Police ban MDC Alliance’s Glen View rally

By Blessings Mashaya

Police have blocked today’s MDC Alliance rally in Harare’s Glenview suburb but have Okayed the one to be held in Epworth tomorrow, Sunday.

Supporters of Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai take part in a Harare rally by the main opposition parties calling for free and fair elections next year
Today’s rally was meant to launch opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s campaign as leader of the MDC Alliance ahead of elections due in five months.

Tsvangirai is, however, still in South Africa where he is receiving treatment for cancer of the colon and in his absence MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa will stand in for him. 

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube told the Daily News yesterday that police had indeed banned today’s rally.

“We are not proceeding with tomorrow (today)’s rally, the rally has been cancelled after the police refused to clear it. Currently I don’t know the reasons; I only heard by our guys in Harare that the police have refused to clear our rally.

“The police must desist from abusing the Public Order and Security Act (Posa). Under Posa they do not have the mandate to ban any gathering.

“The police continue to embrace old habits; we thought they have changed after the dismal of senior police officers.”

Efforts to get a comment from the deputy police spokesperson chief superintendent Paul Nyathi were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.

The Police Headquarter press office was also not forthcoming as they had not responded to questions sent to them by the time of going to print.

This was despite earlier assurances they would do so.

Ncube, however, said they will proceed with their Sunday rally in Epworth. “The rally will be addressed by MDC Alliance principals so they outline the roadmap to elections.”

MDC Alliance comprises political parties that include People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti; Ncube’s MDC; Transform Zimbabwe led by Jacob Ngarivhume; Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats led by Mathias Guchutu.

Both Biti and Ncube are former secretaries-general of a united MDC.

MDC Alliance operates through various national alliance committees which include Communications, Organising and Networks, International Relations, Legal Services and Electoral Reforms, Youth and Women.

All the parties’ organs from the branches to the provinces have established alliance coordinating committees that are organising joint activities with specific reference to voter education and registration mobilisation at every level.

A large cross-section of Zimbabweans believe the opposition stands a good chance of defeating President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in this year’s elections if it participates as a single bloc.

However, the MDC Alliance has been blighted by divisions as MDC bigwigs jostle for the party presidency after Tsvangirai announced that he is considering retirement owing to ill-health.

The situation has not been helped by the fact that some of Tsvangirai’s lieutenants including vice president Thokozani Khupe and some senior party officials have always been against the coalition arguing that the MDC does not need it in Matabeleland and Midlands regions. Daily News

  • Idiots gore rino munoenda chete

  • Ahead of free and fair election mapurisa achidai????

  • But for the why? I never heard in my lifetime that a Zanu FC meeting has been ban by this biased force…

  • Zvatotanga.Ndofree and fair here iyi

  • ndiyo free hre iyo

  • free yacho iri papi

  • same strategies used by robert. Dambu z juss implementing same styles of leadership of his mentor. when tym comes no one can stand on the way of change and he knows that himself as he is an example of such a move of change.

  • zanu = zanu

  • Am waiting for the day when zanu pf will have a rally banned or blocked. Nothing has changed because zanu pf does its own rallies without notifying cops.

  • Zvatotanga batai vanhu

  • Zanu always zanu never change nxaa

  • Why can’t POSA and AIPPA be banished is the NEW error ( era) government still using Mugabeisim systems.

  • ZANU PF REPUBLIC POLICE.

  • Zvatanga futi…

  • Y nxaaaa shit

  • Who is police when everyone was fired exept matanga ?

  • Hanti mamwe mabonga pano arikuti ED is different let’s give him time, time yekudai so! Nxaaaa!

    • hahaha ini am stll wondering nevanoti we nw in a New Zim cz u participated in the movie rakanyorwa neZanu…u marched the whole day hanzi kubvisa Mugabe with the hlp of the army lol He handed over power in style

  • Let justice prevail

  • Shithole country

  • dont worry Vote yedu tagara tikuisa pana Save vanotobhana election yacho gore rino

    • xaaaa pane imwi video irikutaura nezv rigging xaaa ma1 ,ukada kunyatso ongorora ichokwadi ,why ed ane confidence yekuenda ma election

    • aka rigger tongopinda muroad

    • Hanty blaz vake ndo zvavaiita same masoja iwayo ndoanongomubvisao ft

    • ndachiona chi video ndeche chokwadi chiya

    • Chikuti chii chivideo chacho

    • Nikuv ballot paper rino activator ink ya x aripana ED ….saka MDC inofanira kuita kut munhu aise signature yake tosiyana nezve X

    • Une yese iwe. Uyo musamutya akaisa Mwari munyaya yema elections. Akati the voice of people is the voice of God. Saka Mwari achataura nemuvanhu vake saka akabiririra ma1 ake.

