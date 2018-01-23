Mutasa drops plans for DeMbare trials

By Eddie Chikamhi

Harare giants Dynamos have dropped plans to hold trials ahead of the 2018 season after coach Lloyd Mutasa revealed his satisfaction with the players they have signed this month.

Dynamos have confirmed the signing of six players who include Jimmy Tigere, James Marufu, Raphael Manuvire, Marvelous Mukumba, Blessing Moyo and teenage prodigy Panashe Mutasa who is joining them from Aces Youth Soccer Academy.

Unlike last season when they did the unthinkable by building a new team from trials, with the club insisting they did not have the resources to invade the market, Mutasa is happy the Glamour Boys have conducted their business differently this year.

“The squad is almost complete. What is now left is to fix one or two positions. Probably we need to pick just one or two players to fill in the remaining areas. Because of that, we see no reason to hold trials. We may invite one or two players but what we need right now is a goalkeeper and a striker.

“We are happy that the management has responded positively and have given us quite a number from the list that we had given them. As the technical team, we cannot cry but have to build on the endeavours,” said Mutasa. Dynamos released about 10 players, including goalkeeper Ashley Rayners, during the off-season break.

And Mutasa has been on a crusade to fill the vacancies. The core of the team that fought for a second place finish last season has remained intact. DeMbare will also retain Romario Matova and Tatenda Muringani in the juniors’ quota reserved for five players under the age of 20. They have also roped in the highly-rated Mutasa, who is the coach’s son, and are now left to scout for two more youngsters.

“We have three juniors that we are still assessing. Otherwise we are almost done,” said Mutasa. Mutasa and his technical team yesterday had a meeting with the club’s executive where they laid down their plans for 2018. They have not made it secret that they are aiming for gold this year. The Glamour Boys started their pre-season training last week by conducting fitness sessions at the gym and today they are expected to begin the field work at the training ground.

They are expecting some of their key men like skipper Ocean Mushure, Marshal Machazane and midfielder Denver Mukamba, who survived the sack on disciplinary grounds, will join the rest of the squad by end of week.

“The boys have been responding quite well to the gym sessions and it looks promising. We are certain that by end of week everyone will be up and about. So we expect a full house by Friday. We will have a full week with all the players at the ground next week and then the following one we hope to embark on a training camp outside Harare.

“That is the plan that we have submitted to our superiors and everything now depends on the availability of resources. We suggested a number of places and I am not sure which one will be approved.

“It’s very important to have such team building exercises because we have players coming from different teams and will be playing together for the first time this year. They would need to learn the culture and to fit in. Football is not just about meeting at the ground and you start playing. It has many aspects that can help you to be successful. This includes the understanding and the bonding we are talking about,” said Mutasa. The Herald