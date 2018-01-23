Pitso hapless on Khama

By Petros Kausiyo

As the cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over Khama Billiat’s future with Mamelodi Sundowns, club coach Pitso Mosimane has conceded to the huge possibility of losing the Zimbabwean forward with the gaffer claiming he no longer has control over the transfer matter.

Billiat marked a return to Absa Premiership giants Sundowns’ starting team on Saturday following a lengthy absence during which missed seven league games.

The talented Warriors international wasted no time in reminding the Brazilians’ fans of his class when he capped a fine performance by grabbing a brilliantly-struck brace inside five minutes as Sundowns turned on a blistering first half show that blew away Platinum Stars whom they beat 3-0.

Billiat was the first on target from a free-kick in the 32nd minute and then returning to seal his double five minutes from an identical set piece with Sundowns’ win leaving Platinum Stars rooted at the bottom of the Absa Premiership standings.

Sundowns are now four clear of second-placed Cape Town City, who beat Tendai Ndoro and Gerald Takwara’s Ajax Cape Town 1-0 in a Cape Town derby in which the later was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Despite Sundowns’ fine win, discussions over Billiat’s future has continued to stalk the Brazilian camp and it is understood that the player’s handlers were expected to have another round of talks with the 2016 African champions’ management this week.

The Zimbabwean is also the remaining member of the famed Sundowns attacking trio of Leonardo Castro, Billiat and Keegan Dolly that was the South African Premiership’s hottest strike force in the last two seasons.

Colombian Castro has moved to Kaizer Chiefs and made his debut for Amakhosi on Sunday, scoring the winner in a 2-1 triumph over Baroka, after coming off the bench.

Bafana Bafana forward Dolly was the first to leave after securing a deal in France.

Now Billiat is on the verge of leaving and if the sentiments expressed by Mosimane after Saturday’s match are anything to go by, then the former Bafana Bafana coach seems to have already braced for life after the Zimbabwean.

Mosimane has also brought in New Zealand forward Jeremy Brockie and Uruguayan Gaston Sirino, with the coach making a strong hint that the South American is a potential replacement for Billiat‚ who may yet leave for Azerbaijan club Qarabag this January transfer window.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach admitted he will have little say over whether Billiat stays at the club.

Billiat heads into the final six months of his contract and Mosimane concedes that the 27-year-old could still exit the club during this January transfer window.

“It’s not in my hands, but what’s important is for us to have a back-up,” Mosimane said.

“We love Khama. If he stays‚ okay, but that’s between Khama and the agent as well as the board of Sundowns.

“My job is to ensure that the team keeps going and stays at the top of the log. The rest‚ I’m no longer part of it.”

Apart from Brockie and Sirino, Sundowns also signed Aubrey Ngoma, who came on as a 63rd minute replacement for Billiat in Saturday’s match.

Billiat has scored five goals and created four assists this season, with his overall record at 43 goals in 129 matches.

While Mosimane has surrendered Billiat’s destiny to fate, it appears the story is different for another sought after Warriors striker Evans Rusike, who appears set to remain at Maritzburg United at least until June. The Herald