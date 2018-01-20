Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

1,094 158

By Farayi Machamire

A senior pastor at the African Apostolic Church (Mwazha) has been jailed for 11 years for raping a nine-year-old congregant.

Mudzidzisi Mwazha turns 99
Mudzidzisi Mwazha turned 99 last year

Cain Kandororo, 52, was convicted by Harare magistrate Temba Kuwanda who initially sentenced him to 16 years behind bars.

Five years of the term was set aside on condition of good behaviour.

Kuwanda said the ruling would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

The case was only brought to light after the minor — who is now 13-years-old — was told by a pastor during a church service that she had been raped.

The minor at first denied it before conceding that indeed she had been raped in 2012.

In mitigation, Kandororo pleaded that he be given a lenient sentence saying he was an orphan and was responsible for taking care of his seven children.

It was proven that Kandororo — who had pleaded not guilty — lured the minor (name withheld) to his home before locking the door and forcing himself onto her.

The incident occurred on a date unknown to the victim but in the year 2012 around 1600 hours.

The minor had gone to Kandororo’s home on the trust that he was a pastor at their church.

It was proven that Kandororo raped the minor.

A medical examination on the minor further weighed heavily on Kandororo.

The sentence comes as the courts are currently awash with cases of rape being committed by men of cloth.

Only recently, a self-proclaimed prophet was jailed for an effective 50 years after being found guilty of raping a congregant on four occasions.

Admire Maurukira, 29, of Five Fold Ministries was convicted of four counts of rape in a case that went unreported for nearly a year after persistent threats from the assailant.

The case was only brought to light after Maurikira’s victim fell pregnant and the pastor forced her to abort fearing that any revelation would destroy his fledgling church. Daily News

  • dofo

  • Pastor munhuwo. #akunojoina vanaGumbura..

  • Msuchanyana mwazha

  • Dai anzi 28 years dofo basa rekusvibisa ma church

  • unotoshaya kuti zvinorevei izvi. Ma pastor acho ndoo ava mabhinya. Kunamata kana kuchidai

    • Usatadziswa kunamata nevanhu vakadai. Iwe itya Mwari chete and continue worshiping him

  • Hapana mutsvene pasi pezuva guys but Jesu chete ndiye akakunda chivi kusvika murufu

  • 11yrs only for raping a 9yr old why ??? It must b life in jail period .

  • Fokoro

  • 11 years nxaaa dai magara mamurega. How about hanging that pervert asshole?

  • 9year old really! !! cut off his penis

  • Zemo ravo harina tsitsi

  • Good but nothing new here has been the practice

  • usanyebera vanhu Iwe kuda kusvibisa zita RaPaul Mwazha chete ko wadii kungotaura zita remunhu arepa

  • Ana Mwazha katori kahunhu kavo kanosemesa. Vakawanda ikoko batai vanhu nxaa!!!

  • Mwazha kaungano kemhombwe nevaroyi,dai matovharisa chichechi chacho

    • I novharwisa nan

    • Guard the avenues of your mouth. So that your tongue cannot be a weapon of mass destruction

    • Hakuna ,church of doom on its level

    • Thomas hauzivi Mwari huye shoko ravo. Tiri panyika kuvavarira kuenda kudenga Zita rechurch nemhando yevafundisi haisiriyo ichaverengwa tasvika kumusha asi zvawakabata. siya kutuka church do your part as a Christian to win souls to Christ. Judge not

  • Kkkk aaaya ma journalist achakupa headline yekuti unopotsa wafunga kuti vakazvironga vese naMwazha wacho.

  • KwaMwazha hakuna ma pastor, plus do you mean kuti vanhu vese vanopara mhosva havana machurch avanoenda why kutaura church uchinyepa kudaro

  • Some people have no mercy

  • What’s with the men of the cloth? They really like to rob sex.

  • Are you sure its mwazha please verify your facts

  • The sentence is too linient he must have been sentenced to 70 years or more

  • Taura zita rake munhu wacho kwaMwazha hakuna MaPostors iwe ndiwe Dofo

  • Rabuda zita rechurch dzisingafungidzirwi kkkkk ungati kuzvininipisa ungati tsitsi vazere mukati umu

