Chinotimba jokes book to be launched tomorrow

By Vasco Chaya

Masasi aChinoz (Chinotimba jokes), a book on jocular statements made or formed around the person of Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba will be launched tomorrow at Harare City Library.

Recently-installed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to grace the launch of the humorous book written by Chenjerai Mhondera.

Mhondera told the Daily News that the about-to-be-launched book is the first volume of a series honouring the hilarious politician.

“This is our first volume and we will release the second volume of the book later. Chinotimba is a comic character but he has worked tirelessly to develop his constituency and for that reason he deserves to be honoured.

“We are mostly appreciating him for being a hard working parliamentarian despite his humorous character,” Mhondera said.

He added that the 36-paged book includes a few jokes created by Chinotimba himself.

“We started collecting the jokes from 2015 to come up with this book. The target market for the book includes basically everyone.

“Remember it is said laughter is the best natural medicine ever discovered and this wise saying has stood the test of time,” Mhondera. said.

Apart from the jokes, the book also profiles the Buhera South legislator and former war veterans leader.

“The book gives a detailed account of Chinotimba. This is meant to help the reader in understanding who Chinotimba or simply Chinoz is,” he said.

In the book, Mhondera observes that Chinotimba jokes, some of which were meant to demean him, have been a blessing in disguise for the jocular parliamentarian.

“With Chinoz, it is now common knowledge to witness how the same jokes have promoted Chinoz from zero to hero and become a favourite (darling) of many,” reads part of the book. DailyNews