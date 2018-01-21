Chipeta goes Arabic…. elated by move

By Don Makanyanga

Zimbabwe international defender Eric Chipeta has joined Saudi Arabian Professional League side Al Raed FC on an 18-month contract.

The 27-year-old, who was offloaded by South African side Ajax Capetown last year, began training with his new team yesterday and is elated by the move.

“I can confirm that I have signed a one and half year contract with the club and the contract will run from January 20 this year to July 2019.

“It feels great to get another chance to do what I love doing and I intend to make the most of this opportunity,” said Chipeta.

Al Raed currently anchor the 14 team log with 13 points from 17 matches and the lanky defender knows that he has his work cut out for him.

“Obviously the team is not in a good position and we need to start winning and get away from that dreaded zone.

“I hope to play my part in helping the team but it won’t be easy because the level of football here is higher than what you get in South Africa.

“There are players from all over the world and clearly one needs to be at the top of their game to get a run,” he said. Chipeta suffered a deadline day heart-break at the start of the South African season last year after parting ways with his former paymasters Ajax Cape Town by mutual consent.

The move was to render him club-less for six months, but the Warriors defender says he never lost hope and now has his eyes on securing his place in the national team.

“I made a choice to leave Ajax for a reason and I do not regret the decision so glory to God who has shown grace upon my career,” said Chipeta.

“I have a new challenge which will obviously make me a better player, a player who can play a key role for the Warriors.” The Sunday Mail