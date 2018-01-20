Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


48hr ultimatum for illegal vendors

By Innocent Ruwende and Virginia Kashiri

Government has given illegal vendors and pirate taxi operators 48 hours to vacate the streets in all towns and cities, or the security forces will move in to remove them, a Cabinet minister has said.

Joint patrols by the police and army last year

Addressing a Press conference yesterday, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said his ministry engaged Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) to ensure that all security officers took part in the nationwide exercise.

Minister Moyo, who was flanked by acting Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango and principal director in his ministry (urban local authorities) Ms Erica Jones, warned of the arrest of legislators and councillors who could try undermine the operation to gain political mileage.

He said a monitoring taskforce had been put in place to ensure sustainability of the operation.

“We are compelled to act before the situation degenerates to even lower levels,” said Minister Moyo.

“In view of this untenable situation, let us all declare war on illegal vendors and unregistered public transporters. To the vendors who are operating at undesignated sites, including in front of shops and to unregistered public transporters, you are directed to cease forthwith your activities within the next 48 hours, failure of which you have no one, but yourselves to blame.

“I have contacted, before this press conference, the Vice President General Chiwenga to inform him about this statement I am issuing and to seek his assistance so that security agencies can work with the municipalities, town councils, so that we can put to rest this menace that is facing us.”

Minister Moyo said Government could not continue to fold its hands when the threats of typhoid and cholera had become a reality.

He said illegal activities in the CBDs had virtually become cover for other criminal activities, hence it was critical for Government to arrest the situation before it exploded.

“Prevention is better than cure,” said Minister Moyo. “The CBD is now home to a litany of unhealthy vending activities such as selling of second hand clothes, unregulated vegetable vending, roasting mealie cobs, and money changers, amongst other activities.

“Such activities are anathema and anachronistic of CBD areas of modern cities, especially capital cities. The menace is further exacerbated by the public transport system which has transformed the CBD into a hazardous jungle.”

Illegal ranks and unregistered public transport such as mushika-shika, said Minister Moyo, had become rampant, posing great danger to both motorists and pedestrians.

He said those who wanted vending sites should approach their local authorities and be properly allocated space at designated sites. Minister Moyo said there was no other issuing authority of vending space besides councils.

“To those who have been thriving on selling vending space, you are directed to stop forthwith,” he said. “Such culprits should be reported to the law enforcement agents who must act, and act now.

“We are also calling upon members of the uniformed forces to come and assist the Local Authorities in bringing sanity in our CBDs. Members of the public are urged to cooperate with all forms of law enforcement agents in an effort to eradicate this vice.”

Minister Moyo said it was no longer business as usual for local authorities, imploring them to enforce by-laws without fear or favour, with the help of police. Most cities and towns in Zimbabwe have been rendered inaccessible as a result of an influx of illegal vendors and illegal taxi operators.

Efforts by the councils to restore sanity seem to have yielded no solution, hence the intervention by Government and the security forces. 

The new dispensation calls for cities to attract investment to uplift the lives of residents, but those with funds shy away once they realise the chaotic situations in such areas. The Herald

  • Mavandors ngavatengese bt mishikashika out within 48hours ngava rejesite dziite zvima tax kwete kutorera macobs basa ravo

  • Nobody move, nobody get hurt!!

  • Zvakaoma

  • ILLEGITIMATE government

  • Ngavatipe mabasa acho

  • Bt Bulawayo is clean wani

  • tried and tested

  • why dont the government give itself 48hrs to create employment

  • Good Move

  • Musadaaaro!

  • Gvt yekumama hatina kwatoenda

  • WHY ILLEGAL WHILST THEY’RE TRY HARD TO IRK OUT A LIVING.If so they must legalise them because they also want to survive in a country with industries in a dormant state.

  • It might sound cruel but the bottom line is having international standards for urban settlements inorder to attract investors who will absorb the same vendors in permanent employment.

    • Well said baba.

    • Iwe ma investor haauye nekuti mutown machena

    • your point is good but i smell a fish

    • Ashley pls talk to existing business people and get their feel about vending; and its impact on formal business.

    • We don’t eat international standards wena silima , the government must create jobs ,real jobs not temporary jobs

    • Vending is temporary until Amen.

    • It’s cruel #Havadi in the sense yekuti they have no other means to get money vending iyoyo ndobasa ravo if employment is created vanobva vega mbichana mbichana not izvi zve force pluz dzinenge dzaskiri dzekuendesa vanhu paruzevha pakangopinda army haa zvashata

    • Pls dont look on the surface of vending. Go deeper and really focus on it before you respond on national issues.

  • Let us vote them out

  • Zvinhu zvinoshanduka sure

  • nyika ichasununguka rinhib iyi ipai vanhu mabasa first

  • Mati madiii

  • Ilegal vendors? I think everything must be done to create alternative employement.

    • He said those who wanted vending sites should approach their local authorities and be properly allocated space at designated sites. Minister Moyo said there was no other issuing authority of vending space besides councils. so there is an alternative

    • Better

  • How far bonus yemacivil servants?

  • Kuzvibikira mbodza uchienda kuelections.

  • Restore legace !!!!! gud going

  • Vendors are jobless pliz you are causing suffering to us

  • With this out break of cholera no option bcz it mighty be like 2008 and 2009 or worse.

