Diaspora group eyes five star hotel

The Zimbabwe Diaspora Investment Group (ZiDIG) intends to develop a five star hotel near the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare with expected capacity of 300 rooms.

This was revealed by ZiDIG director Hillary Chindondo during an engagement meeting with Harare Mayor Counsellor Bernard Manyenyeni. He said funding for the proposed project had been secured, adding the group was working with an international partner.

However, the investment group said land unavailability was the only challenge for the mega project that should also include shopping malls, restaurants and recreational facilities.

Mr Chindondo said the hotel would adopt international standards, which would enable it to make a lasting impression for visitors to the country.

“We are planning to put up a 300-room, five star hotel near the airport and this is something that will be talked about by everyone including people in transit through Zimbabwe,” he said during a ZiDIG engagement with the City of Harare.

ZiDIG is a consortium of Zimbabwean professionals and business people based in the United Kingdom (UK).

The company mobilises resources from Zimbabwe’s diaspora community before leveraging on partnership with international institutional investors for the purposes of investing in Zimbabwe.

Mr Chindondo said the company was taking a leaf from Dubai, where shopping malls are built along airport roads.

The project is expected to enhance job creation in the country and boost industries such as sport and culture, construction as well as tourism and hospitality, which has been identified as one of the low hanging fruits for economic recovery. The Herald