Sodomy and rape in church….. 1 suspect nabbed, partner in crime at large

By Sylvester Chiramba

A Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly dragging a woman out of her house at night and sodomising her at a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church while his accomplice, who is still at large, allegedly raped the woman.

The accomplice allegedly forced the woman to spend a night with him at her house after the sex attack, which occurred in Old Pumula around 10 PM on January 6.

Shepherd Moyo (25) from Pumula South suburb allegedly teamed up with Lloyd Matiza to drag the 24 year-old woman, from the same suburb, to an SDA church in Old Pumula.

The two men allegedly assaulted the woman before violating her.

A court heard the duo knocked at the victim’s house and they grabbed her when she opened the door.

The woman had allegedly never met her attackers before the incident.

Matiza is on the run and Moyo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing sodomy and rape charges.He was not asked to plead and Mr Ncube remanded him in custody to this Friday.

Prosecuting Mr Petros Shoko told the court that on January 6 at around 10PM Moyo went to the complainant’s place of residence while in the company of Matiza.

“The two forcibly took the woman to an SDA church in Old Pumula. While on the way Matiza struck the complainant with a brick and Moyo punched and slapped her several times in the face,”

“Upon arrival at the church Matiza ordered the complainant to remove her tights and panties, he further ordered her to kneel down and suck his privates and he later raped her once. Moyo then sodomised the woman.”

Moyo, he said, left the scene while Matiza accompanied the complainant back to her place of residence where he spent the night with her after threatening to kill her.

It was not explained how police tracked Moyo down. The Chronicle

