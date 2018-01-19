‘No hard feelings against Mugabe’

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Felex Share

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he had no hard feelings against former President Robert Mugabe, as he believes most decisions he took during his last days in power were not of his own making but instead influenced by “G40 criminals who took advantage of his advanced age”.

Then Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe flanked by his then deputy Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Mnangagwa claimed that he was in constant touch with the former leader. The new president made the revelations during a town hall meeting with youths in Harare. The dialogue was organised by Global Shapers Community, a network of young people driving dialogue, action and change.

Asked by interviewer Vimbai Kajese about his relationship with Mugabe, President Mnangagwa said: “I am here because for the last 54 years he was holding my hand. To me he is my father, mentor, icon, revolutionary leader, but time comes when he gets influenced because, I believe, of age.

“Somebody described people who surrounded him as criminals. So, I do not believe that some of the actions made at the 11th hour were genuinely his own.”

President Mnangagwa said to vindicate that criminals had circled Mugabe, the former leader seemed not to recall that he had fired him as Vice President. He said Mugabe pleaded with him to return “direct to State House” when he told him that he had fled to South Africa fearing for his life.

“I realised that things were not what I used to know,” President Mnangagwa said. “As a result of that, I have no ill feelings at all towards former President Mugabe. I chat with him.”

President Mnangagwa said instead of getting worried, he felt pity for those who attacked him during the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies.

“Of the nine rallies, we began in Mashonaland East,” he said, responding to how he felt during the rallies. “As we went on, it became slightly harder, slightly troublesome and as we went on it became very worrying.

“I really thought that those who were making accusations on me or some of my colleagues like (George) Charamba were ignorant of who I was and who Charamba was. They also had a perception created outside our actual persons and they misunderstood us.

“If a person misunderstands, you pity him. You do not get worried. So, I was not worried, because I was misunderstood.”

Mnangagwa said he had since put behind the past and was focusing on unity and development.

“In my inauguration speech, I spoke about reconciliation,” he said. “I spoke about bygones being bygones, meaning there is nothing we can do about the past. Those things have happened.

“The acts of omission and commission which happened in the past, yes, in some areas we get to learn lessons from what has happened, but let us put that behind us because we will not live it again. My message as we go forward is let us preach love, love, unity, unity always.”

Mnangagwa added: “We are all Zimbabweans, let us accept each other. I believe that every single Zimbabwean, young or old, rich or poor, tall or shot, blind or with eyesight has a role to play and is an important person to bring our nation forward. My appeal is let us look into the future, that is the only space we can improve.”

The dialogue meeting was attended by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and other senior Government officials. The Herald

  • Ndokutendai Mr President,regererai harawa iyo asi mamwe makororo batai zvenyu

    • Very true vaiidzwa zvekuita ivo zera ranga anyanya vaisagona kuita ma decisions on his on

  • How come they allege army staged a coup when they had effected their own on the former president.

  • It had to be done somehow

  • Batai mukadzi wacho muise mutsaga. Then mudhara ngaatiudzewo kwakaenda Itai Dzamara

  • Mugabe and Zanu Pf have committed atrocities as early as 1980s and to try to blame old age for Zanu Pf and Mugabe’s wickedness will not wash

  • Bob is a Gangster. Mukuru we G40 period

  • And the jury is still out on the present rulers who have been enablers of Mugabe’s tyrannical rule for close to four decades

  • Thank you president Ngwena. I never knew you are such a man who understand to this level. It is true President Mugabe personaly has anything against Mnangwa. But the G40 boys are the one who influenced him.

  • We don’t care mr

  • Mukunyepa vakuru Mugabe never decide anything since 2008 you and your members ndimi makange makutataura Mugabe was old such that he can’t do anything muri mashethole akarehwa naTramp imi itai tirikukuona make sure nw yu are using the ryt policy book than the 1 which yu where using with Mugabe regime

  • You are very lucky that that ice cream didnt take you quickly

  • Mr President ngavaende ku Ice cream check up vanogona kuviringidzwa ne ma After effects

  • Makangofanana hapana change apa

  • True, makororo aidya neharahwa iye, vingomutungamidza mberi ivo vachimora upfumi hwese, with Grace as the main crook who communicated directly to him!

  • Rambai makadaro E.D

  • We do not want to hear abt Mugabe …this is nw history Mr president ….talk abt the future …talk abt the elections

  • now thats maturity Ed wagina apa.Mugabe is just a victim on some of these decisions vaigoti baba chatunga ibvo vanga vakurowa nemkadzi

  • ko zvavakakotsira vese kumusangano kkkkkk so who is old and young age apa kkkk

  • Everfaithful

    Past is past?bygones be bygones?we look at the situation on the ground, g40 are on the firing line ,arrests ,dismissals. The very same things g40 was doing to them is the same thing they are doing to g40.So past is past is really not working here.Its retribution time for g40 .

  • VOTE MDC.

  • Mnangagwa is telling the truth here.

  • Mbavha dzaimora hupfumi hwenyika dzichitungamidza Mugabe mberi.

  • Thanx presdent vangu haa mukaramba makadaro kana Mwari vanokupai umwe uchenjeri nemazuva ekurarama zvoratidza maturity kana nesu tiitori safe

  • Inyaya ye ice cream chete

  • Lies…his conscience is haunting him. He’s illegitimate, Mugabe never said “Makorokoto” to him, he’s captured by the cosleg. The G40 threat would not give him sleep either.

    • Msunu why can’t you take your Mugabe back if you can.Stone age.

  • magona chose

  • Be on the safe side, vote MDC Alliance!

  • so avakaita kusari kwane G40 vaibatsirana?

  • Aaah!What else can Mnangagwa say?Mugabe ane gona rakaipa!Any loose talk and you are gone!

    • baba munenge murikukanganwa kut Munangagwa mukaranga.gona ramukureva harishande.