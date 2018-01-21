Six perish in accident

By Emmanuel Kafe

Six people died, with five of them burnt beyond recognition, yesterday morning when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in rammed into a tree along the Mvurwi-Harare Road.

Four more were injured. The commuter omnibus was travelling from Chitsungo to Mvurwi at around 5am. Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati said the driver might have been speeding.

He said, “Investigations into the causes of the accident are still ongoing but judging from the extent of the vehicle damage, it could be as a result of speeding.”

Police have identified three of the deceased accident victims. These are Felix Chimanikire, David Butiro and Alice Magutakuona nee Mundawaro.

Survivors include the driver Tonderayi Mujaka who is admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and Petros Moffat who is receiving treatment at Guruve Hospital while Amanda Msipa was discharged from Mvurwi Hospital yesterday.

Mashonaland Provincial Affairs Minister Advocate Martin Dinha said Government is assisting in burial and medical costs for the accident victims.

“There is need for a comprehensive insurance policy and for public health institutions to quickly respond to such tragic events,” he said. The Sunday Mail