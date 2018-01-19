Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Zimra appoints new boss

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has appointed Ms Faith Mazani as its new Commissioner-General with effect from February 1. She takes over from Mr Gershem Pasi, who resigned in May last year citing broken relations with the revenue collector. Zimra confirmed Ms Mazani’s appointment in a statement yesterday.

Faith Mazani

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Faith Mazani as the new Zimra Commissioner-General with effect from 1st February 2018,” said Zimra.

“Ms Mazani is a dynamic and highly experienced technology savvy tax professional with an illustrious career which started with the then Zimbabwe Department of Taxes in 1983.

“She joined Zimra at its inception and was one of its first Revenue Commissioners.” Ms Mazani left Zimra in 2007 and worked briefly for Deloitte and Touche. She later joined the South African Revenue Authority (SRA).

“She brings a wealth of experience from working with international and regional organisations,” said Zimra.
“Faith rejoins Zimra from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Technical Assistance Centre (RTAC) where she served as a Tax Administration Expert/Advisor since 2014.

“She has a solid record of successes and proven performance in building effective teams, creating environment for learning and change, establishing right-sized organisations and in leading, influencing and supporting tax administration assessment and technical assistance missions and reform projects.”

Ms Mazani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters degree in Economic, Public Policy and Taxation from the National University of Japan. The Herald

  • Hopefully she will deliver.

  • Olivia Teurai Mazani

  • Congratulations Ms Mazani but please take care coz that zimra thing its a trick thing coz you are the to work for the nation and also for the people,as for us people we expect you to put good policies for people,not to make them as a crime being a cross border or a crime to work out of the country.

  • We want new reforms..new duty charges not that a small car/business machinery is charged 100percent duty. When are we going to export capital machinery to our own country.

    • True

    • Zimra is not responsible with duty rates it only enforce laws put by the government.

    • They are the ones who work directly with the people and make statistics and final reports to the president. they must submit public complaints..about high duty prices. Most of these staff working at the boarders are so corrupt that they marvel to such high duty prices so that they continue confiscating our vehicles. When they confiscate they are the people who then buy these vehicles on auction. Some start to love your vehicle before its even auctioned. They even tell their relatives to come buy your hard earned vehicle at peanut prices..such nepotism must end. Or us who are here out of the country will never recognize ED government.

  • Ms Mazani congrats

  • Very well qualified, worked for the South African Revenue Authority, the IMF, consulted for revenue authorities across Africa etc.

  • Please first thing fire the corrupt official we pay more duty fees because of them

  • Congratulations ms mazani

  • Don’t we have other tribes in Zim tired of this Shona assholes

    • Mandebele akacapa ose kuenda Goli vakasiya chikoro pabreak vazhinji vavo vaiva mu2D. MaShona akasara achidzidza

  • I hope she is not worse than the rest

  • This lady knows her story .I know her when she was at South Africa Revenue Service and Swaziland Revenue.Vane muti

  • watching her from the scenes

  • Good to see women given positions of authority as they are also equally qualified n capable of delivering

  • Congrats Ms Mazani. May The Good Lord lead you in this position.

  • Madam we want asycuda network back as soon as today.

  • Ko mazani anokuya dovi ihama yenyu here

  • kwete kuzoita sa Gershem aitorera mambuya rice yavo kuma border uko achipa mukadzi wetambo dzemagetsi