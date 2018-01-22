‘Zacc officers vulnerable to bribes’

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Blessings Mashaya

Poor salaries are making officers at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) susceptible to bribes, Parliamentary has heard.

Former War Veterans Minister Tshinga Dube

Presenting a report in the National Assembly during debate on the national budget, Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services portfolio committee chairperson, Tshinga Dube, said salaries for Zacc employees must be improved urgently.

He said improving Zacc salaries would ensure staff is paid in line with other anti-corruption commissions in the Southern African Development Community region.

Dube said this will also enable Zacc to attract, retain and effectively utilise specialist skills with ideal qualifications to investigate complex corruption cases.

“Temptation to accept bribes from corrupt criminals by the commission’s officers is reduced and rather the commission’s officers will be motivated to discharge their duties,” he said.

Zacc was restricted by Treasury to an expenditure target of $2 469 million during the 2018 budget consultations.

This allocation disregarded the commission’s huge but achievable expenditure targets earmarked for the current year.

“The final allocation of the commission for its 2018 budget was $3,351 million including employment costs.

“This allocation is 0,07 percent of the total national budget and is far below the international best practices of allocating at least five percent of the national budget to the anti-corruption agencies to cater for recurrent and capital expenditures.

“The commission bided for $17,4 million excluding employment costs,” reads part of the report.

Dube recommended that the government must de-centralise Zacc by setting sub offices in different provinces.

“We recommend that Zacc should be allocated adequate funds so that it fills in all the 141 vacancies so that effective structures and systems are set up and operationalised as soon as possible. Sub offices in Midlands, Bulawayo, Masvingo and Manicaland will be set up, manned and operationalised.

“The commission’s Budget should be increased up to the amount that was bided. This means that Treasury should allocate Zacc its required $17,4 million to cater for all its operational costs for 2018.

“It should be noted that the Zacc is the lead institution in fighting corruption in Zimbabwe in this new dispensation.

“Therefore, the commission should be fully funded so that it sets all the necessary structures and systems required and effectively deliver on its mandate to curb Zimbabwe’s number one enemy — corruption.” DailyNews

  • This man’s ass so ugly that even a hippopotamus itself is prettier than his ugly maaafucken ass.

  • Who isn’t?

  • Oh really, so we all have to steal because we deem the salaries that we signed for when we got our jobs ‘POOR’, if they want better paying jobs they should just leave and leave those who are serious to do the job. What a lousy excuse

  • Nyangwe mukawapa ma millions they will still accept bribes.. Coz mbavha dzacho dzakaba mari yakawanda zvekuti dey can bribe the police and judiciary as well

  • Ijaha leNkabazwe

    Thanks Colonel for bringing this issue up. Its is actually easy to get the money. In 1980 the ZRP had just one commissioner and two Deputy Commissioners and a few Senior Assistant Commissioners. Given that the ZRP is doing almost nothing apart from extorting money from the public why not revert to the 1980s ZRP structure. The country can afford to run without the “commissioners’ and some Senior assistant Commissioners. For an example the National spokesman was a Chief Supt now we have a Senior Assistant Com and Chief Supt for that one role. The country cannot afford this.We can save millions and channel this to ZACC.