    • Ndikurangarir last yr kuchinzi mutumwa ati nyika yasarirwa ne3yrs kuti iparare

    • Priscilla yu killed me my sister pwaaaaaaaaaaa mutumwa akasika nyika ipi

    • Aaaaa mukaona team racho hre kkkkk unoita weak kwaaaa

    • Ngavauye tipfeke zvigwishu vamwe vakutsvira mahara nezvirefu

  • Too little he deserves 50years or life in Prison

  • Apana zvekunamata apoo

  • Handifunge kuti ndipaul mwazha chaiye chaiye

  • Ndezvekunyeba izvo

  • Ndovano pina mabutton kusvika pakuvhara voice box here ava

  • it’s not the pastor who did it but the devil who overpowered him

    • Komungatiii

    • Indava muchida kunyepera satan imi nxaaa saka vakadii kupa satan 11yrs shit dai vachitouraya munhu a rape can yu imagine 9yrs nedhara iroro mwana achichema 😟😟😟 unemwana here iwe nxaaa

    • Melody na Mwazha ma Satanism unokurudzira kuti abate mwana ane 9 years shuwa here vanhu ava vazhinji vavo havana simba ramwari vanowana simba ku Ghana

    • Let’s see e devil in court and subsequently jail and the pastor free

    • Melody is ryt the devil is at wrk . satan kuti aite basa anotoda munhu so the pastor was used.vakaitwa mudziyo nasatan kkkkkk

    • Saka Satan akuenda kujeri here

    • Dzimwe pfungwa so kkkkk unobva wazvishaya

    • Bullshit excuse. Musajaidze vanhu vane pfungwa dzan’ora ava 😡

    • Stupid foolish woman.

    • Haunyare here Melody kutaura zvakadhakwa izvo

  • HAZVISI ZVITSVA NDOMAITIRO AVO

  • most of them kusangobatwa chete matsotsi nemhondi zvizere pfambi varoyi zvizere singing

  • Are you sure

  • That is the practice ye mapostori worse Marange sect hahahaha

  • Dai Apihwa lyf in jail nxaaa

  • Kwamwazha kwaanemapastor here

  • Varume remember temptations always targets to the man of God if you are a man of God listening to me right now avoid ladies to come closer to you

  • Dai atongerwa hupenyu hwese kuseri

  • Considering the age of the victim I think that sentence is too lenient.

  • Africa yedu

  • Kunyepa ukooo zita rake anonziani

  • throw away the key, tag all his cellmates bomuvharura manure container mxmm pig.

  • About time one of them were brought to book.

  • Human

  • Ndidzonhema idzo

  • Senior pastor vemuchechi ndovarikunzi vakarepa cz Paul Mwazha is an apostole,I think mumwewo pastor akarepa

  • It’s not Mwazha himself but a senior pastor in church yekwaMwazha.It’s not about the church guys Judas aingoba Mari but achifamba naJesu and Jesus knew it but ddnt fire him pakuvatreasurer

  • Muparidzi, muvhangeri kuda pachirungu ndokuti ‘Pastor’ nekuti nyaya yacho yaka nyogwa nechirungu. Takatarisa zera remwana munhu ngaaende faster faster kujere. Maziso evaparidzi ngatarise pana Jesu Kirisitu kwete pavacheche kana mudzimai asiri wako

  • Dzimwe inhema kuda Havana kumborepa BT Satan anotsvaga kusvibisa mbiri yechurch chete hapana munhu waMwari angarasike kusvika kurepa nine yrs

  • If he indeed raped the young gal then the punishment should have been more than that.My only worry with rape cases charges these days is when the story is fabricated and someone is caged for a crime he never commited.

  • Haaaaaaaaaa

  • Ini hangu handisi wekwaMwazha asi chikumbiro changu. Usatadziswa kunamata nekuti mufundisi aita nyaya dzake. Try to maintain a good relationship with God no matter what. Masatanist anotofara achiwona nyaya dzakadai because they kw kuti some are going to backslide vamwe havachato tadza tendeuki zvachose. Pastors are only there to lead us and they are not God. So if they fail ngatitsvakei Jesu hama dzangu

    • AMEN

    • chokwadi hama, chikuru ndinamatire ndigoku namatirawo, Nyika yacho yashata

    • Ini ndri mupostori…….ukaona munhu wasvika pachodanho chekuva nenjere dzakadai uuuuum wanamata

    • Solution kungorega kuenda kwaMwazha kwacho coz Satan ndokwaatokumirira ari. Satan is clever anopinda ipapo paurikuti ndopana Mwari

    • Powerful powerful. Nyaya haisi yekuti unoenda kuchurch kupi asi kuti iwe naMwari mozivana here ndicho chakakosha. Saka church inokuisa pana Mwari chaiye ndiyo inodiwa

  • you can say whatever you say but the fact is he is going down shame on you Pastor

  • 11 years jail is too short for raping a 9 year old child.

