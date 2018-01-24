Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa: Mugabes ‘to be left in peace’

42,708 26

Zimbabwe’s long-time leader Robert Mugabe will be “left in peace” with a “lucrative” retirement package, his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Emmerson Mnangagwa at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Emmerson Mnangagwa at the World Economic Forum in Davos

However, Mr Mnangagwa also told the BBC’s Mishal Husain that no-one had been granted immunity from prosecution.

Many Zimbabweans are hoping Mr Mugabe and his family, who became known for their extravagant lifestyles, would be held to account for their actions.

Mr Mugabe was ousted in November following 37 years in power.

In that time, Zimbabwe fell from being known as the breadbasket of Africa to a country which struggled to feed its population. Meanwhile, Mr Mugabe’s wife became known as “Gucci Grace” for her love of luxury goods.

Mr Mugabe and his members of his government, including Mr Mnangagwa, have also been accused of widespread human rights abuses, including killing, beating and raping opposition activists. They have denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Mnangagwa, a former ally of Mr Mugabe who fell from favour before returning to Zimbabwe to become its president two months ago, has promised to clean up corruption within the ruling class.

However, while he told the BBC he had “not given anyone any immunity”, he added: “The new administration will do everything possible to make sure the family lives in peace, undisturbed.”

The president said his predecessor had been given “a very lucrative package”, which included many of the luxuries Mr Mugabe had become used to – including cars, secretaries, first-class travel and trips to Singapore, where he sees doctors.

Mr Mnangagwa would not be drawn on the cost of the package, which had a rumoured value of $10m (£7m).

A looming vote

The new president is hoping this tough stance on corruption and focus on reviving the economy will help him stave off defeat in this year’s elections.

However, he was adamant he and the ruling Zanu-PF party would accept the result whatever the outcome.

“If we lose elections, that’s it,” he said. “Whichever party wins the election will proceed to take the reins of power.”

Mr Mnangagwa reiterated his pledge for “free, fair and transparent elections”, saying he would work with Zimbabwe’s other political leaders to ensure the vote was free of violence.

Mr Mnangagwa, who has been accused of organising the violence which has blighted some of Zimbabwe’s previous elections, said the vote would be held before July.

Golf diplomacy for Trump

The interview took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Mr Mnangagwa has travelled to spread the message that “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

He also said he would be willing to work with US President Donald Trump, who was roundly criticised for labelling African countries “shitholes” earlier this month.

Mr Trump has denied using those words.

“There should not be an enemy I cannot talk to,” he said. “It is a question of international relations. If he came here, I would be able to talk to him.

“I know Americans like to play golf, and I would say come and build golf courses at Victoria Falls.”

Mr Trump is known to be a passionate golfer.

No apology for Matabeleland massacres

The president also revealed he had signed a “national healing and reconciliation bill” into law, which would deal with the killings in the western region of Matabeleland that occurred in the 1980s while he was minister for national security.

An estimated 20,000 people died during the security crackdown – a figure he denied.

They were mostly ethnic Ndebeles, accused of backing Mr Mugabe’s rival, Joshua Nkomo.

The law provides for a commission which, he said, would allow “the communities that were affected [to] air their grievances”. He also said he would attend the hearings if that was what the communities wanted.

However, he would not directly apologise to the families for the killings.

“Wherever wrong is committed, the government of the day must apologise,” he said.

He added: “The most important things is what has happened has happened. What can we do about the past? We have put up a commission to deal with that issue. That should not stop us having a better future.”

The view from Harare: Make Zimbabwe great again

By Shingai Nyoka, BBC News, Harare

His responses were carefully crafted. Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his first trip to Europe since taking power two months ago. He was eager to convince the world business and political leaders that Zimbabwe has changed.

He says Zimbabwe is open to everyone for business. Some here believe his represented Zimbabwe well. Others say he now needs to take the next step and turn the rhetoric into action.

Zimbabweans are divided in their opinion of this President Mnangagwa.

They have welcomed the government’s tough stance on corruption. Senior officials have been given a five-week window to declare their assets. Many are hoping this signifies the beginning of the journey to make Zimbabwe great again. BBC News

You might also like More from author

  • When they refused other citizens peace, dignity and a decent life. It is unfair.

  • I guess those two guys in background are like ‘You are just going to leave the Mugabes…like just like tht are for real’….lol

  • Saka takutoba tozosiiwa in peace kana takura

  • same bitches no change

  • That fucken old dog failed to mantain peace with citizens he deserved hell

    • And you are one hell of a pussy motherfucker…..you don’t hve some fucken respect pussylicker…..

  • BUT L THINK ITS A GUD idea
    They must let the old man rest in peace becoz his days are numbered

  • Tell dem my guy ….Zimbabwe will be the best country in the world …all countries will bowdown for Zimbabwe Because we are the Children of God..

  • If he was in his prime I would have advocated for a trial. Now that uncle Bob is in his twilight zone its sensible to leave him and let him enjoy his last days on earth in peace though he gave us hell.

  • Those who want peace and progress will understand that unemployed Zimbabweans cannot wait another 37 years of rhetoric, slogans, free T-shirts and cheap political diarrhoea. If ED is working towards solving our economic problems, let him do it.We can’t continue to have people running up and down the streets or risking limb and leg for peanuts in neighbouring countries. Those who feel they have a political axe to grind should not drag everyone into it. We need a future for our kids. There are people who have not known what a good life is like since leaving high school in the past three or so decades. Do you expect those people to wait 37 more years because certain individuals have axes to grind against against somebody? I don’t think so, Zimbabweans should be allowed to continue to build their careers and lives. Imagine, people get burnt alive or gunned down for no apparent reason because some politicians have made it difficult for them to eke out a living in their own backyard. Why provoke unnecessary conflicts at a time peace is desperately needed. There’s no need to derail the economy to suit the political agendas of a few individuals. In fact, cheap politics has done more harm than good to our economy.

  • Maiweeeeeeee zvangu that guy without spectacles I can just imagine what’s going through his unforgiving body language Aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like change Jahknow

  • Ziso raakapiwa ne member iri ku xtreme left iyo kumberi

  • Left in peace really?? After completely destroying our whole entire lives& the country’s???

  • Thank yu very much

  • Well said

  • Afta destroyin the country 4 almost 4decades hoo nhai dambudzo your tim wil cum

  • Apo he talks of the govt funding his trips to Singapore for medical check ups,why can’t we improve our very own health sector and have Mugabe reviewed by our own doctors,u have no confidence in our health delivery system,thts a direct insult to the ordinary Zimbabweans,clearly nothing has changed,your mindset is still fixated in the Mugabe era (error) I must say

    • Well said… why not use that money invested in foreign medical trips to upgrade our hospitals and health system for the benefit of the entire nation rather than a few privileged individuals..🤔🤔

    • from the way he talks I don’t see him changing,he even said to the interviewer”I don’t know what your problem is” when he was pressed about the past,what he needs to change is the Mugabe way of thinking and by sponsoring trips to Singapore by his govt clearly shows us tht only those in the position of power survive in Zimbabwe and the rest of the people we r left to suffer,his wife was wasting state resources going round and round different hospitals but they managed to give chiefs luxury cars which could have been auctioned to fund the upgrade of Bulawayo or Harare major hospitals

    • Just imagine mugabe admittedd at harare hospital kk

    • He will not see tomorrow

  • Check those 2 white guys . . . If looks could kill . . .

  • Give him his rest