Mr Mnangagwa: traditional chiefs must go

By Tafi Mhaka

I have always believed that traditional leaders should be done away with in their current form. So, when I was an Advanced Level student and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, accompanied by Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, happened to visit Prince Edward High School in Harare, I chose to remain at home and listen to music all day long; simply because I refused to fawn over Queen Elizabeth II and sing “God save the Queen”, the British national anthem.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa handing over Isuzu twin cabs to chiefs
I had studied the 1789 French Revolution in fascinating detail and loved the intellectual works of Jean-Jacques Rousseau and François-Marie Arouet (Voltaire), two highly influential French thinkers who advanced progressive ideals that helped stimulate the turbulent achievement of the Age of Enlightenment in Europe and a promising social order based on scientific reason, and not theoretical reliance on religion and tradition.

Subsequently, my respect for low-class workers and peasants increased by leaps and bounds, and I continually questioned the continued existence of seemingly special classes in a world where the need for classlessness was clearly reasonable, unequivocal and highly advantageous for social and economic progress.

I became so disillusioned with the institution of traditional chiefs and selection processes premised on relations and not clear know-how, eventually I shunned the endless, glowing media coverage, which accompanied chiefs, kings and queens all over the world, and certainly did not buy in to the holy fabric of tradition and culture.

But the unfortunate death of Princess Diana in a horrific car accident on a Paris highway in 1997 touched me. Then, I believed that her seemingly sad marriage of convenience, combined with the unreasonable expectations of millions of avid fans and royal watchers, annihilated her soul. She suffered a damning end to her shackled existence on this earth because of the punishing demands of fanciful, archaic beliefs.

Married into a rich, conservative and fantastical facade where millions of followers and “subjects” expected her to transform into an ever-smiling, meek princess, Diana surprised her fans and espoused common needs and values: she represented social progress and the need for fairness and adoption of less exclusionary practices rooted in so-called tradition. I felt her pain and agreed with her republican ideals.

Then, later on, a chance encounter with a chief in Honde Valley confirmed all of the suspicions I had held about blind faith in redundant customs since high school, and clarified the need to do away with the current institution of traditional chiefs.

I had driven to Manicaland for the weekend in 2002 when a few friends and I parked at a bar in Chisuko, a village located along the road that leads to Katiyo Tea Estates in Honde Valley. There I had an informative conversation with a chief.

Although he was as drunk as a skunk and incoherent in manner and speech, the chief explained how he had landed authority ahead of his siblings. However, his absolute blankness, inebriated demeanour and confident sense of entitlement shocked me. Besides the accidental circumstances of his birth, I wondered, what natural characteristic, scholarly qualification or trustworthy competency made him leadership material?

Subconsciously, I recalled the all-conquering chiefs and kings of the 1800s, traditional leaders such as King Mzilikazi, and wondered whether this man with whom I had been engaged in casual conversation with had ever enriched the lives of the disadvantaged villagers who lived in the relatively undeveloped valley; and I considered how a lack of development in rural communities has created confusing and unnecessary responsibilities for traditional chiefs.

According to the Constitution of Zimbabwe 2013, chiefs have a responsibility “to facilitate development”. However, in an age where representatives must earn a fresh political mandate every five years, and skilled workers have to receive constant training in specific trades and meet set targets – simply to stay competitive in an ever-changing economy – how do chiefs validate their positions and privileges in modern society and promote practical progress?

While the need to “promote and uphold cultural values of their communities and, in particular, to promote sound family values” remains essential, people cannot survive on culture alone. So the government should focus on essential service chiefs and workers instead, as the chiefs seem focused on promoting political positions through their sphere of influence.

And furthermore, an obligation to manage “communal land and to protect the environment” should be the duty of environmental experts. Yet strikingly, the traditional chiefs, who remain enthusiastically tied to the ruling party, retain a quasi-technical role in this realm.

And while thousands of communities lack access to safe roads, electricity, piped water, jobs, productive land and proper education, health and social facilities, traditional chiefs receive preferential treatment for praiseworthy but largely impractical and wishy-washy responsibilities.

I know people who grew up without a traditional chief to call on for cultural guidance and turned out fine. But regrettably, a sensitive, cultural matter is deflecting attention away from a desperate need to actually develop rural communities; and considering that approximately 67.72% of the population live in underdeveloped areas, surely this is where the best administrators, accountants, doctors, engineers, teachers and civil professionals should be deployed in place of the traditional chiefs that run the show there?

Needless to say, unscrupulous civil servants and traditional chiefs represent a powerful and regressive class of dodgy rulers. We read all about the well-known “chefs” in the papers and see how well their families live. Life tends to be simple and money seemingly grows on trees if you have the right DNA flowing in your blood and powerful acquaintances on speed dial.

So while traditional chiefs clamour for spanking-new Isuzu trucks and meaningful benefits, chief operating officers like Simba Chikore, husband to Bona Mugabe, want to own brand-new airlines named Zimbabwe Airways, and advantaged, chief-like characters, individuals like Patrick Zhuwao, nephew to Robert Mugabe, want to accumulate power.

So, yes, chiefs have an essential role to play in society, preferably only a ceremonial and voluntary function through which they can promote indigenous languages, cultural practices and family values; however, like in all of the major cities, highly paid professionals should be responsible for the all-inclusive development of rural communities, and all men and women should be born equal.

  • Voendepi futi ne ma Isuzu twin cabs aya?

