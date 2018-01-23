Confusion rocks Shabanie

By Mukudzei Chingwere and Munyaradzi Doma

There is confusion at Premiership side Shabanie Mine after rival factions of the executive announced different dates of the club’s annual meeting expected to map the way forward.Last year the club supporters fired members of the executive led by chairman Elias Marufu on allegations of turning the club into a poor entity.

Further confusion arose at the club when Marufu announced they were considering selling their franchise after admitting they had failed to meet the financial obligations at the club.

But fears of selling the club were quickly allayed when a Zvishavane-based businessman, Dumezweni Mawite Mpofu, pledged to help the club financially.

But yesterday confusion arose again when Tavaziva Mhloro, who was installed as the club’s new chairman by the supporters, announced that they are holding an AGM today.

“There will be an AGM tomorrow so that we quickly map the way forward for the club. Other teams have started their preparations and that is why we have decided to hold the AGM early to allow preparations for the new season to go on smoothly.

“I am told that the previous executive is still claiming to be the ones still responsible for the affairs of the team but if they have been fired they should just step aside and allow preparations to go unhindered.“At the end of the day it is not about individuals but the people of Zvishavane and the players.

“We want the team to return to its glory years and when things are bad, the executive must find ways to take good care of the players and their coaches,” said Mhloro.

But the team led by Marufu said they are still in charge and they have set Saturday as the date for the AGM.

“Nothing has changed at the club, the executive still remains the same and we are already preparing for this season. Those who are saying we were fired are wrong but this is a free Zimbabwe and everyone is free to say whatever they feel like saying.

“We are holding our AGM on Saturday and that is when we will come up with a clear roadmap for the team this season,” said Marufu.

He reiterated that the franchise will not be sold.

Last season was a difficult one for the team but the club is hoping for better fortunes this time around.

“The mine is the owner of the asset, the asset in this case being Shabanie Mine FC.

“Being the owners, they can or they are able to dispose of that asset at any time when they feel like doing that and no one can have a say on it.

“There is no way the company for now (is considering that). It has not pronounced that they are going to sell the asset which is Shabanie Mine FC.

“Someone put that one into the wrong context, that the company is selling the franchise, no ways the company is not selling the franchise.

“This is the correct position that Shabanie Mine never contemplated selling their asset which is Shabanie Mine FC”, said Marufu. The Chronicle