  • ey say move or be removed.

  • Iyi hurumende yagarwe ndeyembwende Iyi mavendor ndiyoadiiii????? Mbwende chaidzo is it domocracy or development that u telling us nonsense

  • How about 48hrs for the government to provide alternative ways of income generation

  • just imagen having shoe shop then pa vheranda pako pane a guy selling the same shoes half the price ..its not fair if you want to be Vendor they are ways to follow & everyone should follow them

    • true but source of income the goverment must also do something kuisira ma vendors like vending areas and register them with thr city council e other thing ma armed force vamwe vacho their wifes and children atori ma vendor acho

    • True bro but at the end of the day if you go pa website ye City of Harare they have all the Information there that you need the problem its us the people we dont want to contribute to the council paying for a permit etc most of us toda zvemahara ..Things are tuff for everyone but we should all meet half way

    • Prince M Miller true but u must know also most of these vendors munhu asitorina pekutangira yes we ned a clean city but let e council make it atleast easier and accessible ma good places of vending i think from there we get a clean city remember opposite 2nd street takangogara tichiziva mu park ndeme vemaruva so order can be restored and also reduction of diseases like typhoid and cholera

    • Guy the symptom of the problem of unemployment which is vending is bigger than the Local Councils and Security forces. Its a national problem – Unmployment. ZANU PF should just create 2.2 million jobs itpromised period. Hondo nemunhu anenzara hauhwinhi ( a war with hungry person is dangerous and will not win it)

    • true we are on the same page at list if they contribute to the Council monthly & vending sites where they are toilets & running water yes ..I hope they wont get physical this time..this can be resolved easier with dialogues & a plan to move forward

    • Prince M Miller well said my brother. You are 100%

    • Francis Bauren Me and you we all know that wont happen in our life time even MDC’s wont create those jobs at all ..

    • waona toda kuti munhu wese ararame zvirinani clean water and toilets zveshuwa in all vending areas we ned our sunshine city back

  • government we are also giving you 48 hrs….dzekutipa mabasa nxah

  • Just as a matter of interest. All that money on the Chefs cars- $80 million I think I read. Could that money not be put towards these people, to make a living in some way. Perhaps pay them to clean the streets, help the abandoned and starving animals etc . etc. Many of them these people are graduates and very intelligent. Why, why, take away the only livelihood they are capable of earning. Taxi operators are needed for transport but they are the pits, selfish, lawless and arrogant

  • Ndiwo ma results eku marcha kkkkkkkk

  • Hear hear! This coming from one July Moyo, an ED crony who has no mandate from the people. The same July who prides himself in dishing expensive 4 by 4s to useless chiefs while our doctors hitchhike. That is what we get from relevence seekers, they do not emphathise with you n me

  • Kupererwa ndikuziva hangu

  • The #Guguranhudists government is showing its true colours to its majority poor ,what a heartless regime we have in Zimbabwe ,in SouthAfrica is not a crime to be a vendor ,many Zimbabweans are surviving through vending ,in some cases they keep Zimbabwe going .#Zanu is heartless is all what l can say

  • We ain’t going anywhere until you give us job,job,jobs

  • MUGABE Ndiye anoenda vendors are there kuswika mabasa avekuwanika munyika.haaa muno yepa imi tangai zvamunozokwanisa kupedza

  • Create job for these people before removing them from the street.

  • Hakuna nyika yakadai.

  • will cross that bridge when we get there

  • The war has just begin, war with hungry populace, unemployed living in abject povery whilst big Shefs live lavish lives and declare war on impoverished populace. Soon or later our new dispensation will face the reality of the mammoth problem of unemployment. Peharps ED should also meet the vendors and hear their concerns. Whats saddens is the Local Council is busy creating vending spaces for the vendors they don’t even know their numbers hahahahaha

  • You a toothless bulldog, walk the talk.

  • Vavakirei nzimbo dzekutengesera dzacho then movaisa ikoko tione kuti vanodzoka mtwn hre

  • This is what we marched for. Lets support our gvt

  • We need order! I was searched ,almost done a Trevor Dongo in Harare -will never forget that

  • It’s not Mugabe who promised 2 million jobs it was Zanu PF

  • They once said they created above 2 million jobs in informal sector now security forces are going to distroy one’s means of survival.what’s wrong with Africa chokwadi

  • Economy payanga yakanaka makamboona ani murd izimbabwe chete inodzinga mavendor otherwise Nyika dzose hapana kusina vendor

  • This is a good move – there are municipal vendor’s sites they can sell from. Hopefully the next move will be to control the anarchic antics of mini-buses.

  • So u thing MDC is not heartless. Begging for sanctions that s affect povo

  • that is not the ryt way , unless if the have already created some space for those ppl to work on, then ofcos go on …

  • Jobs jobs and more jobs

  • Let’s hope it is for good. For the past months the situation remained the same. Vendors will always find a way to come back. Use military tactics to arrest illegal vendors. No loitering in the CBD. Random searching of suspected bags….main roads leading to the CBD must be monitored for push carts. Impose a hefty fine on illegal vending.

  • Ko Gvt yacho, vadii kuzvipa 48hr ultimatum yeku creator mabasa avakavimbisa vaone kana mavendor akaramba ariko.