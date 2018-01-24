Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Govt announces new fuel prices

By Tendai Mugabe

Government has ordered players in the petroleum industry to reduce fuel prices with immediate effect to $1,35 per litre for petrol, $1,23 per litre for diesel and $1,17 for paraffin following the reduction in excise duty announced this week.

Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo, flanked by his Permanent Secretary Patson Mbiriri and ZESA Holdings chairperson Herbert Murerwa, speaks before a parliamentary thematic committee in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development announced the excise duty reduction, which is expected to have a positive effect on the economy. Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists in Harare yesterday that he expected maximum cooperation from players in the petroleum industry.

“After necessary consultations and in terms of Section 225 of the Customs and Excise Act: Chapter 23.02, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development (Patrick Chinamasa) has reduced excise duty on fuel with effect from 23 January 2018,” he said.

“The excise duty on petrol has been reduced from 0,5 cents to 0,385 cents per litre, while that on diesel and paraffin has been reduced from 0,4 (cents) to 0.33 (cents) per litre.

“In relation to the allowable maximum pump prices that should be observed by all traders, this means that the fuel prices announced this week by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority of $1,40 per litre of petrol, $1,30 of diesel and $1,24 per litre of paraffin will now come down to $1,35 per litre for petrol, $1,23 per litre for diesel and $1,17 for paraffin with immediate effect.

“As Minister of Energy and Power Development, I expect and trust that this important decision by Government shall be implemented by all concerned parties. I, therefore, expect nothing less than immediate compliance.” Minister Khaya Moyo said energy was crucial to all economic and social activities and service providers across all sectors of the economy.

“This reduction of excise duty should, therefore, benefit and stimulate the economy at large,” he said.

“I wish to point out that the reduction of fuel prices will not mean these will remain fixed. Going forward, the fuel prices will either go up or go down in tandem with international oil prices movements as has always been the case. As you are aware, OPEC and Russia have been implementing crude production cuts.

“These have resulted in continual firming of prices since mid-last year. I am aware that the immediate reduction of excise duty has been taken by consumers to mean an immediate reduction in the pump prices of fuel as well.

“Obviously, some matters are bound to arise that will require rectification to smoothen the transition from the old prices to the new ones.” Minister Khaya Moyo said petroleum players affected by this development should approach his ministry for possible remedies. The Herald

  • Remove the 35 cents ,remove all the other levies zinara etc ..hazvishande izvi

  • that will create shortage of fuel….

  • Still its very expensive

  • still expensive mhani

  • Hapana kudzika kwaita fuel apa. Ska gvt ikutoziva zvayo the real cause of high fuel price..nxaaaaa

  • Slashed by 3cents really??? This is a hoax,these guys have nothing to offer and are very desperate.

  • Woroya worowonora tototi yeee yeee no mhani ndoinonzi it can’t

  • Still the most expensive in the southern africa

  • Hapana zvavaita,at least the prices ari reasonable
    Petrol-$1.10
    Diesel-$1.00
    Parrafin-$0.90

  • This old people they should go retire

  • There is no different

  • Really! Is that reducing. …..3 cents! PLEASE LET US BE SERIOUS IF WE ARE TO REBUILD OUR COUNTRY AND STOP THE CHEAP POLITICS.

    • Let’s meet in the ballot box. These guys have nothing to offer.

  • Fong kong fuel guyz lets be serious to rebulid our country .

  • That’s not enough the same fuel is costing $0.80 in Zambia but has passed through Zimbabwe

  • kkkkiii fuel yadzika

  • 35c ndeyei it must be $1/liter but still the highest compared to other countries in the region

  • Zvibodzizvo

  • Chinotimba’s question in parly ain’t yet answered though: Why fuel in Zambia is cheap yet their tankers pass through our borders???

  • celebrating this is a clear sign of insanity.diesel cant be over us $1.10 in any normal set up

  • Just 100km from Bulawayo across Plumtree border it’s $0.80/litre petrol. Why have duty of $0.45c that’s too much reduce it to 0.15 @ least

  • It’s politics time for elections is here

  • It will go up after