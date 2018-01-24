Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


First Lady leads fight against HIV, Aids

505 40

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday met UNAIDS country director Mr Girmay Haile at Zimbabwe House and pledged to play a national and international advocacy role in the fight against HIV and Aids.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa poses for a picture with UNAids country director Mr Girmay Haile after a meeting at Zimbabwe House in Harare yesterday

In a meeting held at the First Lady’s office at Zimbabwe House, Mr Haile briefed the First Lady on upcoming events of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA) — an organisation affiliated with UNAIDS and outlined the unique role that she could play in ending HIV and Aids in Zimbabwe and globally.

The First Lady is due to attend the OAFLA General Assembly this week in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mr Haile briefed the First Lady on the UNAIDS tradition to engage First Ladies for high level advocacy on HIV, empowerment of young women and adolescent girls and elimination of Mother-to-Child HIV Transmission in their respective countries.

The First Lady said she was ready to fight HIV and Aids and to champion national and international advocacy efforts to end the pandemic.

“I am a field person and I will be delighted to take initiatives that will improve the lives and livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe particularly those who are most in need, marginalised and at high risk.”

She pledged to “run into action on the ground” in support of efforts underway by Government together with UNAIDS and citizens to end the HIV and Aids pandemic in Zimbabwe.

The First Lady also reiterated her commitment to intensify advocacy efforts to address other prevalent social ills like child marriages, early pregnancy, reproductive health rights, cervical and breast cancer as well as other issues that affect adolescent girls and young women, including vulnerable communities.

Mr Haile welcomed the participation of Amai Mnangagwa in the upcoming 20th Ordinary General Assembly, which will be held from January 25-29 2018, in Addis Ababa.

Noting the upcoming General Assembly meeting as a strategic platform to share experiences with other First Ladies from Africa and international partners in the fight against HIV and Aids, Mr Haile thanked the First Lady on behalf of the UNAIDS Executive Director, Mr Michele Sidibe.

In recognition of her readiness and commitment to contribute to ending HIV and AIDS, reducing maternal and infant mortality, curbing cervical cancer, and ending child marriages and early pregnancy in Zimbabwe, Mr Haile accorded the First Lady with a Sustainable Development Goals and HIV and Aids insignia. The Herald

  • GREAT. She didn’t go with the President?

  • Great job. I admire you. Your coming into the position was long overdue. Carry on the good work

  • God is coming on our way

  • She didn’t go to Davos?

  • Right turn for Zim.international engagement

  • Thats what we call a first lady

  • Ndiko kuti mai kwete kuti pese pese pana baba muripowo isu vana tasara toga vaenzi vanoda kugashirwa nevanhu vakuru kwete zvaana marujata kungonzerereka pese pese

  • Great move Miss Garwe

  • Zvakuchiratidza kuti tina Amai wenyika kwete zvatai ratidzwa na Gire.

  • Wakambonzwa grace gucci kuti akasangana naningi naningi iwe…..God bless uAux

  • Virtuous woman

  • She is beautiful

  • Mmmmmmm tozozviona after elections kana vahwina parizvino munhu wese arikutsvaga basa musakanganwa 95% unemployment rate.

  • Atanga anga amboti ziii

  • She should do all these after elections then maybe we will accept her genuineness

    • Campaigning strategy or what ever some may want to call it, at least we can see very positive results. Why not cherish what you have now. A Big plus for mai Auxillia and will be counted on he legacy. All SOME people left behind is a legacy yehujeti ++++++.

    • @molly what positive results are you seeing ??

    • She was and is still an mp she never did this in her constituency

    • CHINOZ USANYEPA NDOBVA KUZIVAGWE KWAARI MP VANOMIRA MIRA MAI AVA

    • Could this be the first time you have seen her?

    • L asked you a simple question Molly what positivd results are you seeing?you cznt even name them coz there are no results besides her being sll over the place without results .ungati kuphiwa vsnhu chicken inn i result here iyoyo nezvima hamper will it sustain them muhupenyu wabvo here ?will the hampers take those children to school ir vachangodya vonozvimama mu toilet same day?usangovukura molly iwe usina zvaunoziva you cang even mention the posiyive results you talked about seeing ndimi modzosera zim mashure imi ne bootlicking without assessing

    • @ chinoz very true she is not knew to politics pese apo aisazviona here aidi kugadzirisa.we want life long results isu not zvikapfu zvoendesa ku toilet izvo .ngaitise vanhu ma projects vozvishandira votenga as many chicken inns as they want vega.

    • Muchavukura mukaneta,learn to appreciate chakanaka chaitwa nemumwe munhu

    • You’re a such a smart woman! She can’t even provide citizens with permanent solutions. All she doing is, donating chips and chicken looking for votes! Only a qualified fool praises this woman.

  • I thought she accompanied her husband to Davos

  • mai vane kapicture ava. vatoti havo, aah mdara endayi henyu kudavos munojingirisa ini ndisare zvangu ndichingodayi-dayi. kunonzi kutsanya pagwirikwiti, waiziva. ekaa! a good start may have a good end as well, who knows.

    manje dr iteni vakangotanga zvavo vari zii, pandakaona vakuita makwikwi efashion nemkadzi wamuzorewa vachiratidzana kuti ane dako rinonyatsofitwa nemarokwe muparade paya ndopandakaona kuti apa pane basa. ndopavaifanira kutora phd ipapo. ukuwo kuzoita manyukira mumazuva ekupedzisira kwaiva kuzama kutambira baba.

    zvino zvakanyorwa zvichinzi ‘therefore be ye prepared, for you do not know the hour at which the crocodile cometh.’

  • i dont trust her but this lady keeps doing the right things to gain our trust .

  • After elections pliz leave politics and be a mother to the nation

    • We don’t need mothers we are not her children. If you need a mother, go to your own biological mother. Her position is a president’s wife and that’s it.

    • Shame you got it all twisted

  • Gresi the 2nd

  • Big Mike kwana ziva zvaEriza muChange money