabbed her right hand and started pulling her into a thicket where he threatened her with unspecified action if she screamed. The accused then tripped the juvenile and raped her while covering her face with her school jersey. The Herald

  • Haaaa

  • Amana vanhu sei vachijairira kudai ….

  • Haa judge kandira mhondi iyo mkati life in jail

  • Disgusting animal!

  • Kana usingagone zvevasikana ko mahure apera here zvaunobata mucheche….murovei ne 40yrs mujeri

  • Kill this man

  • If proven guilty in a court of law, 15 yrs behind bars

  • If you cannt control yr sexual feelings then Masterbation is the easiest and convinient way to satisfy your ………..if you rape a child then a death penalty is the solution …and if you rape an adult 20 or more years will be fine no suspension

  • Damburai chunhu chake .He is useless and disgusting. Chii chaunonzwa pamwana we grade 5

  • stupid red-neck, waitoronga-ronga hako uchiona mwana achigezeswa? kutochiva hako nzondora dzemwana, then you misused your baseball bat for cricket. manje team gumbura will show you how unpleasant it can be for the next 15 and so years!