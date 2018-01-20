Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


The hypocrisy is nauseating – Chinyoka

By Tinomudaishe Chinyoka

So, some poor Zimbabweans who occupy some very important traditional role got given some very nice sport utility vehicles by their government. And boy did we go mad.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa handing over Isuzu twin cabs to chiefs
With extravagant gestures and a fair share of frothing at the mouth, we went into a social media frenzy. The money should have been used elsewhere, we pontificated.

Why, some of these chiefs are coming from villages without an ambulance or petrol filling station, couldn’t we have used the cars for that, it was said. This was a sign of why we were taken for a ride, and this thing was always Zanu PF as usual, it was claimed.

Even more, some that would never even touch anything cheZANU-PF with a barge pole suddenly claimed that they had been secretly admiring President ED, had given him the benefit of doubt but now no more. This was not why ‘we’ marched on 18 November, they said, suddenly appropriating the march as if they have the title deeds to it. Even Jonathan Moyo, that ferret of an ingrate, had his bit to say, despite the obvious hypocrisy.

Opposition MPs, never ones to let a good crisis go to waste, led the chorus of condemnation. This was typical of Muga….sorry, Zanu PF, they said. These cars were a monumental waste of taxpayers money, should never have gone to the chiefs at a time when we have no ambulances, no medicines in hospitals, no functional clinics, no teachers, they claimed further. Graphic pictures of children sitting under trees were trotted out, some as old as 10 years but who cares about details when a point can be made against Muga…, sorry, ED?

48 chiefs from eight provinces were given Isuzu twin cab vehicles from the first batch of the 52 cars.

The money was being wasted, the MPs claimed. Pure and simple. Like a dog on a bone, they chewed on that mantra right through President ED’s announcement that the UN and EU were welcome to observe our coming election. There was nothing to criticise in that, so it merited no attention.

Instead, their attention was on the cars that the chiefs got, the hospitals with no ambulances, the selfies that some chiefs took with tier cars.

Some even celebrated an accident that they trotted around or a grey SUV which they claimed was one of the cars, despite the fact that this one looked decidedly older and of a different model. The joke was, ‘we hope there was an ambulance to take him to a hospital, and a hospital for him to go to’, celebrating misfortune in the name of making a political point.

Nary a single person paused to point to the hypocrisy of it all.

Because let us face facts. Our opposition MPs are not poor. In fact, some of them own vast tracks of land, some have drip drip irrigation at their farms, some own houses in Glen Lorne, Borrowdale etc, and all send their children to private schools. And aside from Jessie Majome, they do pretty much zip for and in their constituencies.

Yet, all of them get cars at the start of their term. Plus sitting allowances, for which they were recently threatening to strike.

Now, I ask you, our dearly beloved MPs. When you took delivery of those cars for each time you were elected, did our rural hospitals have medicines then? Did they have ambulances? Why did you accept the cars, knowing that the clinics in Gwehanga and Zvamavande did not have even nurses, just a gutted building with nothing in it? How many ambulances could we have bought with the money used to buy the Land Rover Discovery for the Leader of the Opposition? Did you protest that extravagance?

When you were threatening to strike for sitting allowances, despite the fact that you already earn $2000 a month, did our clinics have medicines? When you accepted the close to $30,000 each in said sitting allowances, did we have well paid teachers? Are you not the ones that told teachers to accept $300 a month because ‘you eat what you hunt’? How much more could we pay our teachers with the money you use on your cars?

The duplicity of it all is so annoying you want to find someone and spit in their eye. I mean, all MPs know government procurement protocols mean that those cars for chiefs were bought a very long time ago, while Mugabe, yes, that old man, was still in charge. That all that President ED has done is to hand over that which was promised long ago. How many people would say, hand over heart, that telling the chiefs that the cars that they were promised a long time ago were now being diverted to other use would not have caused them a moment’s pause?

And worse, point me to a clause in the constitution that says that President ED has powers to govern by decree or proclamation. So a whole government procurement system should be countermanded by the President? That is the type of kutonga kwaro we want? Is that what we can expect from an MDC government, that their President can just wake up one day and announce that ‘forget the processes and procedures, I have now decided that this thing we bought for this purpose is now going to go for that purpose’? Is that really how we want the country run?

The truth of the matter is that we are too eager to throw criticisms and are very reticent to offer solutions, let alone praise.

The most significant thing that has happened in the last few days is not that President ED honoured a promise made to our traditional leaders and gave them vehicles with which to do their jobs, but that he announced that our elections will be free for anyone to monitor. That is a development that is a clear departure from the past, and is a step towards regaining the credibility of our democratic processes.

The second most significant thing that happened in the last few days is not that chiefs got cars and some of them took pictures of their cars and posted them on social media. Rather, it is that President ED was invited to Davos, and that finally, Zimbabwe will be able to make a case for investment in the country and take the first steps towards rehabilitating our economy.

