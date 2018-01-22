Byo Bomber ‘super fit’

By Ricky Zililo

South Africa-based Zimbabwean World Boxing Federation heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo has declared himself “super fit” for his title defence fight against Congolese Kilola Lubika Didier in Harare this week.

Moyo, whose stage name is Bulawayo Bomber, is due to land in Harare tomorrow and will trade leather with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) boxer at the City Sports Centre on Friday.

Moyo reclaimed the vacant continental title by knocking out Kenya’s Bernard Adie at the Harare International Conference Centre last year in August 2017.

“I’m ready and super fit to defend my title. I’ve fought Didier before at EFC (Extreme Fighting Championship) where I beat him in 2014. He retired from cage fighting after that to concentrate on boxing and has an amazing record, which sets a perfect foundation for a good fight,” said Moyo.

“So people of Zimbabwe should expect a great fight and I promise to win the bill for them. I’ll be arriving in Harare on Tuesday, then have a public workout the following day and meet the press, with the weigh-in on Thursday.”

Moyo, who has a (W6-KO3; L5; D2) record, said he will be accompanied by his South African trainer Soon Botes and Harare’s Clyde Musonda.

Didier, whose record is (W6; L2; D0), will be aiming for his fourth consecutive victory. The Congolese last lost a fight to Ruann Visser in an African Boxing Union Heavyweight title bill in April last year. Since then, he has floored Gerson Singo, Kizito Ruhamnye and Wikus Ludeke.

Organisers of the Moyo-Didier fight, Kalakoda Promotions and Kwese Sports, have brought on board Jah Prayzah to entertain fans in between a host of supporting bouts in their bid to draw a big audience. The Chronicle