Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

594 60

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

President of the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Chief Fortune Charumbira has said traditional leaders are unapologetic about the cars they recently received from the Government. He said chiefs actually bought the vehicles and did not get them free of charge.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa handing over Isuzu twin cabs to chiefs
President Emmerson Mnangagwa handing over Isuzu twin cabs to chiefs

The Government recently handed over 52 vehicles to traditional leaders around the country with more to be delivered shortly.

Speaking at Chief Samuel Samambwa’s installation ceremony in Zhombe on Saturday, Chief Charumbira said the vehicles were necessary for the dignity and respect of the chiefs.

“We are unapologetic about the cars we received from President Mnangagwa recently. Those vehicles are necessary for the status, dignity and respect of the traditional leaders. If anything, we deserve those cars more than anyone else in this country.”

“Contrary to popular belief that we were given the cars for free, we actually bought them with our own money. People are just ignorant about this whole thing. The cars were purchased with the money we have been contributing towards the Chiefs’ Vehicle Scheme since 2004. We did not get them for free,” he said.

Chief Charumbira told hundreds of villagers who were gathered that traditional leaders must be taken care of, as stated by the Constitution.

“It’s you who designed the new Constitution, the same document which states that chiefs should be dignified and exemplary. Now we are given cars, you question why it is done.“If a politician gets a car you do not question, but a chief, you start saying a lot of things. What is the difference? After all a politician only lasts for a short period of time, yet a chief is there for life,” he said.

He urged villagers in Zhombe to live in unity and peace regardless of one’s political affiliation.

“I urge you all to live together in peace and unity. Violence has no place in this new dispensation and anyone found wanting will be dealt with. This is not the time to fight, but the time to build our communities”. The Chronicle

  • vacharumbira zvatanga nhasi here zvekupiwavkwenyu dzimotokari dzimba dzamurikugara dzinemagetsi ruzhinji rwamunotonga rwuri murima hapana chisingaperi chinobhururuka chinhomhara rimwezuva gava richadanbura musungo

  • Charumbira imboko

  • A chief buying a car? imiwe

  • Charumbira should be investigated am suspecting kti ndiwo ma gamatox akarehwa navayaa

  • Ndorimwewo irori

  • Dont shit on our heads boy’ voetsek?

  • Herowoshipping

  • Reward them more, kwasara maSabhuku.

  • Waunonyepera ndiyani iwe,unemari yekutenga mota yerudzi urwo iwe dont take us for granted

  • Uyu anonzi charumbira anoita kunge munhu anogara akarohwa nemangwiro,shame to his subjects under his reign!

  • Even Grace insulted Zimbabweans ,but where is she today ? God will aslo punish this arrogant and greedy Chief ,he is enjoying at the expense of the poor ,shame

  • Chief Charumbira is on record as one of loudest praise singer for ZanuPF, he is clueless of what his role as a Chief entails and overall they don’t even deserve to be given bicycles when most hospitals in the country are experiencing critical drug shortages

  • Does he even know the price of those vehicles?? Tell that to your girlfriends not the media, we know better!!

  • Ngaaudze zvimadhara zvekumusha kwake not isusu. Hatisi mabhambie

  • Zvekupiwa kwemota hazvina kuipa chakaipa kuteverera zvipandi zvipandi zvepolitic ini ndinoziva madzishe achiita zvechivanhu nekukoshesa zvierwa zvenyika nekukumbirira kuti nyika ive nedzikamo mukati mayo kwete zvotoona ikozvino iiiiii

  • These chiefs are criminals,they will go with ZanuPf if it loses the elections.

  • So why did that other chief refuse the car .With the current state of our current such cars are not required .We all know kuthi ndo vote buying yacho .

  • You keep your lies and enjoy your drive and we will keep the truth and continue walking our journey to an unchangeable destiny.

    • I have never seen or heard of a chief who is a liar like this one. He should just shut up.

    • The other zanu pf young boy Charumbira used to have a big mouth and a negative attitude as well. Where is he now?

  • Now taking us for fools !

  • MANGA ALUHLAZA

  • Thief Charumbira

  • Useless’ thieves’ or chiefs. Gone are the days when they force people to vote for the useless zanu pf. This year is a diff year. High time to show zanu pf the door.

