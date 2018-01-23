Zimdancehall flops in Vic Falls

By Nonsikelelo Moyo

A Victoria Falls based music promoter has lamented the slow uptake of Zimdancehall music by fans in the resort town.

Paul Shambare made the remarks following a string of poor attendance by Victoria Falls fans to shows organised for Zim-dancehall artists, mostly from Harare.

The latest ones are two separate end of year shows ‘The Shutdown’ and ‘The Lockdown’ which were headlined by Freeman on December 30 and Tocky Vibez, Seh Calaz and Boom Beto on December 31.

Both were poorly attended and Shambare said he was left counting his losses.

This was not the first time local fans have snubbed Zimdancehall shows in Victoria Falls as similar events have recorded low turnout in the past.

Shambare said he now considers only bringing such artists for specific events to avoid running losses.

“Our lesson from the low turnout is that Victoria Falls is a place where appreciation of dancehall is moving at a slow pace. We won’t be bringing artists with the same regularity but we’ll try and host shows on special occasions where we will not suffer losses due to poor attendance,” he said.

Fans could however be forgiven for opting for the iFlix Victoria Falls Carnival which ran during the same period.Shambare said low attendance was discouraging for them as organisers.

“The low turnout during shows we organise hurts us as promoters. We use a lot of resources for the artists to come but the response is not satisfactory,” he said. The Chronicle