Mnangagwa promises elections by July and says will respect result

36,504 138

By Alexis Akwagyiram | Reuters |

DAVOS, Switzerland – Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday the country will hold transparent elections by July and he would respect the result if the opposition wins.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa (right) seen here with lawyer Petina Gappah
The election will be the first big test of his legitimacy since he took power in November when the military ousted Robert Mugabe who ruled for 37 years. It will also test the country’s electoral system after complaints of rigging at previous votes.

Mnangagwa, 75, told the World Economic Forum in Davos the nation was “open for business”.

Government spending ballooned under Mugabe and was in part used as patronage. More than 90 percent of the budget went on civil servant salaries, leaving little extra for investment needed to boost growth.

In the latter half of Mugabe’s rule, Zimbabwe’s economy collapsed, particularly after violent and chaotic seizures of thousands of white-owned commercial farms.

The issuance of billions of dollars of domestic debt to pay for a bloated civil service also triggered a collapse in the value of the currency and fuelled galloping inflation.

Mnangagwa said he would welcome former commercial farmers to return. “We don’t want to think along racial lines, that is the philosophy of the past. Farmers are farmers,” he said.

Some former cabinet ministers who served under Mugabe have been charged with corruption and Mnangagwa said Mugabe would not be immune from prosecution.

“We have not given anyone any immunity,” he said, but added that Mugabe had been given a “very lucrative package” that included a salary, allowances and first-class travel.

“We will do everything to allow the family to live in peace and undisturbed,” he said.

  • I hop he is not inviting trouble from the feared VP General Bae. We will get the actual position when he is back home. I know who is in charge

  • I smell chaos I don’t see General Chiwenga accepting it if the opposition wins.

  • Let us give his Excellence the chance.

    • More or less like lets give Zanu pf another chance..

    • wat more chances are u talking about? 8 mnths was enough for him to prove electorate wrong. we can afford to lose another five more years

    • Lets iwe nani wacho? 37 chances they were given and idiots keep on asking for some more.

    • I m just saying ED knows that he has got his work cut out.He is trying to make up for the damages he caused

    • This man has been in the cabinet for 37 years and someone with 37 years of experience doesn’t need any more chances. He is a total failure! Only a new regime is given a chance kwete zvivanhu zvane 37 years zvirimo. Are you under a spell munongoramba muri pasi pemunhu one? 42 years under the same political party. It’s just stupidity!

    • ZANU PF,ED ,RG MUGABE ,Grace mugabe they had a chance from 1966 to 2017 ,they became fat will peoples blood there is no chance ,u forget quickly n go back and sleep with oppressor

  • I love the faith of my President ,he is so stable that clearly shows he is a man of vision,I don’t know God’s choice but I choose my President who has been insulted in all manners I once saw him clapping hands whilst Grace was insulting him. Well I’m not buying some votes but I believe the grace has fallen on him, EU will not keep on being interested in defending the opposition they have lost trust in it already infighting has began whilst Zanu PF is quite yet gearing up. I want my President to turn around our economy by the grace of God, we don’t know how he approached God for forgiveness & what God said to him but I can’t say he is an evil man since I don’t have any concrete evidence thy I can give before God the Mighty ruler

  • Mnangagwa lost to G40 and instead and walking away and accepting outcome and form his own party he unleashed the army on his opponents.

    ED is lying simple

  • Lest we forget another 2008 mini Gukurahundi.

  • The solution is ‘ when MDC free & fair or Zanu wins let these pple put aside the fight & blaming each other ‘ let them unit & build zimbabwe and serve the pple of zimba,,,,,,,we to become one as can see that a lot of countries want to jion hands together with us’ from there zimbabwe is going to be the best country like before’

    • Mugabe never destroyed Zimbabwe..its ED and millitary who killed since Gukurahundi and looted money since 1980.

    • When Mugabe took 37years kigadzira nyika aifamba naani this man is just copying n pasting ma policies a Mugabe how can he buy cars for chiefs IMO munyika tisina Ma Ambulance kana Mota dze Fire Brigade isn’t 1st Lady went around Hospitals vakaona kuti the situation is bad ndipoka paifanira kuonekwa hunyanzvi hwa President kugadzirisa zve Healthy hona manje Cholera yadzoka apa Chief Charumbira aka parker hake Toyota Hilux pa growth point aine 2 tuvana sikana twakapedza chikoro tusina mabasa ita mushe

    • OK let’s say I want to give him credit.

      Credit for what?