  • Then what after that

  • Very sick youngman no values no identity . . Chiefs are the custodians of culture. Go wherever in the world in africa and make those careless words to people

    • When ever you had anything to support make sure people wouldn’t know we you belong what values are you talking about a case of greediness amassing wealth to themselves the people they do represent have nothing they re hungry what a shameless chief that sum it all

    • Haiwawo Eleanor..chief wei vanhu vachifa no ambulances.and mota ndiyo honour chete here.

    • Fuck them chiefs basa kushandiswa nezanu kuoppressor vanhu

    • Iwe #Eleanor yu are also a custodian of culture but wakambopihwa chii?,zvipatara zvekumusha hazvina mota dzinotakura varwere

    • JelousChi…even the people that the president, ministers and MP represent have nothing and they are hungry. What’s really your argument? Should we get rid of government as well?

    • SheltonShakur…but you’re comfortable with the same level of luxury being given to ministers and MPs

    • Which culture?

  • Aikazve😦

  • F…ck off!!!

  • Everfaithful

    Heyy ,never thought of it in that way.Points u raised are very reasonable ,thank you.

  • ataura izvo akurasika manje

  • Whats so special about these chiefs mvura inoda kuitirwa mukwerere vakaita here. Hezvo mapiwa motor ko vaminotunga Mira vachadya imvu ratsikwa nemotor dzenyu here. You have lost your respective roles in the communities

  • hatisisu takati uve murwere wefungwa

  • enda unogara ku USA kusina ma chiefs.

  • Tafi Mhaka writes from South Africa where there are traditional kings and chiefs who get salaries and cars from the government. People like King Goodwill Zwelithini and Chief Mandla Mandela get salaries and cars from the government. In England, the same applies to the Queen and the Royal Family. In Australia and New Zealand, the same applies among the Aborigines and Maori clansmen. In France, where the Prince of Monaco is married to a Zimbabwean, the same applies. In Japan and China etc, these traditional establishments continue up to this day. So who are we as Zimbabweans to say Chiefs should just be wished away?

    • Those are kingdoms and not chiefdoms. Of what use are the chiefs in this new age? We have courts and qualified personnel to handle issues that affect the community not these incompetent greedy rascals who are after self aggrandisement at the expense of the poor. They are no different from false teachers of the Word who are motivated by covetousness. We don’t need them anymore

    • #HillaryMagejo, you sound like a disgruntled Mugabe sidekick, to be frank. You’re a very bitter man. Please get over it and move on with life. You must grow up and understand that Pandora’s box is now open, you can never put it back. Whatever you lost as a result of your connections to Mugabe’s regime, however big, I suppose it pales in comparison with what the millions of our larger population lost in the past 37 years. Tough luck, but you have to come to terms with the reality that Zimbabwe has moved from that dark era where madness was made to look as if it’s okay, just to benefit a few individuals at the expense of the majority. Look ahead for a future without him, the world is your oyster.

    • #Brunda there is a difference btwn a king and a chief.

    • There is no difference

    • #SheltonShakur, if you read my post, you will realise that I mentioned chiefs, princes, queens and kings. Chiefs are only below Kings in hierarchy. However, all these are part of traditional establishment. Apart from hierarchy, what difference is there between them? Don’t let your political disgruntlement cloud your ability to reason.

    • Hillary Magejo always spot on I couldn’t have said it any better, the world is revolving we don’t need those politicised chiefs anymore especially wen a certain chunk of the budget is nw being allocated to them

    • They shld ride on donkeys and Scotch carts

    • #ProsperZvinya, you can as well lead by example and ride on donkeys and scotch cart if that’s what you call the world has ” revolved.” Leave our chiefs alone and adopt that lifestyle yourself. Who are you to want to impose it on others? It seems you love your revolving life in donkeys and scotch carts, do it yourself.

    • If one is asked to give an independent opinion of who btwn the two of us still obsessed by the time of old, Bob era wld they pick me or you?. If you love chiefs in a new Zim you are throwing yourself back to Mugabe era where chiefs were used to campaign for mdhara bob. Their presence is not contemporary with today’s world. All chiefs are there to did is to monopolise power and pervade social inequality. They are good for nothing and we don’t need them anymore

    • Bunda Stand I don’t afford a donkey let alone a scotch cart I travel on foot but am contend with that coz my Redeemer lives

    • #HillaryMagejo, Mugabe was born and found chiefsdoms here, he will leave them here. So is Mnangagwa, Tsvangirai and you and me. When the new constitution was crafted by all political parties, civil society, different interest groups, they all agreed to include the traditional establishment of chiefs, headmen etc. They were not stupid, they new it was indispensable. So as long as their being paid is constitutional, there’s nothing you can do about it, even if you hang yourself on a banana tree. Even if Nkosana Moyo, Tendai Biti or Ngarivhume become the next leaders, chiefdoms will remain.

    • #ProsperZvinya, if you’re contented that your redeemer lives, it must follow that you have faith that you redeemer will bless you with a SUV to ride one day. It should also follows that for that to happen, you should be glad when good is done to others. Chiefs are just as human as you are and also God creation and they deserve a better life just as you and me deserve it.

    • Given my way, i will abolish them but it’s unfortunate there is nothing i can do about it. Asika Bunda you now know what they stand for. They allowed themselves to be infiltrated by partisan politics just like during the colonial era when gvt would fire one for opposing the central gvt’s views. Cite important roles they played during 2nd Chimurenga other than kuva vatengesi!!! They are now irrelevant and a burden on the fiscus

    • Logic does not require numbers to make it logical thats all i can tell you.

  • The headline must be misleading I know u .

  • YOU MUST BE MAD. Chief deserves for than that. Go to other countries and see for yourself.

  • Do you know that its like kings and queens in england. How well do you think those guys live

  • Zvidhara zviya ngazviende

  • Where??