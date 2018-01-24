Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Bigwigs get 5 weeks to declare assets…Move targets ministers, perm secs, heads of parastatals, CEOs

By Takunda Maodza

Government yesterday directed ministers, their deputies, permanent secretaries, senior principal directors, board chairpersons and board members of State enterprises and parastatals, and chief executive officers of State enterprises to declare their assets by not later than February 28.

Dr Misheck Sibanda
This is in line with the fundamental tenets of good corporate governance. Also expected to declare their assets are chairpersons and members of Constitutional commissions (both executive and independent) and chief executive officers of local authorities.

The mentioned officials are expected to submit a written declaration of their assets by the said date.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said in a statement yesterday that the declaration of assets documents should contain the following information — details of all immovable property owned by the public servant or those in which he or she has an interest and any item of movable property exceeding US$100 000 in value owned or leased by the individual concerned or in which he or she has any other interest.

The officials should also reveal any business in which they have an interest and or in which they play a part in running. The nature of the interest in the property or business concerned must be clearly stated, said Dr Sibanda.

“The Declaration of Assets documents should be submitted under sealed envelope to the undersigned by no later than 28th February, 2018,” he said.

“Heads of ministries are hereby directed to coordinate the collection, and submission of all declarations in respect of designated grades within their ministries, as well as in public entities and Constitutional bodies under their purview.

“The President expects the full and urgent cooperation of all affected office bearers in responding to this directive. It will be recalled that in his inaugural address on 24th November 2017, His Excellency the President made an undertaking to create a responsible, transparent and accountable public service workforce that is sworn to high moral standards and deserved rewards.

“Over the ensuing period, the President has consistently called for strict adherence to the fundamental tenets of good corporate governance.” In his inauguration speech at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: “As we focus on recovering our economy, we must shed misbehaviours and acts of indiscipline which have characterised the past.

“Acts of corruption must stop forthwith. Where they occur, swift justice must be served to show each and all that crime and other acts of economic sabotage can only guarantee ruin to perpetrators.

“We have to aspire to be a clean nation, one sworn to high moral standards and deserved rewards. On these ideals, my administration declares full commitment, warning that grief awaits those who depart from the path of virtue and clean business.” A number of former ministers have since been arrested and appeared in court to answer to corruption charges. The Herald