    • @collinsmatare. No one has to give any time to ED coz the constitution has, ED knows it and he has said it. ED is simply finishing off frm where mgabe left. With or without mgabe elections were still scheduled for plus minus six months from now, and thats what pres ED knows, accepts and has assured the world. So am not sure where you will get the time to give him unless you have a surplus of them all

    • ED helped destroy zim thats a fact every1 knows that we not a lie

  • Ei wakarigga kare awo they must change the paper. Ngavanogadzira kuMutare Boarder Timbers uko wese wachiona. Why do you think he has so much faith

  • Mr coup president i will never vote 4 u or vote for bloody Zanu Pf party. I started voting in year 2000 and up to now i handina kugara ndatambisa x wangu ndichiisa pa Zanu the party which reduced innocent citizens to beggars just because of greedness. l know going to the ballot box is just a formality for we know your Mudedes will ensure u be crowned the winner come rain come thunder. However mr president, if u win under free and fair elections u will earn mu respect for the first time. Level the playing field mr president.

  • Please people give the man a chance he needs to be encouraged by us and help plan the the way forward for our beloved country Zimbabwe pray pray pray stay blessed .

    • The national people of Zimbabwe are too small ,weak to be listened oligarchs ruling the country ,there is no President hu has been encouraged by citizens ,no ,this people are parasites feeding of Ur blood

  • By staging a coup Mnangagwa refused to accept outcome of 2013 elections

  • All of you are wasting your time making noise about your cheap politics. God already choose the Leader to lead Zimbabwe. What God has said it’s more important than what the ZBC News or BBC News has said. If God wants to change the Leader of the nation He will without your help. So murikutamba nenguva muchingovukura.

  • Even in 2008 word iroro rekuti ‘transparent’ takangorinzwa futi

  • We see u planting soldiers kuparty,kuhurumende,kwese kwese munogona kungoita maths

  • that’s y Zimbabwe will never develop mashonaland pipo (majority) are already saying ED is the way to go praising his fucken ass saying he didn’t destroy Zimbabwe he had no power Mugabe had power , I have one question for you , – if ED didn’t not have the influence to run Zimbabwe , how come , he had the power to denies MDC into power , ?

  • this is the man mugabe claimed rubbished opposition victory in 2008. now he is an angel? ‘behind every dictatorship there is an army.’

    now the freeness and fairness of the elections should be based on de-nikuving the israel made ballot papers

  • Tongosangana kuma Elections chete anenge ahwina pasina kubirira ndiye anodiwa nevanhu chete

  • I don’t trust him Ed ,if he is true leader hu respects life he should have advice RG Mugabe to stop the suffering of Zimbabwe within 37 years ,HE IS ONLY DOING IT BECAUSE HE IS POWER ,THATS AFRICAN MILLITARY LEADERS DO NOT BCZ OF INTREST OF PEOPLE ,if he had interest of people he should done GOOD within 37 years of being next RG Mugabe ,why now ?

  • NOT ZANU PF ,NO NO NO VOTE PEOPLE LIKE ADVOCATE FADZAYI MAHERE

  • Murikuti Chiwenga aka retire kuti azoita rovha here imi musatambe,,,musatambe nedual iyi tarisai yakatambwa ana Mugabe,,,,vakatohwina kare ey even knw thre percentage…

  • I don’t remember Mugabe saying he won’t respect the results………… Kungotauea uku

  • ZANU PF yandoziva kuda free and fair imi vakatowana chitsotsi chekubirira kudhara moti vanoda free and fair tovhota vobira zvavo was free and fair ndiani anouya kuzo investor kwakambotorerwa vamwe zvinhu mahara ndiani ano Risker kudaro ma China chete ekuti paanoshandira kana road haagadzire anobika simbi nekamushini kekuti mukati makutora kwanoswera kafa wakaona mu China akavaka industry kupi tirimo muzim hatibude tovhota futi asi I like the thing yekuti sewage tomwa tese magetsi anoendera tese mari toshaya tese nemi zvimbwasungata zve ZANU I like that

  • Munangagwa simple means MUNANGAGWARA go on Mr president we love you only fools hate you. ……..

  • That’s what he said in 2008

  • E.d you have my vote and my family members votes

  • Iwe taneta nekudyirwa nguva isu. Takaberekwa ZANU ichitonga izvozvi tawamu40 years. Chaitwa hapana tichinyengerera togosemwa nei. Only primitive minded pple dose not what to see change. Isu wamwe hatidi wekuma 1880s tiri wekuma 1990s tirikufamba nenguva imi muchiri kuda kurarama kaupenyu kenhembe ndimi muri kuti dzosera mashure. Mukasabirira hamuhwine magare musingahwini kubva muna 2000

  • Kana muchiti ndonyepa vanhu ngavarambe kunovhota muone kuti ZANU haimanikidzi vanhu here why coz vanongoda any ink pachipepa chavo icho kuitira chemical reaction iitike in 24hrs X wawo obva aoneka. Tozviziva zvese izvo kuti hamufi makahwina zvepachena

  • The way the Vice-president behaved during parliament session doesn’t reflect what you are saying.