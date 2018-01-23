Rooney quits Tunisian club, rejoins CAPS Utd

By Grace Chingoma

Barely five months after joining Tunisian giants Sfaxien, midfielder Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo is back home and has rejoined CAPS United following a fallout over signing-on fees between his new club and the Green Machine.

Chitiyo’s contract with the Harare giants was running until end of this year. The highly-rated midfielder moved to North Africa in August last season following a good outing in the Champions League, but the player’s career has been left in limbo due to the North Africans’ financial troubles.

CAPS United never received a cent from the Tunisians and have decided to have their player back while they look for fresh offers.

Sfaxien were banned by FIFA from completing any transfers until the end of last year, but went into a gentleman’s agreement with CAPS United and secured Chitiyo, who was only expected to start kicking the ball this year.

However, the club is grappling with a financial crisis which has resulted in failure to pay all expatriate players in their books from Nigeria, Cameroon and Mauritania.

Chitiyo has also been caught up in this web.

This has led CAPS United to scrap the deal even before Chitiyo has made his debut for the club.

The Warriors midfielder is recovering from a knee injury sustained when he was hit by a car, which veered off the road while he was walking by the roadside in Epworth, just after the New Year holiday.

Doctors have since advised him that he needs, at least, six weeks for his knee to fully recover.

Yesterday, the midfielder joined his CAPS United teammates who marked their first day of pre-season with medicals being conducted by team doctor Nicholas Munyonga.

“The deal has flopped because the club doesn’t want to pay CAPS United. They are facing a financial crisis and they owe players three months’ salaries. Even when I was there it was a huge problem,’’ said Chitiyo.

‘’My return ticket was for January 9 but I didn’t go and other players also decided not to go back. I have a running contract with CAPS United until end of 2018 but should other offers come, CAPS United are willing to let me go.

“The team was banned by FIFA and the ban ended on December 19, but before that they have just been buying players. I was supposed to start playing competitive games this January, unfortunately I am no longer going back.’’

Chitiyo said he is ready for another dance with the Green Machine. He will join six other players who have been acquired by the club for the new season.

The club have completed deals for their former players Oscar Machapa, Method Mwanjali and Simba Nhivi. Utility player Machapa returns home following a stint with DRC giants AS Vita while Mwanjali and Nhivi are coming from stints with Tanzanian clubs.

CAPS United have also re-united with former midfielder Dominic Mukandi. Coach Lloyd Chitembwe has also secured forward Brian Muzvondiwa from FC Platinum, a left-back from Division One and he is closer to getting FC Platinum forward Ishmael Wadi.

The core of the players who featured for the club last season, the likes of Phineas Bamusi, Justice Jangano, Joel Ngodzo and Carlton Munzambwa, all reported for duty yesterday after the club successfully retained them following contract expiry in December.

The Green Machine have also been reunited with goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, who returns home from Triangle, and is set to replace Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda who has left for a South African Division One side. Jorum Muchambo has been released.

CAPS United have also moved in to strengthen their backroom staff with the appointment of Nelson Matongorere as the club’s new technical director.

The former ZIFA technical director comes in with a lot of experience and will sit on the bench with the head gaffer as well as assistant coach Fungai Tostao Kwashi.

Another assistant coach Mark Mathe has since left for Harare City where he will assist his former boss Mark Harrison in the Northern Region Division One.

Yesterday, club director Farai Jere said they are strongly investing in the team.

“Our intention is very clear and it is about winning the league. We want to be in the Champions League again, that’s why we are bringing in experienced players that will help us to do well.

“The biggest news is obviously the return of Rooney. He is a good player, still open to negotiations from other clubs but obviously that should come through us since he has reverted to being our player following his contract’s termination.

“We have also been boosted by the return of Mukandi who had a fantastic season with Lloyd before he left us last season for Ngezi Platinum.

‘’He brought his clearance from Ngezi and said his contract was terminated. He serves as a replacement should Devon Chafa finally secure his move.

“We believe Method still has something to offer before he retires from football. He is on his way from South Africa but it is deal done just like Simba Nhivi.

“We still have one slot for a goalkeeper. All the players reported for camp and we already have 24 players,” said Jere. He said Matongorere was not new to the club’s structures after assisting Chitembwe at training during the club’s Champions League matches. The Herald