  • this charumbira is a liar

  • Nekuti une hutsinye,

  • Kare mambo umwe neumwe aiita zvedzinza rekwake vachiita nemazvo nyika ichinaiwa nemvura ropa revanhu vanofira munjodzi raisukwa nemvura yaibva kunamusika vanhu asi paine zvatanga zvaitwa nemadzishe nemasvikiro

  • That’s foolish Charumbira, you think we are kids,

  • as long those cars a being driven in Zimroads …soon they will be parked….markmywords.

  • Ana charumbira tinyararirei uko,hapana chisingaperi ishe.Robert chaiye aisambozvitarisira kuti one day zvichafuma zvakasunama

  • Stop targetting chiefs. Some of you here use government procured vehicles but dont want others to benefit the same way. If i remember well the only minister on record for declining a government vehicle is David Coltart. The rest of Zimbabweans just love cars. I dont understand why you think chiefs do not deserve vehicles. Leave them alone

  • Yes they definitely didn’t get them for free they’ve sold their souls for it

  • charumbira is an imposter

  • Chiefs are the custodians of the country.True they deserve respect and they must be dignified.They were the Chiefs who started the resistance against colonial setlers when they defied the oppressive NLHA (Native Land Husbandry Act) in 1951-1952.These resistances by Chiefs culminated in the liberation struggle.During the liberation struggle,the cadres liased with chiefs on spiritual matters and it worked.Moda kuvarasha nhasi, why?
    Let chiefs enjoy their role benefits peaceful.Vangatonyimwa mota maMP 😃😃kwete machief

    • Hatiti varaswe but let’s talk about priorities. Our economy cannot afford to buy chiefs luxurious cars.

    • Those where Chiefs then,now you can simply by chieftainship like you are buying a phd degree

    • Unenge chief pachako or thief

  • Kuita zvematongere enyika imi muri mambo hazvibatsiri nekuti vanhu vose vanorwira kutonga ndevenyu samambo

  • you charumbira a ghost come to mie i will show yoy nxaaa

  • Apa ED pressed the wrong button by giving useless elements vehicles an investment that should have been made elsewhere. ZANU PF is an arrogant organisation. This is taxpayers money. The taxpayer is suffering and the government applies the money on non essential issues. Garwe had won the hearts of many, far more than the 226 chiefs who received vehicles. Is it necessary for Mugabe to take a Boeing 767 with 22 people to Singapore? The President should monitor elements inside ZANU PF who are bent on destroying his image. Mugabe was destroyed by the same people.

  • Kana makazvitengera…ko kunapresident dzadzoenda kundodii….do u think we are fools?….time is ticking away

  • Vepolitics vose vanouya kwamuri imi movaudza kuti tazvinzwa shandai asi hatidi vanoteura ropa imi mogadzirisawo chivanhu kuti ropa risadeuka ndikosaka madzishe nemasvikiro aive akakosha

  • Some people needs to keep their mouths shut , its a new Zimbabwe.

    • Hakuna New Zimbabwe yakadai. A new Zimbabwe is yet to come

  • Makadhakwa wanhu we ZANU ndozvamajaira pfungwa ndodzamusina mbava

  • Ndikungo verenga macomments ndichidarika hangu

  • 2004!,wat happened to our monies in banks where u banking US dollars

  • mungaitenga motor iyi nemari dzamunotambira tendai president imi

  • This charumbira guy ane problem kwayenda mhepo ndokwaanoenda

  • How much were you contributing per month and what is the prize of those vehicles kunyeba hakuna kunaka mota dzakatengwa neHurumende full stop

  • $60K each !!!! Where can a chief get that amount.?

  • Mkuru Charumbira makudziirwa,just keep quiet rather than insulting already angry mass

  • Kkkkk kutiita mafuza

  • Mnangagwa arikuzviziva iwe Charumbira kt uri muG40 shutup

  • Saka vane marizve

  • Where there is a complain there is always a case, lets agree chiefs hve been captured

  • chief charumbira igara ndiye arerwa naTrump

  • Ijaha leNkabazwe

    If indeed they contributed to the purchase its fine but I have my own reservations. Its seems the new administration has not exorcised the spirit of “buying votes’.Sad if indeed this were to be the trend as it destroys the ‘trust” component in building the shattered ecoomy

  • Everfaithful

    Sit down chief.In 2008 all the money in zim ceased to exist so u can not claim u saved money since 2004!! You are better off quiet than vomiting nonsense like that.