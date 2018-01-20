Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Chamisa says a New Zimbabwe is coming

1,078 58

By Gift Phiri

In the most comprehensive policy speech of the presidential campaign, MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa has presented an opposition MDC Alliance vision of a growth and fairness economy, an economic agenda intended to end cash shortages, revive derelict factories, lift wages, expand social services, and combat a widening gap between rich and poor.

MDC-T co-vice president and Kuwadzana MP, Nelson Chamisa
MDC-T co-vice president and Kuwadzana MP, Nelson Chamisa

Chamisa said “the defining economic challenge of our time” is to usher a new Zimbabwe by reviving the economy, creating jobs and raising incomes for the civil service and the few employed Zimbabweans whose wages have remained virtually stagnant for 15 years as the costs of housing, college, child care and health care have soared.

“A new Zimbabwe is coming,” Chamisa said in a fiery speech to students and tertiary institutions in Harare.

“People must not be misled that a new Zimbabwe is upon us,” he said, referring to the regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took power after a military intervention and popular protests ousted Robert Mugabe in November.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa has no capacity to repair the damage done to the once-thriving economy over recent decades by his predecessor, adding politics matters in the economy. 

He said in South Africa for example, banking stocks rallied more than eight percent and the rand firmed after Cyril Ramaphosa became the newly-elected leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), buoyed by optimism that he will push through policies aimed at putting the economy on a stronger footing.

Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old union leader turned businessman who is South Africa’s deputy president and one of its richest people, is likely to become the next president after elections in 2019.

“Ramaphosa, when he was announced president (of the ANC), the rand firmed by four percent. When President ED was announced president, prices skyrocketed, the market panicked,” Chamisa said.

Mnangagwa acknowledged to members of his ruling Zanu PF party at a December extraordinary congress that they would have to start fixing the economy if they wanted a chance of winning the do-or-die vote.

“We will only win at the ballot box if we can show signs that we are reviving our economy and at the same time we will only be able to make economic gains if we can secure re-election,” Mnangagwa said.

The Kuwadzana East MDC MP called on voters to rally behind the opposition alliance, saying its candidate Morgan Tsvangirai has the credentials to quickly turn the economy around.

Tsvangirai will represent the opposition MDC alliance in the presidential election, his fourth time as a presidential candidate.

“Even during the GNU (government of national unity), it took just a few days after Prime Minister Tsvangirai announced the government work programme for the whole market to smile and foreign capital started coming in, with the country oozing US dollars that were marching into our pockets and bank accounts,” Chamisa said.

After briefly stabilising under a 2009-2013 power-sharing government, when Mugabe was forced to work with the opposition, the economy has once again collapsed, with hard currency short, inflation rocketing, imports running out and bank queues lengthening.

The 39-year-old old MDC deputy said the Zanu PF government has mismanaged the economy and unleashed hardship on the people, adding that retaining it in the mid-year elections would constitute a threat to the nation’s future.

Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe will hold elections in four or five months, the first not involving Mugabe since Zimbabwe’s independence from Britain in 1980. Voting for the presidency, parliament, and local government will be peaceful, Mnangagwa claimed.

As the economy continues to grapple with shortages of US dollars, Chamisa said an MDC Alliance government will end this crisis soon after taking office.

“In a new Zimbabwe, cash shortages and bank queues are going to evaporate immediately and overnight,” Chamisa said, adding it was possible for Zimbabwe to have the strongest currency in the world.

“We will prioritise the politics of business, not this useless and perennial, profitless business of politics. We talk more politics than we talk the economy, we talk more divisions than we must be talking about vision of a united Zimbabwe; too much sloganeering. We must debunk that misbegotten mind-set.”

The MDC Alliance plan outlines policy priorities and the principles by which the opposition conglomerate would govern if elected.

Chamisa, who is an indisposed Tsvangirai’s proxy at the MDC Alliance, said they had resolved at a strategic retreat held last weekend to reach out to the Elton Mangoma-led Coalition of Democrats (Code), the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) led by Joice Mujuru, vanquished members of Zanu PF’s G40, disgruntled Team Lacoste members and war veterans, “to build a grand coalition for change.”

Chamisa outlined a holistic comprehensive plan about its economic intentions for government, based on what he said were the best interests of the Zimbabwean people.

“We are going to be focusing on fundamental things, getting our production back to a thriving status. Industries must not just survive, but thrive. Businesses and factories must be reopened and blossoming.

“Bulawayo must truly be inthuthu ziyathunqa, with factories having shifts, people working day and night. We can’t afford the luxury of sleeping when the economy is like this,” he said.

“We need to deal with six fundamentals, first one is production, second one confidence and predictability, strong institutions, rule of law, inclusive social dialogue that involves labour, business and government and organised civic society.

“The third one: political stability, policy consistency and predictability, strong infrastructure master plan, then the jobs plan, full public works programme, dealing with the issue of corruption with an objective eye not a squint eye,” he said, adding: “In a new Zimbabwe, corruption will be dealt with not on a piecemeal or factional basis.”

