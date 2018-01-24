Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsDiasporaFeatured

Zim pastor convicted without proper trial in Angola

768 3

By Thandeka Moyo

Five Seventh Day Adventists including a Zimbabwean pastor have been jailed in Angola for kidnapping a native of that country, allegedly without a proper trial.According to Maka, an Angolan newspaper, the five were sentenced to prison terms ranging between three and five years, without being charged or going for trial on December 29, last year.

The incident has sparked outrage and an online petition for the freedom of the churchmen has been launched.

By 5PM yesterday, 1 100 people had signed the petition.

Pastor Burns Sibanda originally from Bulawayo and his Zambian colleague Passmore Hachalinga were each sentenced to three years and six months.

“African missionaries, Burns Musa Sibanda from Zimbabwe who was serving as chief finance officer and his colleague Passmore Hachalinga from Zambia were both working for the church in Angola. Judge Antonio Francisco sentenced the pair to three years and six months each month for allegedly kidnapping another pastor,” says the online source.

“The executive secretary of the North East Union which is the second figure of the church hierarchy, Pastor Teixeira Vinte was sentenced to five years and one month in prison. Members of the church Garcia Dala and João Alfredo Dala were sentenced to four years and three months in prison.”

According to the statement, the guilty verdict was despite the prosecutor in the case submitting to the court that there was no basis for the case against the five accused as there was no evidence to support the allegations of either a kidnap or a plot to kidnap.

“In order to be aware of the abnormal behaviour of Judge Antonio Francisco, especially after reading the sentence — which he did not allow access to by the defendants’ lawyers — it is necessary to revisit the simulation of the abduction.”

Zimbabwe West Union Conference president Pastor Micah Choga confirmed that Sibanda is imprisoned in Angola.

“I can only confirm that he is jailed in Angola as I am waiting for the next high office for exact details of what is happening on the ground,” he said.

In a statement, the SDA church leadership in Southern Africa, the Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division (SID), said an appeal against both the conviction and sentence has been lodged.

“The SID has become aware of a situation involving the arrest and court case against certain pastors, lay-persons and officers of the North-Eastern Angola Union.

“The court case emanates from the accusations and allegations against these individuals, of allegedly kidnapping a former conference president,” reads the statement.

“The matter went to court for trial and after several appearances, the court found the individuals guilty of a crime with which they were not charged and in the opinion of the lawyers involved and other observers there was insufficient and contradictory evidence to justify this conclusion.” The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
  • Muchati Bhuu

    There is no rule of law in Angola.Same same ne Zimbabwe.Ma Judge nema Magistrates anotengwa ne dhora chairo…munhu otokwatiswa

  • FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGH!!
    My business had failed to take off. I could apply for Government tenders with no success, even big private companies could not give me contracts. I was swimming into huge debts as a result of accumulated costs.(paying my staff salary, office rent and maintenance). Life became difficult for me and my family as I failed to provide all the basics for my beautiful wife and kids. My house and cars were on the verge of being repossessed by the banks.
    One morning as I was reading through my mails, I saw a testimony by some lady who had gone through a similar situation like mine. He was testifying how Prof. Adams helped her. Same time I rang Prof. Adams and arranged an appointment.
    Upon visiting his place, I was introduced to real life. I was cleansed with the powerful OIL OF LIFE, performed some traditional rituals in an African way, had a powerful special prayers and ofcourse the extra strong muthi for success.
    From day one I visited Prof. Adams all my life changed for the best, my business is growing beyond the borders of Mzansi, am employing more than 150 young professionals, I paid all my accounts, My family and I are happy, no regrets whatsoever. The purpose of writing this piece is to say thank you Prof. Adams for making a mark in my life, I will always be grateful.
    And to those good people out there in need of financial breakthrough here is the contacts for the good Papa.
    Call/Whatsapp +27638406751

  • mabwe

    Angola is one shi.hole country. Hakuna mutemo, just like in Mozambique.