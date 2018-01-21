Axed Highlanders players demand outstanding dues

By Raymond Jaravaza

Axed senior Highlanders players who were dropped by coach Madinda Ndlovu in his new-look and younger squad have reportedly approached the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) in a bid to recover money owed to them by the club.

Shortly after being named the new Bosso head coach Ndlovu pulled the rug under the feet of Eric Mudzingwa, Allan Gahadzikwa, Simon Munawa, Ralph Matema and Tendai Ngulube.

Midfielder King Nadolo was still battling to get a clearance letter from Highlanders to join Witbank Spurs in South Africa.

But it is the fate of the fired senior players that has left them without a choice but to approach FUZ for redress to recover outstanding long overdue signing-on fees.

FUZ is an organisation that represents the interests of football players in the country including mediating in salary disputes between players and clubs.

“We deal with so many cases and it will be unprofessional to single out a few players whose cases have been brought to our attention.

“It’s the beginning of the year and not unusual for players to approach us seeking assistance to recover outstanding signing-on fees, salaries and bonuses,” said FUZ vice president Herbert Dick.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was non committal on shedding light on the issue.

“I have not heard of an issue like that but as far as the club owing players signing on fees and winning bonuses we will deal with that when they approach us,” said Dube.

In the event FUZ fails to make a breakthrough with Highlanders, the players’ welfare organisation could be forced to approach the Labour Court as was the case when Masimba Mambare failed to get his $10 000 in signing on fees from the Bulawayo giants.

In 2016 Mthulisi Maphosa, through his agent Ezra Sibanda, demanded that Bosso settle an outstanding $7 000 signing on fee and allowances.

Before the dust had settled another former player Graham Ncube dragged Highlanders to the Labour Court demanding to be paid $10 000 in signing on fees. B-Metro