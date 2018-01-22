Winky D sets Epworth on fire

Epworth is often associated with vices that range from drug abuse, commercial sex work to child marriages but over the weekend, residents cast aside their troubles as they came in droves to witness Zimbabwe’s top dancehall musician Winky D performing at Overspill Shopping Centre.

The show was organised by Election Resource Centre in conjunction with Heal Zimbabwe Trust as a way of mobilising people to register to vote.

Almost 1 000 people registered to vote on the day including Winky D.

Away from the formalities of registering to vote, Winky D set the stage on fire with his dazzling performance.

The Kambuzuma-bred singer showed why he has been dubbed the dancehall king, churning sing-along songs and making people dance to his songs throughout his show.

Dressed in jeans, Winky D’s interaction with the crowd was next to none, leaving patrons singing some of his hit songs. He was energetic throughout the show and it was not surprising that when he winded up his performance, people asked for an encore.

However, Epworth proved to have enough arsenal to put it on dancehall map as several upcoming dancehall chanters took turns to entertain the crowd.

First was King Solo, a Grade 6 pupil who left the audience in awe as he mesmerised the crowd with his free-flow.

The young protégé also showcased his writing skills as some of the songs’ lyrics were deep in meaning.

Also to perform was Joseph Mutamba who goes by the moniker “Homu Homu”. And if the reception he got is anything is to go by, the singer enjoys massive following in the impoverished hood.

“This is my territory and I command a lot of following here. I wish promoters could give me a chance so that I can show them how good I am,” he said. The herald