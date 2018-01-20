Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chinamasa defends Mpofu’s empire

Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa has defended Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, saying allegations of corruption levelled against him are unfounded since he accumulated much of his wealth before joining Government.

Living Large: Obert Mpofu at his Nyamandlovu Mansion
Minister Chinamasa said this in the National Assembly on Thursday while responding to an avalanche of queries from some legislators on how Dr Mpofu got his wealth.

Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament (MP) Mr James Maridadi (MDC-T) and Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) said Dr Mpofu’s acquisition of several assets, including mines, raised eyebrows as he could have bought them during his time as the Minister of Mines and Mining Development.

During debate on the 2018 National Budget, the two legislators called for Dr Mpofu to be investigated.

Minister Chinamasa noted that though he holds no brief for Dr Mpofu, most of the allegations that were being made lacked merit since they were unsubstantiated.

“I first met Honourable Mpofu around 1984 when I was going to Gaborone, Botswana with my family for a visit,” he said.

“We met at Plumtree and he was already a businessman. Later on, when I was an Attorney-General, I think I wanted to speak to him and he took me to his building. He had already bought it in 1998 — a very expensive building in Bulawayo. I am just telling you of facts that I know.

“I cannot defend him if there is anything or any monkey business. You know where the problem is Honourable Maridadi? We are not accustomed to see a rich African. We are very much comfortable to see a rich white person, but when we see a rich black man, we conclude that he is a thief. This is not a fair comment.”

Minister Chinamasa said legislators ought to know that some people had sweated for their wealth from loans and debts from financial institutions.

“I am not entrepreneurial, but there are some people who borrow heavily and most of the things that you see, you would think that they have spent cash,” he said.

“Look into it, zvikwereti (loans). Some people are risk-takers. You would not go and borrow $3 million. I would not dare. Probably, I would go for $50 000 or $100 000 — ndinenge ndatopedza ( I will be done), but there are some people who take risks, if the bank rikangobwaira chete (snoozes), they will borrow $5 million.

“What they do with that money is up to them. If they have any debts, normally vanombokunyara kana uriminister (they might be extra courteous if you are a minister). Kana usisiri Minister (if you are no longer a minister), before you reach home, kunenge kwatove netsamba (they would already be a letter of demand).”

Minister Chinamasa implored people to desist from making unfounded allegations against people because of their wealth.

“This is because at the end of the day, I have no obligation to tell you whatever I am doing, except when we come to disclose of our assets,” he said.

“Even then, we want to make it confidential because you do not want to say, when I make a disclosure you say ‘akaiwana kupi’(where did he get it).

“I have been employed as a lawyer since 1972. Now, you cannot ask me if I have got any assets. Not that I have any. You cannot ask me kuti ndakazviwana kupi iwe wakauya zuro (you cannot ask where I got my wealth when you arrived on the scene late).

“You were only born yesterday and you want to equate yourself to someone who has been in this game for all this long. I am not in any way fighting for Cde Mpofu in his corner. I am just telling you what I know.”

Minister Chinamasa said there was nothing wrong with Dr Mpofu owning a mine.

“I know some honourable members here who own mines,” he said.

“So, if one day you are appointed a minister and you own a mine, I do not see any problem.

“Let us get used to people owning assets — it is not evil. So, we do not want people to be disqualified because they own assets. Let us take, for example, Tillerson. He was in the oil business, was he not? Tillerson, the State Secretary in the United States of America’s government, he is himself probably a billionaire or something.

“In fact, in that Cabinet there are billionaires, they have got assets, but they declare the assets and pursue the national interest.” The Herald

  • Matsotsi vese ava wasting our time

  • kkkk handiti vese imbavha hr

  • Zanu pf ne Corruption zvakachata itori kusvika rufu rwatiparadzanisa.They will never change madhara aya.

  • Uyanya lo

  • Vaiba vese

  • Ana chinamasa vana venyu vakabatwa necash paboarder murikubira nyika imbwa unodefender munhu iye haagone kutaura kwaakaba mari here nenhamo yemuZim iye akaitei chakamupa mari

  • When was that? As far as I know he accumulated much of that wealth by hook and crook.

