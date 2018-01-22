Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


LocalFeaturedNews

Sir Wicknell now a dad

447 35

By Bongani Ndlovu

Controversial businessman and socialite Wicknell Chivayo — popularly known as Sir Wicknell — is now a father after his wife Sonja Madzikanda gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday.The development came six months after the socialite customarily married Sonja in a much hyped ceremony.

Sir Wicknell with baby

At that time, July last year, Sir Wicknell shared that his wife was expecting.

A person who is not shy to show off his wealth on social media, Sir Wicknell could not resist the urge to share his new bundle of joy on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

He has since named the baby boy John Chenjera Chivayo.

The beaming new father also posted some pictures with the bouncing baby boy, showing that all is well with the new family.

“Help me welcome Mr John Chenjera Chivayo to this earth . . . God is great,” posted Wicknell a picture of himself walking along the corridors of a hospital carrying the baby while a nurse looked on.

However, people pointed out that Wicknell’s baby was in pink, a colour closely associated with female babies and he should check the gender of the baby again to make sure.

After paying the bride price last year, Sir Wicknell revealed that his wife Sonja would give birth in America.

From the pictures shared by him and his buddy Tazvi Mhaka it seems that the wife gave birth to the boy in America.

Congratulating his pal Mhaka said: “May your baby boy be the angel that you were always looking for. May he make your life happy, prosperous and pure.

Congratulations Sonja and Wicknell @sir_wicknell.”  The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • horaiti

  • Makorokoto Mwari atiwedzera panyika

  • Congrats

  • Not up for stereotyping but those colours nemwana mukomana something is off with this story

    • You are right dear i thought as much.A baby boy wearing a pink hat

    • Memory Rachel Mandeya the critic

    • I am not a big fan of Chivayo but do y know wat might have happened. .they went to scan n they whr told it’s a girl n they buy those colours thinkn tt, only to realise its a boy after delivery . .Nurses will have to dress the baby so as to warm him/her so they is no tym to say hold on pliz let mi go n chance my preparation, vanongopfedza wat is immediately available….maybe if he had posted the pic after buying hembe dzana boy # just my thought

    • that’s a possibility Fransisca but why show the world that mistake????? He should have waited ka ari kumhanyirepi

    • Francisca Zvenyika that could have happened…. but this is Wicknell, the guy who parades his shopping sprees and his shoes on a kitchen table…. pafunge hama… aitoti mufukidzei nekumbeze I’m getting some clothes right away

    • Lool Takudzwa Mapuranga I prefer “the observer”

  • Zoshamisa here guys senge ndiye atanga kuita mwana tose tinavo vana but hatina kumbo advertiser chii chashamisa ipapa

  • So??

  • Saka akamitisa and pay or akangotengawo nhumbu

  • Haazvarise uyo mwana uyu ndewe cooperative

  • AAAA KKKKKKK WANHU WAKAITA WANA KARE HAYISI NYAYA BA IYI

  • 6 months after?

  • madaddy akawandisa panyika

  • Haa vanhu makorokoto zvako iwe

  • Kkkk bofu ranonga roro

  • Hahahahaha kare ipapa, vakadzi vasadaro amana

  • Ndinoti Ebenezer

  • kana mashaiwa news just keep quite

  • Is he sure?

  • Asi ndiye oga atanga kuita mwana here panyika everyday panobarwa vana vakomana panyika

  • That’s nonsense, how many people vaita vana even today only,kushaiwa nyaya,vanhu vemedia,tipei news kwete zvekuti nhingi aita mwana,who cares nekuita vana makore ano nxaaaa,hanzvadzi yako yakaita mwana wakatiudza here.

  • 6 months??

  • Who cares? Next story plz

  • Congrats my bro. Guys a child is a blessing from God. Lets not be jealosy. Once more i congratulate him. Makorokoto. Amlophe.

  • zvebasa rei

  • 6months after marriage vane mari Havana nhamo vana vavo vanozvarwa before gestation period
    After 6 months anenge atove Grade 0

  • Did you adopted that child chimboisa pic uina mai vacho.

  • Nyaya iyi yaane week tainzwa,ini ndinaye mwana munyowani

  • please tell him that I’m selling Gucci pampers

  • Maybe he will behave like a grown up dude now

  • Is he the Father ?????