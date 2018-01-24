Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Man injured in fatal bus crash wants $35 000

By Mashudu Netsianda

A Zambian man who lost three fingers after a Bulawayo-bound Bravo bus he was travelling in was involved in an accident that killed three people on the spot, is suing the bus company and its driver for $35 000.

The incident occurred on November 28 in 2016 shortly after 1AM at the 218km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

The driver, Mr Brian Mavhima lost control of the bus and it veered off the road and overturned resulting in the death of three passengers. Several other people were injured in the accident.

Mr George Kakoma through his lawyers, Legal Resources Foundation, last week filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Bravo Tours (Pvt) Ltd and Mr Mavhima as defendants.

In papers before the court, Mr Kakoma said he suffered permanent disability after three fingers on his left hand were amputated.

He is demanding $35 000 from the bus company being damages for pain and suffering, permanent disfigurement, trauma and future medical expenses.

He accused the driver of negligence.“The defendants were negligent in that even when they were aware that the vehicle was defective and unroadworthy, they went on to load and transport passengers from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo. The second defendant (Mr Mavhima) despite being aware of the defect went on to drive such a bus,” he said.

Mr Kakoma said he sustained injuries on his left hand which resulted in his three fingers being amputated.

“On examination, the plaintiff’s injury was rated at 55 percent functional disability. By reason of the defendants’ vehicle, plaintiff suffered damages in the sum of $35 000 for permanent disability, future medical expenses, pain and suffering,” he said.

“Wherefore plaintiff prays for $35 000 being total amount of damages suffered.”

The bus company is yet to respond.

Last year, a Bulawayo man whose seven year-old daughter was also injured during the same accident filed a $170 000 lawsuit against the bus company for damages in medical and hospital expenses incurred. The Chronicle