  • Iye Chinamasa needs to be probed as well

  • G40 members ar the ones being arrested why? ar we saying yibo ababe wrong fo more than 37 years? some thing is not ryt somewhere

    • Are you a G40 Melusi?

    • not at all?

    • Whats not ryt for starters is the illegitimate gvt in charge,wc removed its opponents frm the game inorder to reinforce their power which was diminishing by the day.they only protect theirs only n noone else

  • Masasi embavha haanetse kuziva,still tinosangana chete

  • Both of u are looters

  • Mbavha dzinonunurana bcoz dzinozivana. Why don’t you equally defend Chombo

  • Angatichii chinamasa obvious akafumura obert nayewo anofumurwa

  • Get away chinamasa

  • Did he join government or government joined him

  • Vanhu ve G40 vaizvinyepera kuti vane ma zhets.

  • Partners in Crime

  • Chinamasa are u a judge mbavha munonetsa. You are also a thief.

  • In school we used to say birds of the same feathers flock togethet

  • Haaaa imbavha dzese. ???Idzo havana basa nevanhuuu??kujayira kudya zvemahara vanhu tichitamburaaa?

  • Naiye wacho atori worse wakaona anosimbirira kuZanu ziva kuti pane chaari kuba,ray kaukonde akataura wani gore raadzingwa kuzanu pf akati zanu ukaijoina uine mari unobuda usisina chinhu,asi wakapinda usina mari unobuda waanayo

  • The problem wit Zimbos is that they say Obert is a thief but I haven’t read anywhere were there is a specific allegation wit evidence to support that view besides that he is extremely rich. I think the media have let the nation down by giving us stories that are not supported by facts/proof. As the fourth estate of the state, it is imperative that Nehanda Radio and all other media houses do investigations on these allegations and provide the nation wit real stories. We tired of these speculations and tatosuwa real journos like the late Mark Chavunduka, Ray Choto etc who went out there and did ‘real journalism’

    • U r out of touch with reality,mugabe paakataura kuti I am getting complains from our comrades in south africa anc who want to invest in mining sector and are being told to pay $10million bribe by the minister of mines zvichinzi 5 yaizoenda kuna amugabe.mugabe aitozhamba kuti vaita mari nezita rake iye asingawane share

    • The missing 15 billion z not proof enough fo u?

    • Broda is very right. We jst cannot take Mugabe’s word and condemn the man. Sure Mugabe gave us the lead like Felly Muvirimi is saying but it is up to the journalist to investigate and give us supported facts in their stories. Geoff Nyarota did it in the ’80s when he unearthed what became to be known as the Willogate scandal when he was working at The Chronicle. Our reporters nowadays are a lazy lot in that regard

    • Allegations will remain allegations, we need tangible truth!!

    • Well said Mr Ngwenya.

    • Felly Muvirimi, I really hate these idiots who defend thugs. An example is what you have mentioned.

    • One thing for nothing wese arimu zanu pf imbavha

    • Gen sbusiso moyo akaitwa minister weforeign affairs ane summon frm the icc,remadiamonds avakakaloota kuDRC pa operation sovereign legitimacy yakapedza vana vezim vachitumira ku Drc wozoda proof asingazive kuti kwakafiwa sei ku congo ndiani

    • what happened to the building eku coner fife n 4th ave in bulawayo???

    • I am not defending anybody here. All that u are saying is pure conjecture. What is needed is proof that can be scrutinized in a court of law that so and so akaba. Our media have been lacking on that front

    • @Felly, I am not out of touch wit events and actually u the one who is out of touch. Thabo Mbeki mentioned at the Victoria Falls conference that certain ministers were demanding money from investors so as to do business. He never mentioned any ministry

    • Problem is we hv social media journos who only mind abt their blogs getting traffic wt out consideration for journalism ethics an etho

    • Mugabe akataura pachezvake kwete zva mbeki zviya uchiri shure,akatotaura nemasplitiro ayaizoitwa

    • If that’s the case, it’s the duty of the media to expose it wit facts that so and so abused his position to steal from the govt and that should be supported by proof kwete kungonzi he is fabulously wealth. Is it a crime to be rich?

    • How can he be rich in a poor country like ours, no money no jobs etc

    • Hauna zvaunoziva saka tinyararire

  • KKKKKKKKK

  • All are thieves please.

