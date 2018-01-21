Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis in Dortmund to finalise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer

By James Cambridge | Sunday Express |

Arsenal are hoping to bring in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to offset Alexis Sanchez’s departure to Manchester United.

The Gunners have already made one offer for the Gabon international which was confirmed by Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke this week.

Express Sport understands negotiations are likely to drag on as the German club want £55million for the 28-year-old.

And Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has since been spotted in Dortmund as he attempts to get a deal over the line.

The Gunners chief was seen with negotiator Huss Fahmy and chief scout Sven Mislantat who recently joined the north London club from the German side.

Dortmund are thought to be keen to sell Aubameyang due to a string of disciplinary problems this term.

“At some point you can’t tolerate it any more,” the club’s sporting director Michael Zorc said this week.

“I don’t know what’s going on inside his head.

“We had a very contentious discussion today. We’re not used to this behaviour from him.

“What is going on now is not to be tolerated by the club. It is clear, It cannot go on like this.

I don’t know what is going through his mind. I don’t recognise him anymore.

“There is trouble in the team and that is not good.”

However, despite his disciplinary problems, Arsene Wenger suggested it would not be an issue and welcome his ‘character’ in the Gunners’ dressing room.

When asked if he would fit in at Arsenal, Wenger replied: “Yes because character can be very positive and very negative.

“Overall you look at the achievement of a player over their career and usually his character has been used in a positive way.”