Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


LocalFeaturedNews

68 bodies unclaimed in Midlands set for pauper burial

401 18

By Lovemore Zigara

Health facilities in the Midlands province have 68 unclaimed bodies in their mortuaries, some of which have been there for about 10 years. Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Owen Ncube said he has since directed the Department of Social Welfare to inter some of the bodies in the next two weeks.

He said out of the 68 unclaimed bodies, police had since cleared 38 for pauper burial.

“We have about 68 unclaimed bodies in mortuaries in public health facilities across the province. I have since directed the Department of Social Welfare to clear some of these bodies from the mortuary because they have stayed there for a long time and some might be decomposing. Out of 68 unclaimed bodies about 38 so far have been cleared by the police and are now awaiting burial.”

“Some of them are still are under police investigations hence we cannot bury them. However, we implore the police to do their work diligently so that some of the bodies are buried,” said Cde Ncube.

He said most unclaimed bodies can be attributed to unidentified victims of road accidents and those from charity homes.

“The two Gokwe Districts, North and South have a number of such cases. The majority of unclaimed bodies come from charity homes, or are the unidentified victims of accidents especially those who are not properly documented,” he added.The State has an obligation to conduct pauper burials for unidentified bodies.

Most public hospitals simply do not have the money to decently bury unclaimed bodies. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • Shame 10yrs its not a joke guys,kushaya zvitupa hereee kana kuti kushaya anoziva kunogara umwe,kusaoneka panofamba munhu here kana kuti vaisashambadza pese pese hey zvakaoma.

  • But their relatives are traceable why don’t u hook them up

  • Ah zvakaoma vamwe vanogona kunge vachiziva asi hurombo kushaisisa dzimwedzenguva zvakaoma

  • give the list of names plenty people had disappeared in the last ten yrs some being suspected they might have jumped the borders while their are in yor mortuaries

  • Umm 10 years vanenge vasati vaputika here pisai

  • Pakaipa

  • 10years????? Impossible……
    Coz during those ten years ,there was a problem of power cut..
    Soo how where they keeping them

  • They must be fossils by now 😂😂

  • 10 years mmmmm …my little knowledge from ku uppertop kwandakadzidza refridgeration only slows down the rate of decomposition zvekuti panozokwana 10 years haaaa kana honye panenge pasisina!!

  • 10 years is impossible unless if they meant 10 months or maybe the bodies have been mummified ..

  • Issue out the names of these bodies…so that relatives can trace

  • 68 bodies or 68 bones

  • FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGH!!
    My business had failed to take off. I could apply for Government tenders with no success, even big private companies could not give me contracts. I was swimming into huge debts as a result of accumulated costs.(paying my staff salary, office rent and maintenance). Life became difficult for me and my family as I failed to provide all the basics for my beautiful wife and kids. My house and cars were on the verge of being repossessed by the banks.
    One morning as I was reading through my mails, I saw a testimony by some lady who had gone through a similar situation like mine. He was testifying how Prof. Adams helped her. Same time I rang Prof. Adams and arranged an appointment.
    Upon visiting his place, I was introduced to real life. I was cleansed with the powerful OIL OF LIFE, performed some traditional rituals in an African way, had a powerful special prayers and ofcourse the extra strong muthi for success.
    From day one I visited Prof. Adams all my life changed for the best, my business is growing beyond the borders of Mzansi, am employing more than 150 young professionals, I paid all my accounts, My family and I are happy, no regrets whatsoever. The purpose of writing this piece is to say thank you Prof. Adams for making a mark in my life, I will always be grateful.
    And to those good people out there in need of financial breakthrough here is the contacts for the good Papa.
    Call/Whatsapp +27638406751

  • so it means 2007 right. izanu pf yakauraya iya iyi

  • 10 years keeping the body!!!!!!!!! Saka do you dry the bodies kuita chimukuyu here nhai?

  • List names ohh sad.did not know that bodies can be kept for such long