  • Chinamasa must be the first state witness in this case. To say accusations are unfounded is not a defend but rather admission of guilty. His final statement of wealth accumulation is yet another admission of guilty. Chinamasa must know that we are not interested in Mphofu,s wealth but rather his misdeeds as he was Min Of Mines. He corrupt activities even if it does not have monetery value, as long as it is corruption he need to be for it.

  • Of course thieves defend each other.

  • VACHINAMASA APA MARATIDZA RUVARA RWENYU RWEHUMBAVHA

  • Politics in my beloved country he got his wealth b4 being involved in politics?????

  • Let him be investigated ,people didn’t say he is a thief . They think so. If investigations prove he is clean ,then let’s wait and see

  • Ko iwe Chinamasa ungati kudii kungohukurawo ndiwe mumwe wacho mwana wako akabatwa last year ne$7 million US pabeitbridge border mari yese iyo nyaya yacho ikangotsikwa tsikwa

  • Vakaba vese

  • Highfield Bag Company was a State owned company. Where is it and when did it die and who was in charge?

  • Yoo which planet is chinamasa from

  • Makudo mamwechete

  • Akabvisirwei kumines namugabe

  • An allegation inyaya till asunungurwa zac bayai chinamasa uye no sacred cows

  • Rubbish

  • Chinamasa and mpofu must both arrested thief protecting thief

  • Chinamasa…ichi hachisi chinhu che Zanu pf.The allegations amount to a crime against the state.We all know Mpofu embezzeled millions off Chiyadzwa.We demand an absolute obstruction and restriction of such defensive utterances.Let the independant bodies excercise their powers of investigation with no interferance.

  • Mpofu tichakubata chete, your time shall come, we got all the details.

  • Chinamasa ngaambotitaurirawo kuti vaimboitei aMpofu vasati vauya mugovernment chaivaitisa mashereni. Far as I know vakabva kuhondo ’79 vakaita bhizimisi kupi rei nani rinhi. Chinamasa takapusa hedu but hatina kupusa stereki. Ndo mamwe mastatement akazoita kuti uzombomamiswa naBennet iwaya ekuda kuita vanhu mabharanzi.

  • Crap! He is also part of the gravy train

  • I don’t condone corruption but this act of blaming a black Zimbabwean just because they are rich must stop. This world is producing millionaires everyday and Obert Mpofu should be no exception.

    • I beg to differ wethu

    • Why did the South Africans refuse to invest in the mining sector during Mpofu’s era. This was because Mpofu had asked for $10 million bribe

    • He stole our diamond revenues , he sought bribes from kurotwi

    • Now I’m laughing

  • I thought before joining government he was a guerilla, how does a guerrilla accumulate wealth??

  • The onus is on Mpofu to clear his name not on any other person

  • Isu tisina marii ndisu tinobvumirwa kuitwa mamasuspects pane humbavha kana patadzika vane marii kwete ,kufungidzira haisi mhosva anongoongororwa kana asiri mbavha haasi hazvishanduke koo kana asina kuba munomuvhikira sei isu tinemadepartment anototambirira basa rekuongorora saka sei varipo .

  • We dont have invetigative journalism within our journalists but only polarised journalists who were groomed by Jonathan Moyo to be that way.

  • Iwe Chinamasa usase kutidenha takazvinyararira zvedu?! Inofunga kuti takapusa semi nedhiziri renyu pacChinhoyi?!! Kana usina zvekutaura mdhara please nyarara zvako kuno zii chaiko?????

  • He is a thief, what’s the difference between him and Kasukuwere, he owns half of Matebele South, i for one interdicted with him and the real truth is he stole and accumulated his wealth through dubious means, he must rot in jail

  • Diabolical….. Vote ZANU pf at ien risk

  • What was his wealth before joining government?

  • What type businesses was he running before joining government?

  • Mbavha dzevanhu,tarisa zidumbu rake iri,imari dzedu,thy defend one another.

  • Imi hamuzive here kti pakangopinda zanu papower muna 1980 ndopakatanga kudhirika nyika nokuti mbavha zhinji dzakanga dzabuda msango.MBAVHA huru ndirobert mgabe achiteeregwa nembwa dzake.

