Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


OpinionFeatured

‘The youngman who got Mnangagwa invited’

12,150 52

By Hopewell Rugoho-Chin’ono

We are probably not a nation that documents its history or celebrates its genuine heroes enough. As the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, I want to share with you a story about a young man who made it all happen.

Chido Munyati
Chido Munyati

I have read so many versions of how Zimbabwe’s President was invited to Davos, all of these versions are not correct, including the ones in national newspapers.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was invited to Davos through the hard work and lobbying of a young Zimbabwean who works for the World Economic Forum.

Chido Munyati realized that after almost two decades of international isolation, the removal of Robert Mugabe presented a perfect time to make sure that the goodwill pouring from around the world is not only used for seeking political legitimacy.

Chido looked ahead and realized that working towards bringing back international capital into Zimbabwe was the immediate issue for his country.

He noted that the economic success of his country is what would eventually bring comfort, a better life and moral decency to its citizens.

He then spoke to his bosses at the World Economic Forum and argued to them that inviting President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the best entry point into assisting Zimbabwe pull itself from the abyss, with the help of proper international investment.

He came home in December to speak about this issue, President Mnangagwa invited him to his offices for a chat and he immediately saw value in going to Davos after speaking to Chido.

This to me validates my point two days ago that the Zimbabwean diaspora has an important role to play in helping clean up the mess left by Robert Mugabe.

The Zimbabwean diaspora has wider networks in international finance that can assist in building our country from the ashes of cheap political rhetoric which had become the hallmark of Mugabe’s rule.

What Davos does is to present a platform for President Mnangagwa to speak about his economic policies, opportunities to speak to big global business CEOs and explaining to them the terms of doing business in Zimbabwe.

It’s also an opportunity for these investors to express their happiness or displeasure with certain policies, restrictions and to negotiate for fair terms.

The World Economic Forum is the world’s premier investment show in the world where all business people of note turn up to talk to politicians and civil society leaders.

So our country owes a huge debt of gratitude to this young man who came up with this big idea of making sure that his country gets onto the global stage in order to start the long walk to economic emancipation.

It is young men and women like Chido that are sometimes being abused day and night by narrow and shallow minds that question why they are working with government when they were not there to defend Mugabe’s rule.

It is such backwardness that President Mnangagwa must pushback on, otherwise his agenda will not succeed.

Right now our country needs all hands on deck and government must acknowledge the objective reality that it is thin on talent but overwhelmed by bootlickers.

Many people that I have spoken to who are willing to assist their government are not seeking employment, they have made their money in the private sector or abroad.

Anyone seeking to make money from working for government or parastatals is a professional failure who can’t compete professionally elsewhere.

Right now government needs professionals who have made it elsewhere to impart that knowledge, skills and experience that they have gained over the years.

It is in this light that we should congratulate Chido for doing good for his country and contributing meaningfully and thoughtfully towards what should be an economic resurgence for Zimbabwe.

To Nigel Munyati and Esther Chibanda-Munyati, you brought up this young man well. I am as proud as you are to see him pull such feats that grown men and women have failed to deliver for decades.

With young Zimbabweans home and abroad like Chido, the future is bright. They only need the space to do what they are good at! The older generation should be there to assist and not to block such innovative thinking by our young citizens.

The President and his team must be applauded for providing that space to Chido. The young man delivered!

Hopewell Rugoho-Chin’ono is an award winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. He is the 2008 CNN African Journalist of the year. He is an Africa Leadership Institute Fellow with the University of Oxford and a Nieman Journalism Fellow with Harvard University.

You might also like More from author

  • aaaaa bambo kufungawo kumusha . Thanks

  • Thanx for doing the right thing. We need more people like him.

  • But why then take a deadwood delegation when other countries like South Africa are taking key economy players to the World Economic Forum.

  • Who is this man?

  • But Mugabe sent Mtamabara not so long ago…

  • Fungisai

  • Ah these are the type of people that this nation needs,progressive people not self centered idiots like Zhuwawo who licking their wounds now that they can no longer dip their dirty fingers into the cookie jar anymore.

  • He is a good man but Munangagwa was suppose to take business people wth him the likes of James Makamba , Strive Masiwa and many others to add value to his delegation

    • Spot on bro

    • Maybe if we put a little trust in ED , he might pull it. Remember, he also has a point to prove.g

    • James Gadzirai I do agree wth u , asika I think our country is in need of unity government , and a group of business people from different political bases , zvinoita kuti economy yedu isumuke quick .

    • Masiiwa and Makamba can afford to attend Davos on their own.

    • Yes I know , for our economy to grow this current government must engage these business mogul , vano attracter ma investors too

    • Tendai Biti should have gone!

    • Yes , as far as I can see these they want to do it alone of that is wrong for our country economically , and we want other business people from Matabeleland too.

  • Underestimate the power of youth at your own peril. Well done young man @ChidoMunyati

  • Big up to you youngman. Well done

  • hope lights shines and dawns on H.E that youth is the way to go , and bye-bye Chinamasa and croonies

  • So what is wrong abt that

  • The other year another diaspora lady brought Dangote to Zimbawe, ndobva tadii paye ? Its time we give this nation to young vibrant leadership.

  • What about the lady lawyer

  • What are the so-called versions saying my brother?

  • who’s that guy

  • Waita basa

  • zvinebasa rei zvese zvekuti hw he was invited . Tibvirei kumhepo mhani

    • Nhai nhai. Kungotsvaka relevance pasina

    • That’s how we all learn to do good. By reading this story some Zimbos who are patriotic and want to see Zim on its feet would appreciates and follow suit should there be an opportunity like this in their area of work. ndomafungire angu.

  • And then??? What’s your point angel of negativity?

  • Zvinebasa rei nhai ma Zimbabweans ndo development here iyoyo

  • ok, so you got a collection of those versions?

  • please pass this message kuna President kti ngavasiye zvekuvukura ikoko coz kwaita cholera outbreak vuno kuChegutu ne Harare

  • Zvine basa rei

  • Did he ask u to tell the public abt all this or its just u see a negative aspect in everything that goes on in ed’s gvt……

  • Keep on good work

  • We salute you Chido,a true patriotic Zimbabwean.You are my hero.Keep on flying the Zimbabwean flag high.

  • ZVanakira kuti vamaendesa haarare pamesangano

  • welldone… the ant was on the back of elephant when they were crossing a shacky bridge…
    so the ant said we both crossed that bridge together. The end

  • Very insightful. Thanks for appreciating Zimbabweans who are fighting to resuscitate a defunct economy, wallowing in abyss

  • Well done, young man!

  • Mshabi

    Anyone seeking to make money from working for government or parastatals is a professional failure who can’t compete professionally elsewhere.

  • Unonyeba iwe. Saka ndiye akabvisisa here Mugabe? Was he also the one who made the international community to praise Ngwena and the entire nation for Bobs departure? You are so clueless and insane.

  • Yah young zimboz are really coming hot. Have heard maridadi, chamisa, mliswa and gabbuza in parliamnt recently.

  • Aya ndiwo marabishi chaiwo chenyu kurwadziwa chete …NXAAA mamwe mademon

  • Hopewell hatidye kumba kwako.toda food on the table finish

  • Thanks to the Zimbo who did this

  • Y he didn’t invite you if munangarwa wasn’t worth

  • I invited busy signal also to zim

  • ngaapihwe stand kkk

  • Respect Farai Mugodhi

    You did well in expressing your gratitude to Chido but not without arrogance. You think the lot that cries for jobs is incompetent. You are not real and you are a joke..

  • Mwana wedu iyeyi