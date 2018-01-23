Murder charge for X-mas day assailant

By Sylvester Chiramba

A Bulawayo man who allegedly struck and injured another man with a stone at a Christmas party last year, is now facing murder charges after his victim died recently. Mackgiven Mpofu (23) from Mbundane who was out on bail for hitting Mr Gift Mpofu (29) with a stone on the head, has since been arrested for murder following the death of Mr Mpofu.

Yesterday Mackgiven appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing murder charges and was remanded in custody to January 31.

Mr Ncube advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting Ms Magrate Takawira said on December 25 there was a Christmas party at the deceased’s house.

Many young people including the accused person attended the party.

“At around 10PM the party ended and the radio was switched off and the boys who had attended became violent,” said Ms Takawira“Mackgiven started throwing stones at Mr Mpofu who was seated at the back of an open truck and he struck him on the forehead.

The deceased was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital and died recently from injuries sustained. The Chronicle