Critics have said that the government’s latest anti- corruption campaign — that has seen only the arrest members of the G40 faction — was an outgrowth of power struggles within the ruling Zanu PF, with competing factions using the “war on corruption” as a tool to eliminate or weaken rivals and their corporate supporters.

The founding MDC member said the MDC Alliance government would move towards clearing close to $12 billion debt to international finance bodies, which would facilitate access to fresh lines of credit to grow the economy,

“We must be able to deal with debt — both domestic and foreign — standing at over $12bn, crowding out resources that should be deployed to social services,” he said, adding “we will also deal with ease-of-doing business.”

He said the MDC government will give the private sector greater ownership of struggling and loss making State-owned enterprises, which he said were hurting the economy through perennial dependence on the fiscus.

This policy is also being pursued by the Mnangagwa government, which has invited bids for eight poorly managed State-owned firms, part of a plan to privatise dozens of corporations, including telecomms firms, Air Zimbabwe, Zesa Holdings and the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

The parastatals are grappling with high overheads, inter-parastatal debts, mal-administration, under-capitalisation, corruption and lack of good corporate governance which have negatively impacted on their operations.

Chamisa, who is also an attorney-at-law also railed against Mnangagwa’s command economics.

“We will get rid of the dirigistic mind-set of government and allow the market, subject to necessary governmental policy directive, to cater for both the economy and vulnerable groups,” he said, referring to “dirigisme” — an economic system where the State exerts a strong directive influence over investment.

It designates a capitalist economy in which the State plays a strong directive role, as opposed to a merely regulatory one.

“We will move away from a command mindset to a smart mindset,” Chamisa said, adding “we shall move from command agriculture to smart agriculture, from command economics and command pricing to smart economics and smart pricing.”

He said chiefs and kraal heads will be well taken care of by the MDC Alliance government.

“In a new Zimbabwe, our chiefs will not be reduced to being partisan or party storm-troopers used to frogmarch people to a particular political persuasion,” he said.

He said the new government will also take care of veterans of Zimbabwe’s 1970s bush-war against white-minority rule that ended colonial rule in 1980.

“War veterans are going to be given their monthly entitlements and full respect and honour, including full school fees for their children,” Chamisa said.

“This will be the new politics.”

He said the new government will also reinstate financial aid to assist students in the payment of educational expenses.

He said the current state of affairs where some students fail to sit for examinations or access their results because they have not paid their fees cannot be allowed to continue.

If students have access to loans towards their education and an effective recovery system is established, he said the same funds can be used to fund future students once repayment is effected.

“Students grants are going to be commonplace in a new Zimbabwe,” he said to applause from students.

“Our older generation had fees catered for by government. Student loans will be catered for, especially for students from poor background.

“Education should not be commodified or commercialised by being made expensive. We will restore academic freedom and integrity of all our tertiary institutions, turning them into citadels and outposts of global pride and excellence.

“Lecturers and teachers must be well remunerated to restore their status back to good old days… The shining star status of teachers and lecturers must be restored. We want to make the teaching profession the most interesting enterprise once again.”

Once a regional bread-basket, Zimbabwe saw its economy collapse in the wake of the seizure of white-owned farms in the early 2000s, followed by runaway money-printing that catapulted inflation to 500 billion percent in 2008.

Millions of Zimbabweans, from highly skilled bankers to semi-literate farmers, emigrated, mostly to neighbouring South Africa, where an estimated 3 million still live.

“In a new Zimbabwe, we will capitalise and incentives our Diaspora. We will harness the Diaspora dividend,” he said.

Chamisa said the new Zimbabwe blueprint that will be unveiled by the MDC Alliance — which starts its election campaign rallies tomorrow in Epworth — would delve more deeply into policies that would revive the economy.

He said the blueprint gives the correct prescription for Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabweans deserve a full dose of economic medicine, not half dose if not this quarter dose being given by ED. We need change in order to cure the ailments buffeting our politics and all the social facets of life. We don’t want fake change because we can’t cheat the diseases we have,” Chamisa said. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • We will vote for u MDC all the way. ZANU failed us nxaaaa

  • Any geographical location of it yet? Because if its still an area between Zambezi and Limpopo kuyafana nje liyimdidi lonke eliphetheyo liqhatshana lodwa lincindezela thina ngapha. mdidi yenu futhi

  • Viva MDC

  • THATS NOT POSSIBLE

  • kutonga kwaro,

  • L like that young man He must be one of ED’s vice President after elections coz its now clear that NGWENA will win the elections whether you will argue or not

    • If you say so prophet Musundire. ngwena will win. How can we argue with a reliable and honest prophet like you Musundire who can accurately tell and predict what will happen in the near future? Thank you Major one for your prophecy!

    • Kkkkkkk yeah check its coming am not a prophet

    • Yah TRUE

    • Young Chamisa is in the wrong corner.

    • Yeah free n fair futi ED will crush disjointed mdc

    • He will win

    • Free and Fair Elections ED will be crushed to the last extent . Imagine since 2000 he was beaten home and away by Blessing Chebundo in his home ground Kwekwe and runaway to Chirumanzu Zibagwe rural what more with Morgan Tsvangirai ? Kkkkkkkkkkk watchout ask Mugabe about Morgan Tsvangirai?

