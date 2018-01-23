‘The youngman who got Mnangagwa invited’

By Hopewell Rugoho-Chin’ono

We are probably not a nation that documents its history or celebrates its genuine heroes enough. As the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, I want to share with you a story about a young man who made it all happen.

I have read so many versions of how Zimbabwe’s President was invited to Davos, all of these versions are not correct, including the ones in national newspapers.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was invited to Davos through the hard work and lobbying of a young Zimbabwean who works for the World Economic Forum.

Chido Munyati realized that after almost two decades of international isolation, the removal of Robert Mugabe presented a perfect time to make sure that the goodwill pouring from around the world is not only used for seeking political legitimacy.

Chido looked ahead and realized that working towards bringing back international capital into Zimbabwe was the immediate issue for his country.

He noted that the economic success of his country is what would eventually bring comfort, a better life and moral decency to its citizens.

He then spoke to his bosses at the World Economic Forum and argued to them that inviting President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the best entry point into assisting Zimbabwe pull itself from the abyss, with the help of proper international investment.

He came home in December to speak about this issue, President Mnangagwa invited him to his offices for a chat and he immediately saw value in going to Davos after speaking to Chido.

This to me validates my point two days ago that the Zimbabwean diaspora has an important role to play in helping clean up the mess left by Robert Mugabe.

The Zimbabwean diaspora has wider networks in international finance that can assist in building our country from the ashes of cheap political rhetoric which had become the hallmark of Mugabe’s rule.

What Davos does is to present a platform for President Mnangagwa to speak about his economic policies, opportunities to speak to big global business CEOs and explaining to them the terms of doing business in Zimbabwe.

It’s also an opportunity for these investors to express their happiness or displeasure with certain policies, restrictions and to negotiate for fair terms.

The World Economic Forum is the world’s premier investment show in the world where all business people of note turn up to talk to politicians and civil society leaders.

So our country owes a huge debt of gratitude to this young man who came up with this big idea of making sure that his country gets onto the global stage in order to start the long walk to economic emancipation.

It is young men and women like Chido that are sometimes being abused day and night by narrow and shallow minds that question why they are working with government when they were not there to defend Mugabe’s rule.

It is such backwardness that President Mnangagwa must pushback on, otherwise his agenda will not succeed.

Right now our country needs all hands on deck and government must acknowledge the objective reality that it is thin on talent but overwhelmed by bootlickers.

Many people that I have spoken to who are willing to assist their government are not seeking employment, they have made their money in the private sector or abroad.

Anyone seeking to make money from working for government or parastatals is a professional failure who can’t compete professionally elsewhere.

Right now government needs professionals who have made it elsewhere to impart that knowledge, skills and experience that they have gained over the years.

It is in this light that we should congratulate Chido for doing good for his country and contributing meaningfully and thoughtfully towards what should be an economic resurgence for Zimbabwe.

To Nigel Munyati and Esther Chibanda-Munyati, you brought up this young man well. I am as proud as you are to see him pull such feats that grown men and women have failed to deliver for decades.

With young Zimbabweans home and abroad like Chido, the future is bright. They only need the space to do what they are good at! The older generation should be there to assist and not to block such innovative thinking by our young citizens.

The President and his team must be applauded for providing that space to Chido. The young man delivered!

Hopewell Rugoho-Chin’ono is an award winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. He is the 2008 CNN African Journalist of the year. He is an Africa Leadership Institute Fellow with the University of Oxford and a Nieman Journalism Fellow with Harvard University.