  • Aaaaa 11years chete chete, aiwa its too little, she is a minor yoo….let him hv some more years added

    • Anotobuda mujeri mwana iyeye ane 20yrs anonzwa sei mwana iyeye

    • Nyaya idzi ma70years ayo

    • Poor sentencing, these sentences needs to be made tougher

    • I would have thought a life sentence would be fair since this poor little girl will be scarred for the rest of her life 😡

  • What a sick sick man

  • hakuna church yakadaro

  • Ghana yauraya Zim kuporofita hakurevi kuti munhu wamwari simba ravanopiwa ku Ghana vouya vachiporofita hakuna muporofita wamwari anobata 9 years old kuti gomo ibva apa enda apa hazvirevi simba ramwari dzidza kunamata mwari wezvokwadi kwete mwari wanhingi Satanism Mwazha believe me or not

  • 11years panechoya here

  • Mangwana ndiniwo.Silent

  • He should have been given LIFE!!! Idiot…

  • He is a Paedophile!!!!

  • Africa yedu

  • Whilst anyone can do anything, but church yeAfrican Apostolic ndeye dzimwe dzesangano iri disciplined beyond description.

  • Asadzoke

  • Loveness Mkozho

  • Anopaishe Anisha Mumharu

  • Vekwamagaya vakunyora Nhema

  • Wether ndiMwazha,Mhazha,Zhira,Zharare,Mhizha,Mhere etc pandibatabata pa11yrs apa ummm izvi zvakafanana nekuti munhu aba mombe onzi aripe nehuku.dai vatangirawo pa50yrs vobvisawo 11yrs zvaiitawo kasense mbijana

  • Aita zvakaipa zvake ngasungwe nazvo

  • Batai munhu, that’s gross abuse and it’s totally unacceptable

  • 7yrs ishoma asii vaka buritsa mari kani

  • Mubairo we zvivi zidhsra rschena ndebvu kudaro harinyari

  • jeri pasi pano also gehena rakamumirira eish double trouble pastor

  • ummm, mashandariavokosh

  • Ngaasungwe mtemo vanouziva vanhu ava

  • mxm 11 y not 100 years nidlala ngathi yazi.

  • Anotoda lyf in jail chaiyo

  • Vanyanya vanhu ava

  • Nyaya dziya dzekunyepa dzatanga futi

  • Mmm i will not going tu believe..i juss guese its setup.nevamwe vanodawo hukuru imomo.Mwari wekudenga ngaamutaririre

  • Anonzi ani pastor wacho?

  • There must be a difference between rape and sex with a minor

  • $0.50 kubuster kuoverspill unoita kusarudza ngaapihwe 400

  • The Devil is a liar, there in no such a sentence of 11years to a rapist

  • Only God knows, bt Satan has the power over every one. Hokoyo varume mostly those who are on the forefront . You will be reduced to scrap so that hapana achada kutevera that sect for good.

  • Hondo yedu naDatan yave advanced zvkt tikaita zvokupusa hatiikundi army yeSatanism. Let’s pray guys wherever you are!!!!

  • Ndokunyepa uku

  • Hapana kunamata nasatan a child omg achikuyamwa dai vatoti 20 chaidzo destroying a child’s life

  • Basa kumera ndebvu

  • Saka vaMwazha havabvumire vamwe vese kugara pachair kusiya kwavo ivo vega????

  • Yah let him rot in jail

  • Psycho paedophile

  • Vanhuwe I m not part of but zvimwe zviro siyana nazvo

  • Mwazha haasiye asungwa ndipastor

  • Nditarire nekufara ishe wangu just singing hangu

  • Ndakambozvitaura kuti madhara aya arikupisa vana beans

  • Devil worshiper

  • Rape cases dzikurerutswa muno ndosaka varume vakuita zvavanoda kuraper vakadzi PENECTOMY IZ THE BEST OF ALL wozonoita mayearz akho mujeri wambogurwa chinoda kuraper ichocho nxaa sure rume guru kuvhumbamira n’yana kudaro wotodzikisa trouse kwazvo to HELL MHENI KANA KUFIRA KUJERI VANHU VAKADAI HAPANA CHAMUNGADIRWA PANYIKA.

  • A seniour how can he do that to the minor he must be sued

  • Amanaka?

  • Musadzvinyirira vatendi muchitora advandage nokuti vanomata. Vanhu vakangoitawo semi.

  • This is on of the reason why i don’t like women.

  • Tumadara utwo tunode zvinhu, ndonzwa kuda kusvika ndotugarisa mutsetse ndotanga kutupa mucheka, ndichitiudza kuti kurara nevana vadoko I rape

  • We Africa

  • Why 11 yrs chete bcz he has ruined the life of the minor. He deserves 50 kabude kave kamudhara.

  • Munhu ngaabatwe

  • Zvatanga