Zanu PF bans regalia with Mugabe’s face

10,258 41

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF has prohibited the wearing of political regalia emblazoned with toppled despot Robert Mugabe’s face.

President Robert Mugabe and wife at the Zanu PF headquarters

“We have those with old party regalia such as Zambia cloths and T-shirts displaying former President Robert Mugabe’s face, we should stop putting them on and wait for new regalia emblazoned with … Mnangagwa’s face so that we can market him in districts ahead of the polls. We want people to know him,” Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman Mike Madiro told an inter district meeting at Mutare Hall on Sunday.

Beside the old party regalia with Mugabe’s face, there was also more interesting and fashionable pieces that embody today’s fashion trends.

Mugabe was forced to resign after a military takeover, which led to popular protests and impeachment proceedings in Parliament, but only after negotiating a deal that guaranteed immunity from prosecution, protection for his business interests, and a $10m cash sum.

“Let’s respect … Mugabe; he is a statesman. He played his part that’s why … Mnangagwa said government is going to take care of him. He was only surrounded by criminals but he played his part,” Madiro said. DailyNews

  • kkkk zvino vachadzidii

  • Why wearing the one who is no longer relevent. Maybe its Jonso’s strategy.

  • IMBOMIRAI DZIBVARUKE KKKKKK

  • Gvt has banned the wearing of Bob’s face in public but those who have them you can still wear the regalia in the comfort of your homes eg as pyjamas when you go to bed or better still use them as zvikorobho I think thats not wearing.

  • Kkkkkkk

  • Tavekuchinja mitemo

  • mcn

    zvino vachadziisepi mbatya dzose idzi.

  • Fostering party cohesion.

  • Yes Mugabe is not ZANU pf

  • Kkkkkk ko dziya dzakanzi MUNHU WESE KUAMAI todii nadzo sezvo dzichiriitsva kkkkkk

  • Good move

  • Thanx Mr President

  • Sure, kana kunosakura

  • There should b no face at all!kkk.operation face off!

  • Rename all streets in all towns n give them to fallen heroes of every province

  • Isu tikudzipfeka dzake dzeface yakatsveyama hatipfeke unless kukagadzirwa dzisina chiface chake

  • Kkkkkkkkkk

  • let the taxpayers wear them!

  • Regalia yaKule kule. Vari sei kule kule,manje manje 94 years

  • how i wish they could replace a face with a JONGWE!!!

  • right…we are in the process of forgiving and forget so , no need to be reminded about our pain in the past….

  • Huyauzoona chaikuda kana chokusema

  • Hatichatodi zve face dzevanhu. Ndopakatangira kunamata Mugabe kusvika ozviita makoya. No to regalia ine face

  • Ziso iro ndere Joki chairo iro

  • Obsessed with trivia

  • It’s a lesson to all would be dictators that their legacy will not live longer.

  • Why ? He is the founder member

  • Chaizibgwa na mai mhashu kubhururuka hezvo…

  • Unsolicited advice to ZANU-PF: Ko kurega zvachose kuisa misoro yevanhu paregalia yenyu. Mogona kuisa masvingo eGreat Zimbabwe aye ari palogo renyu.

  • OBVIOUS… We are in a new Zimbabwe… There no way one can wear a leopard skin and walk like a sheep it doesn’t make sense.

  • VaMugabe was on his annual leave, to start work on 1 Feb

  • “Mu ZANU PF unodzingwa bato rosara richiendirira mberi iwe wadzingwa ati fananika ne MDC kuno unodzingwa and isu patinengetichitonga ka iwe unenge uchivukura” kkkkkkk

  • It makes sense

  • Kuti ndozvichamutsa nyika here,

  • Bad dreams to those who stuffed this rubbish in their pillows pisai kani

  • Makes no sense to me where is the freedom when u still oppressing people like that, have u finished making country look nice and better service in government. Than chase after people wearing a stupid face of that man. I smell another ditactor. Key things to focus on reviving the country than being jusss mxiii

  • My president is doing very well many things are changing i think we are in a good start