Trevor Dongo bashed again

689 78

By Gibson Nyikadzino

Urban grooves musician Trevor Dongo  appeared in court as a complainant after he was bashed by a security guard following a dispute over a parking bay.

Trevor Dongo
Trevor Dongo

Upenyu Magaya, 36, was convicted of his own guilty plea to assault charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba-Kajengo.

Magaya is a security guard at Megawatt Court where Dongo resides.

The State led by Benjamin Chikerema proved that at around 10pm on January 20, Magaya was involved in a scuffle with Dongo in which he beat up the latter with fists.

In Magaya’s narrative, tenants residing at the premise are only allowed to park one vehicle in their reserved parking bay.

Asked why he assaulted the complainant, Magaya said Dongo had failed to follow a simple instruction.

“Handina kumurova zvibhakera zvakawanda, ndakangomupa one chibhakera chete.

“The thing is, tenants can park only one vehicle in their reserved bays. Trevor parked his car and afterwards a certain lady came driving and I told her to park outside the premise.

“This did not go down well with Dongo who then tried to open the gate for the lady as I also tried to close it. A scuffle ensued, and I punched him,” said Magaya.

The magistrate inquired with Dongo if he sustained any injuries, to which he said he had not been injured.

Magaya was fined $30 or 30 days in prison.

“I will not give you an extended time to pay the fine, you have to pay it now so that next time you learn how to deal with issues amicably,” said the magistrate. The Chronicle

  • Umm Trevor anoroveka gore negore kumatare nenyaya dzekuiswa maoko kkk

  • Hakanzwewo

  • Anepamuromo,ndosaka achirohwa

  • It’s either Traver Dongo anodenha or anemunyama.Munhu Mkuru haungagare uchingorohwa every year kunge… https://t.co/VVDTdJZ09C

  • Bayakunanka Jo!

  • Musa

  • Getting bashed is in his genes

  • Why achigara achingorohwa ndoinonzi undiscipline iyoyo

    • undescipline ndeya teacher ani manje iyi ,mupiwe change yenyu ye school fees

    • Benzi iwo iri rikutotadzawo pakati undisciplined. Saskam iri you’re an idiot my friend busy majoring the minor,kana wakadzidza maningi watadza kuona kuti paida kuti indiscipline.one fool wandaona mu2018

    • musatukane amana, pwaaaaaaa

  • haaa mkoma avo madefeats avo anyanya

  • Waitangirei musindo,uchiutangirei….kutoimba zvangu.kkkkkk

  • Ko blaz maimboti u trained martial arts wani…why mukutadza kuvhika kana kudzorera??Eish ma1

    • He obeys the law

    • Havabvumidzwe kurwa nevanhu

    • Ah imi kkk

    • haha akarohwa nechibhonda kkkkkk

    • Aitoti sensei vanofanira kumudzosera mari yake

    • Noah Mariga haiwawo kana achitadza kuterera mutemo wepaanogara wozot he obeys Law wat wat akakwapaidzwa pamberi pechimoko

    • Muno zvekuti munhu habvumidzwe kumamisa munhu ndezve ma samurai dojo eku japan muno vanhu vekarate vanogara vachimamisa vanhu enda ku glen view kuma karatekars vatorine list yavo yekut anomamisa umwe ndiyani ya Dongo ndoyazo shamisei asi i kungu-fu kani

    • Wat law

  • no this man ane one problem yekutarisira vanhu pasi where ever he is ,ane freedom of speech plus anenge anowanza musvetu, hezvo wabikwa nevekujecha

  • ANE MISARINYA MUPFANHA UYU

  • Kkkkk unenge unodenha iwe.Why uchingorohwa.

  • Apa Magaya watove nePolice Record nxaaa nekuda kwekutadza kufunga chete.

    Welldone Trevor even uine black belt, don’t fight with pple just report and the law will deal with these idiots

  • This guy is now a punchin bag

  • Ma celeb ngava fambe nema body guards

    • When he cannot afford a proper meal for himself, who is going to pay for the body guards? Ngaatenge rekeni (ndandi).

    • kkkkkk Nadia

    • Haahaha usa daro…. Hiz a ghetto boy, hapashayeo monya one pa team rake….. Kutenderera ne njani ol e tym hakuite, u need yo boys

    • Kkkk Trevor anodenha his mouth is bigger than his muscles saka anogara achirohwa

    • Anotozo mamiswa nemamonya acho atadza kumabhadhara kkk

  • Munoona bamnn dzungu rinenge rakawandawo futi manje munokuvara

  • Ko karati master vake vakazomudzosera mari yake here because training yacho haina zvairikushanda

  • Iwewe ita uchidzoserao kumamiswa kwacho kwanyanya

  • Trevor Punching Bag wekwa Dongo.