  • Both are shit-holes

  • Nxaa

  • We don’t care about Wat he accumulated. Before but Wat he did after he got into gvt n the minister must just let the law take its course.

  • let Mpofu defend himself…ko iwe Chinamasa wapinda papi apa unless you have got something to hide

  • We heard that sometime he was interogated by the former presdent but we didn’t hear how it ended.

  • Commissione irikungotarisa vapfumi chete here kuti ivati vaiita huori sei huori huri kungobata vanezvinhu zvavo, hapanawo anoshaya ane mhosva yehuori here

  • u are in the same Manchester United

  • What a shame!

  • same as Kasukuwere he say that he was already rich b4 becoming joining politics

  • Ngama simba lawo

  • If he accumulated wealth before joining the Government, why and how would a wealthy person steal a cold room door?

  • How Is it the duty of a minister to clear people being accused of commiting crimes?

  • Chinamasa is alwez offside

  • Asi Chinamasa amukuru we ZACC

  • Kkkkkkk chinamasa is so Funny

  • Everfaithful

    Shut up Chinamasa ! We are not kindergarten students!

  • Chinamasa also has to be arrested

  • To prove that he is a thief, go to the Magistreate’s Court at Tredgold, they will show you the record!

  • Birds of the same feathers.Show me one innocent person in Cabinet today?

  • Hooo

  • What about Chombo

  • The point is every one in the position of authority should account for their wealthy, how they accumulate the wealthy

  • You become a Minister of Mines and suddenly you become the richest man in the land, that raises enough suspicion of where his sudden wind fall of riches came from! You are foolishly investing millions on a local bank singlehandedly. ” Diamonds minister Obert “Marange” Mpofu’s company Trebor Khays has gained control of ZABG after injecting US$22,8 million into the bank, which has resulted in it being fully recapitalised.

  • And when he acquired zabg wasn’t he working for govt. ?

  • It is the same Chinamasa who caused the closure of Shabani and Mashava Mine to Fix Mutumwa and putting it under Gwarazimba. All was a political vendatta against Mutumwa Mawere. What vana Chinamasa did not realised was Mutuwa controlled relevant activities. Now he is defending thieves hahahaha nxaaaa

  • People don’t lie the problem is that we associate Zanupf with corruption. This has nothing to do with him being a black man. Will they question or even investigate.

  • Chinamasa urimbavhawo ungagotii mese murimbavha

  • Usile wena Chinamasa,let him b investigated nd u also u both r big coruptionists

  • I’m going to laugh!

  • I doubt kuChinamasa you are a Christian haaaa ndatya kutiObert Mpofu haasi mbavha .am sorry vaChinamasa pfugamai munate mwari chaiye uye muromo wenyu utye mwari zvakanyanya .am not judging you hangu but imi ndimi makuvhikira vaMpofu imi baba nyararai henyu kuti zii .ityai mwari zvakanyanya

  • So we use Chinamasas opinion on whom to arrest and not nxaa..

  • Kutsva kwendebvu mbava dzodzimurana

  • zanu pf entry requirements… you must be Corrupt!

  • Anonyepa.Saka waiwa vese

  • I want to believe honorable but eish I can’t.

  • Chinamasa mbavha hombe yacho

  • Why dont u read and learn from Chinamasa statement. Old thinking only whites shud be better blacks are criminals or witches. Akabirwa naMpofu ngaamire apa as compared to those assisted by Mpofu.
    Some pipo are full of vengeance and unnecessary hate. Kugumbukira munhu anetwunhu twake why dont we wait for yo chance and make use. Ukaramba uchigumbukira munhu asinei nehupenyu hwako unoita ngozi zvikaxoita worse

  • Are you for real Chinamasa

  • I’ve been very vocal against Mpofu but i keep hearing the same sentiments.. that he made his wealth legitimately even before he worked in government. I remember in the GNU the MDC guy who worked with Mpofu in the mines ministry saying the same thing as well.. that the guy is innocent.
    One of my friends who know a bit about Mpofu also insists that Mpofu is just a hated man but is actually innocent.

    I am beginning to believe the guy is probably innocent.

    Having said this i also remember when he was minister and governor. He got his car entitlement for both posts. So he got 2 cars. That was certainly selfish and immoral

  • Babylaan dem tiff!!!