    • true words Mark

  • We dont need that level the playing ground for everyone to particepate

  • Ok nokuti Glen-view ine vanhu vakakawanda kudarika Epaz. Kungodawo kuziva hangu not involved

  • So these mean in zim there is no democracy or the police have failed their job in the time of Mugabe… https://t.co/jvMaEnIM4b

  • Well done ED. Haikona kujaidza makudo neanokamhina. Takati isu Zanu yese must go imi mukati only Mugabe and G40 should go. Hamusati maona zvaachakuitai ED kusvika pakuvhota apo. The MT and Chamisa ululated cheering a coup maiti ndo regime change?

  • Then you wonder if these guys are genuine about what they say about free and fair elections

  • Zim fo sho

  • If you thought R G was cold the ED is deep frozen….you helped his to rise they will help you fall

  • Jonso is happy that POSA and AIPPA are still working. But I think its G40 which is behind this.

  • @edmnangagwa

  • Pamberi neZANU PF!!!

  • Sometimes police do it according to e book,bt it does’nt mean they support the present government,,Posa is still working!

    • Which zanupf rally or gathering have the police banned,disrupted or postponed to another day or changed to another venue because of aipa and posa?

    • Pasi nayo posa!

  • Ndomutemo wamaidai makabvisa or amend those days muchiri nemajority muparliament,but you relaxed now it’s hounding you

  • Munopenga chete. Imi maifunga kuti angabvisira Mugabe kuvhurira imi nzira yokuti muvotere Tsvangirai? Munoona sekuti makangwara chaizvo? Mirayi muone kuti mucharohwa mukaita mukaita zvimwe ndokutaurirai.

  • ndipo paunoona benzi rechiti lets give tym yekuita sei ,tarisa now ,guys ngativhurei maziso

  • New dispensation ka iyooo, kkkkkk

  • kikikiki zanu chiororo inonzi zanu pfuu

  • pacharobwa munhu pazim cm elections same whtsup grp nabob

  • INI ziiie semunhu mukuru

  • Zvatotanga

  • So who is gonna hold the meeting??? MDC or the police? How come the police choose which meeting shuld take place???

  • Zvatanga , zvatotanga

  • And zanu pf doesn’t need any clearance to hold any rally

  • Still waiting for thm to block a zanu one

  • Why?

  • police or policy
    vanhu ava so

  • If you thought Police yachinjwa madhara ayo honaika..
    ..chakachinja vanhu asi system haina kuchinja…Otherwise team yese yakabviswa was being used ne Zanu…ngoma ndiyo ndiyo.

  • Pakaipa guys hameno mberi 😭

  • How come someone is having rallies as he likes inMash west. Just today he had a campaign rally at Murombedzi are presidential campaigns on yet.

  • New error nothing has changed

  • It will win in Glenview without even a single rally.
    Police 🚨 handei tione

  • Haa ndopane win ipapo

  • niyahlanya phezu kwalokho nithi free & fair elections nijwayela kabi yazi sthule nje sbhekile ukuthi kanti nizamu kwenzani.

  • Munangagwa is same as mugabe don’t listen to what he is preaching

  • Zanu PF never change,kwahi free and fair kunyepa uko.

  • Ko free and fair iripapi vanhu vachirambidzwa kucampaina akomana

  • Bt WHY??ZRP whose interests r u saving really??nxaaaaaa!!!!

  • Blocking our rallies is part of rigging. Tiri kukuwonai

  • eish ! kuti maone aye atotanga ? 😕

  • Iyo mitemo yakare yeudzvanyiriri like getting approval from police for holding rallies should be repealed mhaaani nxaaaaa

  • Muchingovukura police ichikumisai pasi nemhanduuuuuuu