Grace Mugabe’s PhD thesis published – finally

Almost four years after she submitted it, the PhD thesis of Zimbabwe’s former First Lady Grace Mugabe has been released for all to see.

Then First Lady Grace Mugabe and the then Vice President Joice Mujuru get their PhD’s (Pic by NewsDay)

The 226-page document, entitled The Changing Social Structures and Functions of the Family, was published on the University of Zimbabwe’s website under Mrs Mugabe’s maiden name.

The degree has been controversial ever since it was awarded just months after Mrs Mugabe enrolled at university in 2014.

Doctorates typically require years of full-time research.

Earlier this month, a number of lecturers demanded the doctorate award be investigated, with the Zimbabwe Independent, a privately owned newspaper, quoting the academics’ petition as saying they had no knowledge of her 2014 graduation until they heard media reports:

“This was a shock to many members of the department as most members never [saw] or heard about the proposal, progress reports, thesis examiners and outcome of such a study by the candidate.” BBC

  • kkkk interesting times for Dr Amai

  • ….

  • It was being edited

  • shasha

    Aaah reference yemabook written in 1940… what is that? Ntombizodwa G Marufu imonya chairo…

  • I’m starting to question their PhD, certificates ,degree ….especial after fucking up that beautiful country…and they keep on bragging WE ARE THE MOST EDUCATED….My foot….#silibhekile

    • Hauna nyaya iwe
      You question which educational board are affiliated with ? So you see your views are useless even O-level you don’t have now you want to questions PhD lol that’s why they will never legalize weed

    • [email protected] don’t catch feelings yours and mai Mugabe are valid….you are making a difference to many poor Zimbabweans…

  • Dollar power l guess

  • Victor Gugo

    Hahaha! Someone wrote after the complaits!!

    • schicco

      It was stupid for them to give her the degree before the thesis was done. It could be they were banking on G40 taking the reins of power.

  • Who wrote it and put her name on it?

  • What BigJoke

    So a woman who goes around beating up people around the world, while she has children who are not well behaved goes writing a thesis about Family ????

    • Lost

      My thoughts exactly

  • Only an idiot will believe that fake shit is authentic smh.

  • I need to see reports from assessors who were present when she defended her thesis