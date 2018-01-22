No music video for Nhema: MTM manager

By Kiyapili Sibanda

ExQ’s hit track Nhema, that features Zimdancehall star Killer T, was arguably the best dance track of 2017 in Zimbabwe.The audio on video sharing site YouTube, on ExQ’s Vevo account last week had surpassed one million streams.

When video director Vusa Blaqs congratulated ExQ on his milestone, many fans thought that a video was just around the corner.

“Congrats Enock Manhenga (ExQ’s real name) 1 000 000 hits done and dusted. Props,” he said.

The high-riding hit single is one of the tracks that desperately needs a music video but MTM manager Keen Mushapaidze said there was no point in making a music video for it.

“A number of views that a song garners on YouTube does not guarantee a video. In actual fact videos are made to promote a song and if you’ve one that’s big already what’s the point of making a video for a song that is already big. Unless if ExQ then specifically says that he wants a video for Nhema, but at this moment we share basically the same sentiments,” he said.

Last year in August, ExQ was supposed to launch his album, Tseu Tseu but posted on his Facebook page that the album was deferred. He did not give any information of when the album will be released.Mushapaidze said they stand guided by ExQ on when to release his album because as MTM they support each and every artiste under their stable through their vision.

Since signing for MTM it seems that the whole crew is fronting the man of the moment Jah Prayzah and putting their own projects on hold.

But much to the surprise of the die-hard ExQ fans, MTM released a video of Tahle WeDzinda of the track called Give Me More with her boss Jah Prayzah.

ExQ rose to fame in 2000 after releasing his hit song Musalala. He has become a force to reckon with, releasing singles that include Pandakakuona,

Ndichakutevera, Mazirudo and Tezvara Varamba. He has also done collaborations with other Urban Grooves artistes such as Roki, Tererai Mugwadi, Stunner and Extra Large. The Chronicle