Mpopoma pupil scores 23 points

1,520 74

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A pupil from Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo scored 23 points in Science subjects in the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November 2017 Advanced Level examinations.

Arnold Bhebhe

Arnold Bhebhe (18), who wrote five subjects, scored As in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Biology and Bs in Physical Science and Chemistry.Biology and Further Mathematics were self-taught.

He said he was inspired by Ronald Shereni, a former Mpopoma High School pupil who scored 25 points in the November 2015 exams.

“I was inspired by Ronald Shereni who got 25 points. He made me realise that it’s possible so I wanted to do five subjects. I started doing Biology and when I was in Upper 6, second term I added Further Mathematics. These two I studied on my own because I couldn’t attend classes at school since timetables clashed,” he said.

“I can say I worked hard for these results because I used to go to school over the weekends and stayed late during the week. I used Njube library for sources then I would ask teachers where I didn’t understand as I didn’t have funds to do extra lessons.”

“I am really happy because I managed to make my school proud. I want to thank teachers for their support. They helped me when I had questions and some went to the extent of helping with food and finances. I also appreciate my mother’s support so much. Being a vendor, she pushed hard to see me and my siblings go to school.” The beaming Arnold is looking forward getting a scholarship to study medicine or engineering at university.

“I am planning to go to university so my hope is to get a scholarship to study here or abroad. I want to do either medicine or engineering. So if it would be better if I can get a scholarship to help me pursue my studies. When we were growing up we had accommodation issues and we had to move every now and then, which affected my reading. So I want to do something that will help me to come back one day to the community and help children who need to achieve their dreams,” he said. The Chronicle

  • Nice one boyi we are proud of u it’s now to see my people from Bulawayo are now taking school very seriously m feeling proud

  • Weldone lets hope ZanuPf government will not turn you into a Vendor

  • wenze kahle kakhulu siyaziqhenya ngawe

  • Phambili ngemfundo yakho yikusasa lakho.

  • some score 30/30

  • Masvingo…. Gutu high 35 points……Dewure high 30 points….paPamushana 30 points

  • Masvingo woye

  • Ugoita sa Jonono fundo yekutambisa

  • Pa Bulawayo paita shasha

  • For the record there is no Phsical Science at A’level..i guess they meant Physics

    • Physics fall under physical science,some countries vanotoita physics Ku secondary not high school.

    • Shakespear what are u saying??i am not talking about other countries but about Zimbabwe.Physical Science (which is basically a combination of Chemistry and Physics) is offered at O’level not A’level.At A’level th 2 are distinct

  • jus lyk dr stop it getting a dr degree,A level its nw cheap.we used to knw kuty A level yairema kusvitsa 15 points.nw vafana maakuita 30 points-6 subjects @ level.nwae wakagona

    • Thts exactly my take and concern.. science subjects are by nature pracical subjects .. even with the sso called modern studying technologies.. it is NOT possible for one to sit SIX science subjects ina year… this syllabus is a seriius causw for concern…. hazviite izvo …

    • Vanhu havafanani

    • Times have changed. The syllabus hasn’t changed much. That’s why last week we saw someone who got 15 or was it 20pts in the Cambridge Alevel exams. Give these kids some credit. They have technology and advanced learning kuti vapase this is why they are smashing it. Back in the day it was just chalkboard and notes..

    • Kwava ne technology now. Information is everywhere .kana wakabuda ne 8 points in 2000 wakangofanana ne 30 points idzo saka don’t worry much it’s possible.

    • yeah true that

  • You made matebeleland proud mfana

  • Makorokoto mwana well done indeed

  • KuMasvingo highest 35 points

  • Pple busy kuzvinyepera.. SIX svience subjects in a single sitting????? That syllabus is very crude and must be changed immediately … did they do practicals as part of the exam? Kunyeeepa iko ndidzo feja feja dzemascience idzo

  • Mathematics and Further Mathematics (1subject)
    Biology
    Chemistry and Physics (1 subject physical science)

  • Face yake ndi cde Tashinga Dube chavo

  • Zibaba. I think akanyora ka4

  • Bulawayo hoooye!!!proud of u man u have made us proud

  • Why talk of Masvingo instead of just commenting on the good work done by the youngster. I believe this was not for competition.

  • St Faith high 40Points

  • Congrats mfana. I’m waiting to hear the highest one from my Dotito 😂😂😂

  • Amhlope

  • ko wekuPamushana akaita 30 hamuna kumuona

  • its my son

