Zanu PF expels 11 MPs from G40 faction

By Zvamaida Murwira

Parliament yesterday expelled eleven Zanu-PF legislators after the ruling party notified the august House that they no longer represented their interests. This brings the number of Zanu-PF MPs that have been expelled from Parliament to 16 after five other legislators were ejected last month.

Walter Mzembi, Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo

The ruling party’s Extraordinary Congress held in November last year upheld the expulsion of G40 members who were accused of fomenting chaos and division in both the party and Government.

Those expelled last month are Dr Ignatius Chombo (Zvimba North), Professor Jonathan Moyo (Tsholotsho North) and Messrs Saviour Kasukuwere (Mount Darwin South), Kudzanai Chipanga (Makoni West) and Ms Mandiitawepi Chimene (Makoni South).

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona made the announcement of the additional expulsions yesterday.

The affected legislators are Makhosini Hlongwane (Mberengwa East), Shadreck Mashayamombe (Harare South), Dr Daniel Shumba (Masvingo Urban), Dr Walter Mzembi (Masvingo South), Tapiwanashe Matangaidze (Shurugwi South), Wonder Mashange (Rushinga), Jappy Jaboon (Bikita South), Sarah Mahoka (Hurungwe East), Dr Paul Chimedza (Gutu South), Anastancia Ndlovu (Proportionate Representation) and Dr Samuel Undenge (Chimanimani East).

Chinomona said Parliament had received the notification from Zanu-PF yesterday that the legislators had ceased to be members of the party.

The eleven were recalled in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Section 129 (1) says: “The seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the president of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it.”

The constituencies that used to be represented by the expelled members have since been declared vacant.

“Pursuant to the above, I do hereby inform this august House that vacancies have arisen in the constituencies stated above by the operation of the law and the necessary administrative measures will be taken to inform His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the existence of the vacancies in line with Section 39 (1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) as amended,” said Chinomona.

Soon after the announcement, Ndlovu and Matangaidze, who were seated in the chamber, packed their belongings before walking out of the House. The Chronicle

  • Vese are of no herepi!

  • The war continues

  • Same old

  • pedzai cleaning up…..afterwards create jobs

  • Ko dickson mafios

  • Did Kasukuwere ever leave jonathan moyo alone?look for jonso n its a guarantee sk is there somewhere#padungwe

  • Vana blaJonso

  • Better

  • Ko Supa

  • Who are those MPs?

    • *UPDATE FROM PARLIAMENT*
      Zanu pf has recalled the following MPs from parliament:
      1.Sarah Mahoka
      2.Wonder Mashange
      3.Makhosini Hlongwane
      4.Walter Mzembi
      5.Annastacia Ndlovu
      6.Paul Chimedza
      7.Jaboon(masvingo)
      8.Matangaidze
      9.Udenge samuel
      10.Shadreck mashayamombe
      11.daniel shumba

    • Thanks Inno

    • Undenge wekuAnnouncer kuResiner kwaBob nekusarudzwa kwaED adzingwa futi? hayas mabiribobi chaiwo!

    • Uyo Jappy Jaboon ngaabatwe asati atiza munyika. Vakachekeresa vanhu naKasukuwere gore riye 2008!

    • Uhuru its Mudhenda who announced

  • Ko Nyasha Chikwinya

  • Now I see this Mnangagwa is here for revenge ,People like Obert Mpofu must be arrested, if they are serious about corruption, He must arrest every who is involved in corrupt active.

  • No by election pleaese we dont have money those seats will be filled once when we go for harmonised elections.

  • Dai mangodzinga vese kusvika kuma chairman ema Districts chaiwo imbavha dzega dzega vanhu vanzwa nekubirwa veduwe these chairmans their abusing people same like police.all of zanu pf chairmans are land barons,vapedza mastands evanhu vachitengesa.they own all of the bus and combi ranks all over zimbabwe,everyone knows that they are the fathers and mothers of mahwindi ose

  • We are tired of history of zimbabwe pliz we knoe history so wy continue teaching us same lesson evry day sadza ne vegetables…itai kuti nyika ichinje handimwip moga makarwa hondo kutown ikoko nesuwo tiri kumaruzevha todawo rubatsiro kubva kwamuri

  • Basa sebasa

  • Mafia factions.

  • Vaidya wena heeyy

  • let him clean those baegons

  • Clean up campaign at its highest level keep it up Garwe

  • Marovha

  • Chisinga peri Chino Shura

  • ,still there is no hope of unity. Why recalling each other at this juncture. Woooo job well done to the opposition parties

  • G40 cabal 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ndlovu n Matangaidze vakanyadziswa shuwa. I think I like that

  • Band of thieves!! Look at how their gory greed is showing on their faces.🤬

  • That’s great news….and those axed Ministers will vote against you….!

    • Was even wondering where these guys gonna put their X

    • Obvious if they got axed do you think it’s a good idea to help their bosses (ED and friends) to build their own legacy….they will fight back through their votes…same applies with axed Ministers too they will gang up against their ruling party.

    • I hope this Operation Restore Legacy won’t turn ugly….Um really concerned bout the way ED is handling these issues, anofanira kusungawo mbavha from Lecoste camp akasadaro, Zimbabwe will never change.

  • Thugs

  • at least mdc ikuwedzera ma card holders rambai muchidzinga

  • Hameno ikoko kuma Zanuois. VOTE MDC.

  • Politics is about numbers, not sure if this helps but then I again I personally dislike this lot. Thi… https://t.co/LOkhKXb2LF

  • The Cabal boys.

  • Opposition must Take advantage of this and call for the speed up of Alignment of the Constitution ,Electoral laws must be Aligned draconian laws such as P O.S.A must be Done with for us to have a Free and fair Election given we r going to have them in 4 months time and nothing has changed people are being hoodwinked with the ruling party internal wars APA time is running out zvikanzi let’s have elections 2mro that’s when they will start crying Rape wake Up people

    • Elections won’t be free and fair

    • They have never been but now its up to the parties to push hard for reforms that can make the playing ground conducive to Fairness Electoral reforms ,Freeing up the Airwaves ,No Violence and intimidation if these things are solved then we can have a better Election and the ruling party is not dumb it knows by reforming it will be like reforming themselves from power but Opposition must try ASAP

  • Hlongwani

  • Ingwena iyi mhani ,zvakahi kumagumo kunenyaya wani

  • gud going kutonga kwaro