The third most significant thing that has happened in the last few days is not that some diaspora based social media keyboard warrior posted an audio excoriating President ED for giving cars to chiefs. Rather, it is that President ED engaged with Zimbabweans in the diaspora, answering questions about all subjects, and that his government even intimated an end to bond notes.

But you wouldn’t think it when listening to our discourse. Delusional opposition leaders, some without even a strategy, took to the airwaves to talk about cars for chiefs and how they would not do the same. Well, dah! We only have a finite number of chiefs, they have already been given cars, so it follows that if you win in 2018 you will not have to give them cars, I would have thought that this is obvious? But, when one promises something like that, it makes us think that they in fact have no plan for Zimbabwe.

We are set to have our very first free and fair election. President ED has said repeatedly that there is no need for violence, and that he is confident of winning. One can see why.

When the opposition offers hypocrisy and high-sounding nonsense as policy, they must either think we are all very stupid and will vote for them anyway, or that we do not love Zimbabwe enough to vote for the better candidate. In a contest where one leader offers a clear departure from the past, and others remain arrested in their ‘Mugabe must go’ politics of criticism and criticism for criticism’s sake, one is left with no doubt as to who is the letter candidate.

Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is a lawyer and a prominent former student leader at the University of Zimbabwe

  • Jealousy. These are just poor Zimbabweans who got the cars. The problem of selfishness. If it was a parastertal head who was given a twin cab, no one would complain. All those complaining must shut up

  • So as STEM scholarships are halted as Chiefs get vehicles no one sees a problem with this

    • You are a fool did you really ask for stem or it was just to you vamwe vanhu vatema vakabatsirwa they think kuti you deserve it nooo!! You don’t kungobatsirwawo so learn to appteciate people who go out of their way to help you. Haikona kushora makashaya zvakawanda nekushora ikoko. Stem wasn’t your idea OK.

    • STEM is for our children so that we develop scientific competence to benefit future generations.

      If you see anything wrong with this nothing can be done to assist you

  • The cars had been already bought by Uncle Bob. E D just distributed them.

    • We are saying they should have been sold so that the government could address important priorities such as health delivery. We have no medicines in hospitals. Come on. In Tanzania ministers are downgrading while we are upgrading useless members of our society.

    • No one is useless. Whatever was done is now past. Give advise to what needs to be done now.

  • Bob

    VaChinyoka and the manner in which ou defend Mnangagwa makes me wonder if you are not angling for some spokesperson role in ED’s government. Granted you make valid points but it would not be ruling by decree if the cars had been sold and the money used for other things. Whether the procurement had been made while Mugabe was still president or not is irrelevant. ED just lost goodwill from some Zimbabweans, me included because of this move. You cannot want to absolve him from this debacle and then credit him for whatever good we have ascribed him so far.

  • Vaudze Wezhira.this reminds me of an abusive and unappreciative husband who falls sick and get hospitalised.the wife pays him a visit,in hospital,with boiled eggs for food.he complains that she should have fried them.next day she comes with both fried and boiled and the ungrateful guy says the boiled ones were supposed to be fried and the fried ones are the ones supposed to have been boiled kkkkkk Lord Have Mercy.

  • Everfaithful

    Typical of those on an ED payroll.You did not even mention that the exercise was breaching the very same constitution your ED is saying he is respecting, or you don’t care? What does the constitution say about chiefs and politics.In fact you are the one being a hypocrite by pretending not to know about the chiefs’ position with regards to politics.Your hatred for opposition is palpable. I wonder how you had been a SRC president – surely that’s why student activism is now dead ,will never be same as the days of kagoro,jongwe ,etc etc.Its now a CIO project .Trying to support nonsense will not change anything. MPs are elected at least and they are a crucial party of our government system. Anywhere in the world ,they are paid monthly dues .Chiefs are getting these cars to make sure ZANU pf wins the next election ,period. You maybe entitled to your view ( if its real) ,yes but so is the whole country! That logically was a monumental blunder,a thing that has become a symbol in this new military junta.Decisions then counter decisions ,seriously the junta have awoken up from the coup days.Reality has dawned on them.A coup is easy than running an economy in intensive care like ours.These are not military barracks where everything is a command approach.Let the people speak ! Unless you are now a Nathaniel Manheru,then we forgive you .But you should be sure of this ,if ED keeps on making blunders of such magnitude ,only to vote buy ,people will talk as much as you have talked trying to defend nonsense. We know when it comes to elections ZANU pf ,even without RG ,cease to think like rational human beings .Their primary concern is and has always been about winning elections and not serving the masses.Its about power consolidation ,always.This has been one act to show they are power hungry .Why did the government not give all these chiefs the same package after independence in 1980? What has changed now ?

    • Diwani Wadazo

      I like your opinion

  • Marovha makuru eparuzhevha

  • Do you mean our Chiefs should be communal pedestrian