  • Why ariye yega akugara echirowa ngazvibvundzewo probably hd is carry hu celebrity wakhe mumusoro ndosaka

  • You know what they say,all ass whoopings come in threes,1 more and he is good to go.

  • There’s one problem with pple who tell themselves that they are rich … Thinks they can over ride other pple’s rights. If was a judge on this matter I was going to charge this so called singer. No were in this world a security guard can just jump on someone and start a fight without being disrespected. Never!

    • He cribs in fiyo n owns a nissan bluebird ex jap he is not rich bt his full of vanity ngamamiswe kana everyday zvoita

  • these so called local celebrities are always under the influence of something mind-boggling. manje tsekyuriti haizive chinonzi PR, saka hayinonoke kutambidza, waiketa!

  • Unonyanya kuzvitutumadza maningi
    Dzidza kuzvininipisa pane vamwe.respect other pple.

  • Anenge aneproblem mfana uyu, y is it him always

  • Saka kurova Trevor D i 30 mari chete chete

  • KKKKKKK mufana uyu so chii chaizvo apa akamborohwa nemagunduru futi kkkkkk shame mfana.

  • Unotangirei musindo iwe uchiziva hauzvimirire kkkkkk kaite remix ikako .

  • It is indicative of the prevalent culture of violence in our society.These things happen everyday but it’s Trevor Dongo a musician it comes out as news.We need to learn to resolve differences amicably.

    • He is always on the news over violence. He needs help

    • arikurohwa hembe, day that he gets his ass handed to him achadzikama

  • emkay

    i wonder who is going to bash him again next year

  • Ko zvaachadambuka machende nekurohwa

  • Wid Nyoni this guy is the R. Kelly of Sub Sahara… ‘RnB thug’

    • hahaha,1st verse would be so apt for this,”ndashamiswa…..”,guy be catching so many Ls

  • What is he bitter about? Who are his parents? Where are they? Has he got a abuse history ? I think Trevor needs proffessional help. They guy has got issues.

  • This Trevor Dongo guy is a nuisance to the public and thinks he’s all that when his music is crap after all. Ucharamba uchirohwa kusvika wati eke.

  • Ngarohweeeeee! ! !

  • the guys provokes fights and alwz ends up on the losin side ,I think pamuromo anapo hake

  • No no no beating sum1 is not the solution

  • Pple took advantage of his stature the guard must be fired and jailed

    • Really? Y dnt u ask yourself that y is he getting beaten everytime ,It’s a sign that he is the one who is the problem cz a security cannot just jump on you for no reason

    • Ngaasungwe munhu iyeye.kurova Trevor shuwa

    • Milton Dube u are very unforturnate to grew up in a lawless country .pushin sum1.beatin sum1 is a serious offence

  • Unoroveka chero ne munhu 1 kunge chi supa

  • Fighting is a result of mataurirana motadza kuzwana .Application of registers is of paramount importance.ď
    Dofo unongoona nekurwa cz hapana chozikanwa

  • Madefeats ake awanda mfana uyu ngaambonogare kwaMurambinda chaiko muHre vakumujairira

  • Ko ngaango famba nemafia kunge kinah kana souljah love

  • Nyaya dzacho ndakutodzitenga,ndoda kutanga kumamisa Guard uyo Mahobho,Gunduru ndozoriona paLater.Zvanyanya chii nhai Trevor D chifavourate changu

  • No vapfana ava vanoda kuzviita vasingamami* vanozvi seperator nevanhu* vototi fenenga -fenenga kunge vanobikira mwari sadza kumba kwavo.

    This dzz has attacked most of this folks not yet celebs. And most women in general.

    Shichop it!;)

    • Ko wadii kungopedzisa hako neshona because it was interesting but the last 3 lines I don’t get the intended meaning 😢

  • Mfana aneshavi redititi uchafira mumaoko senhunzi nekuda kuzviita maphia.

  • Mfana anorohwa zvake iyeyu 😂😂😂😂💦

  • This dongo guy is always at the receiving end……maybe anepamuromo

  • Kana Paine ane Address yake kana anoziva paanotambira ngaandiudzewo ndimbono mudzvurawo ndingasaririre