    • #matekenya wake up are you not seeing EDs gud man watch out Morgan is not in gud state right now and besides MT no one can stand ED

    • Masundire where and when did ED won any election ? You will commit suicide those 280 cars which he bought the chiefs are his votes only Kkkkkkkkkkk . Young Chamisa will brush him in and out . People need change only not this rubbish Zanu pf

    • Hahahaha yoh let’s just pray for peace my guy coz you know my guy ka junta ndoritya hangu my guy

    • These are elections not coup remember Masundire

    • Max you dont understand politics. Those cars will make the chiefs campign for him. Its a big plus for ED in a very very big way.

  • Thats possible with MDC we will vote for you . Zanu Pf without or with Mugabe has totally failed

  • succuba

    We are not proceeding with tomorrow (today)’s rally, the rally has been cancelled after the police refused to clear it. Currently I don’t know the reasons; I only heard by our guys in Harare that the police have refused to clear our rally.

    “The police must desist from abusing the Public Order and Security Act (Posa). Under Posa they do not have the mandate to ban any gathering.

    “The police continue to embrace old habits; we thought they have changed after the dismal of senior police officers.” – nehandradio

    Nothing new there then…

    • cyphas

      wat was their reasons in denying u and wat did they say abt epworth rally

  • Musati tengesere shiri yakamhara blaz.

    It time for you to leave the MDC now. You will always be a side dish there.

  • Inhema idzo mdidi wezanu lengwenya konke

  • Hallucinations

  • It was going to come had he sticked to principles without joining hands with those who oppressed him. Invited to a table by your enemy and you drink all you want and forget who you are and your mission. Dream on.

    • Our enemy and our oppressor are that government that ran the country into the ground for personal gain.

  • Tsvangirai will win election

  • Haiwavo tibvirei apo

  • i can see the rightful presidential candidate here

  • akapusa uyo nanhasi achiri ku hope,svinura mfana Zimbabwe haaitorwe ne X

  • From where what has he to offer that has not been offered by other leaders like him when will people wake up and.realise that every politian sells lies

  • Viva MDCT this is our time

  • president vangu

  • Really?? Tell me more..

  • Kure HAPANA zvaunotaura kubva 2008 uchingotaura zvisina basa tikaroohwa zvaipa ndimi maingoguta nxaaaaaa shurooooooooo dzevanhu Garwe iroro tongomukurudzira nokuti tinoda kuti nyika inake chete imi makatoenda kunoti isu tisina tide nenzara kti tikuvhoterei tanga maita kti zvinake tione zvese zvamuri kuita takazvijaira saka hamulumeeeeeee

  • viva viva mdc

  • l will keep my cards close to my chest.

  • Kkkk zviroto zvepa facebook

  • We have a New Zimbabwe already where else is MDC going to take another New Zimbabwe???

  • ZANU is done and finished its time for change!

  • salute Mr President

  • This news is not new from MDCT whichever…we have been hearing this since its formation in 1999….and up to now…MDC is a living shadow of its self until may be donkeys grow horns…..thus when something new gonna happen to MDC.

  • ZANU PF is going to rig as usual

  • Haaa i will rather trust zanu pf yandoziva…….akaba kare arinane pane achazoba zvekuzoda kusvika pakasvika vamwe.propaganda.damn

  • mmmmm the opposition have to up their game because ngwena is coming with a formidable bag of tricks,so far he has done things which the arrogant zanu pf never did in 37 years eg townhall meeting where the leadership freely interacted with the youth in contrast with Dr’s interface rallies.With the current scenerio in the opposition camp l see a drubbing of the opposition come election time.

  • Takamamisiwa nekuda kwenyu kana compensation, gwendo guno kwete

  • Mugabe ndiGushungo, ED ndiGarwe or Shumba, Tsvangirai ndiSave koChamisa mutupo ndiani ko ndiye ka arikurira nepa wireless

  • Mnangagwa will bring 3/4of Zimbabwe then clowners 1/4 .

  • Anesu Nigel

    seriously people this is the guy we need to vote for.He is not after money but rather the upliftment of the livelihoods of the the people

  • Anesu Nigel

    Chamisa is the only person in Zim that i see fit to rule Zimbabwe to turnaroumd this economy towards greatness

  • A lot of MDC councillors have been implicated in shady lady deals e.g. Chitungwiza with some reported to be owning 35 stands each and mayor allocating a stand to a 2 year old child , some of these councillors before elections were walking on foot but now are being driven like presidents, my question is what has the MCD done to these corrupt councillors and mayors accused of corruption?

  • promises for 2018
    #The voice of the people is the voice of God.(His excellence)
    #Anew Zimbabwe is coming (MDC)
    Brace up people God is going to make a new thing for us.

  • MDC fake let him go and die we are tired with your lies Mr Chamisa .Manje Mabhunu amakapa promise of taking land havalume if they tried we will show them that we are the same Zimbabwe’s that drove them out of this Country.

  • Chamisa is in Disney land

  • Obedient Son of Zimbabwe

    With one military boot of Chiwenga in the Presidency you will be “restored” vafana…noone will salute you!!!!