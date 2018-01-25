Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday clashed with his opposite number in the opposition MDC — Nelson Chamisa in the National Assembly after the Defence minister appeared to give an arrogant response to the youthful legislator’s question.

Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Picture by © AFP/Wilfred Kajese)
Chamisa had asked Chiwenga during the National Assembly’s question without notice session why government was still failing to address the welfare of war veterans, 37 years after independence.

In his response, Chiwenga blamed the MDC for campaigning for the imposition of a Western travel and economic embargo on several Zanu PF party officials, top military figures and some government-owned firms. Zanu PF members were hit with sanctions over a decade agao in response to mass human rights violations and vote rigging.

“If we had been working like this together for the past 37 years that you refer to, we would not be where we are but you rush to America to ask for sanctions,”

Chiwenga said referring to a trip undertaken last month by Chamisa and former Finance minister Tendai Biti to Washington DC to present testimony before the US Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee where the team described the military intervention that enthrones Emmerson Mnangagwa as president as an illegal and illegitimate transfer of power from one faction of the ruling party to another.

Chiwenga’s remarks infuriated the opposition bench, which rose in unison to heckle him, accusing him of using unparliamentary language.

The chaos that ensued prompted National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda to summon Chiwenga to his desk to direct him to withdraw his statement.

Mudenda took the decision after consulting with Chamisa who sat quietly as his colleagues protested.

Chiwenga reluctantly withdrew the statement and further sought to malign Chamisa saying “the matter has been withdrawn but …an arrow shot…”

Chiwenga’s statement was drowned by loud interjections by MDC legislators.

Rising on a point of order, Chamisa alleged that Chiwenga was attempting to intimidate the opposition.

“The fact that he mentioned something to do with an arrow shot is worrying,” Chamisa said.

“He is a military man, he is a soldier so kana magandanga otaura achidaro (when terrorists make reference to arrow shots) we get worried because you never know what that is suppose to mean,” Chamisa said.

Once again, Mudenda ordered Chiwenga to withdraw his “arrow shot” statement. He complied and said: “I retrieve my arrow.”

Mudenda then ordered Chamisa to also withdraw his “gandanga” word saying it was also “unparliamentary.”

The two finally smoked a peace pipe, with Chamisa remarking that it was important for the opposition vice president and his ruling party counterpart to amicably resolve their differences.

Chiwenga was nodding in agreement when Chamisa spoke.

“I want to thank the vice president for calling for a ceasefire,” Chamisa said.

“I appreciate the fact that the VP has said that the country’s financial position now is difficult and hence war veterans pensions cannot be reviewed at present.” DailyNews

  • dai akamudabura ne chibhakera

  • Chisoja muparly, havana zvooziikanwa apa

  • so this guy is trying to be a bully

    • Grace arikuoma nekuseka hake.

    • kkkkk lol and i understand he wants to take over power from E.D

  • Ndozvazvoita mukaisa masoja pachigaro

  • Soldiers to the barracks, so it was not a lie by Grace that ED and the army were all along planning to topple her husband

    • Iwewe zvakubata papi

    • I concur with you. He is full of shit. He belongs to the barracks zuze iri.

    • I watched that debate live. Chiwenga did not insult anyone. Rather he was saying if the opposition had the same spirit demonstrated by Hon Chamisa, to feel for others and seized to board planes to lobby for sunctions continuation, we could have been somewhere. However mazwiro ndiwo anosiyana. Who said a soldier will not be a president? Iwe zvauri dhaka bhoyi haudi kuva builder here?

  • Ngozi yakurova Teacher haiperi, cde

  • Mr Vp parly represents us so yu the so called leaders must listern to whatever th Mps asked coz we are the ones who send them to get solutions on thoz issues and dont forget that we are the ones who will vote for yu.

    • If you send chamisa to represent you in parly you definitely won’t vote for him

  • KKKKKK ZIMBABWE

  • For leadership that doesn’t substitute grey matter for the heart, VOTE MDC.

  • Register to vote for a democracy u believe in

  • bobsled

    Chiwenga is a hooligan and making him a VP is a mistake that ED and the country will regret

  • he was rite they must stop asking for sanctions frm the west and work towards improving the welfare of the pple period

    • Masanctions api aunongogarochema madiamonds akabiwa masanctions here

    • Saka $15 billion was sanctioned too?

    • Wakambosanctionwa papiko iwewe Chiwenga aneziden.

    • Chii chinonzi masanctions chaunotaurawo iwe Mushavi,,,kutora purazi raizadza matura e GMB rega kwaakurima sora ndiwo masanctions,,looting from the nation kwaakunoita mabusiness out of Zimbabwe masanctions here,,,don’t copy from a dull mind iwe

    • We fail exams not because we don’t know the answers, but because our answers are correct but more importantly irrelevant.
      The answer that the comrade gave was correct but with all due respect, irrelevant.
      In other words the answer was wrong

  • Edmore Dhliwayo Victor Mutasa

  • Jojo

    What war veteran , was there a professional army before indy ?.

    Munhu wese akarwa hondo.

    You must notice first thousands of women and children that were raped by the combatants during the war.

  • Good Chiwenga..stop Chamisa to ask you Kangaroo questions

  • Hapana chozivikanwa apa

  • Hs a bully fuck him

  • VP wasn’t diplomatic at all. He couldn’t answer the question . Bae is no longer bae

  • Nice reply from Chiwenga. Let’s discuss our issues internally. Also nice to see how times change, Chamisa caring for war veterans. New dispensation. Hail Chiwenga

  • Mazoja anoputa high grade vp vanenge vakatotsemurwa zvavo imi moda kuvanetsa

  • Chikoro chishoma zvibhakera hobo..

  • Didnt know Bla Guvheya is such a handsome guy.Chisoja makes people look ugly nekugara vakasunga kumeso.Even the guy who announced that the president is safe is a very handsome guy today but that day on tv he was wearing a soja face

    • Ummm ukuona huhandsome hwevarume iwe wacho urimurume futi tsvee kunzwa nyaya iwe busy kuyeva Chiwenga kovakadzi hauvaone here?

  • Kungwarira kutaura zvisina basa, create employment, improve healthy care,stop asking about war vets, they were given ma50 grand Aya vakadya, and now they want more